FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB'
rating to the $130 million 6.45% series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock
issued by Pasadena Calif.-based Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 
(Alexandria).	
	
Subject to board approval, the company intends to call for redemption its 	
8.375% series C preferred stock. The new lower-cost preferred issuance will 	
save the company a modest $1.7 million in annual preferred dividends.	
	
Our rating on Alexandria reflects the company's satisfactory business risk 	
profile evidenced by the portfolio's well-located assets in key life science 	
markets, which have exhibited stability and positive same-store performance 	
through the recent downturn, a strong tenant roster, and favorable lease terms 	
that should support core cash flow stability, which is balanced by an active 	
development pipeline, including significant land holdings. We consider the 	
company's financial risk profile to be significant, reflecting an improved 	
leverage profile, a still high debt-plus-preferred-EDITDA ratio, and adequate 	
but strengthening coverage measures. The financial profile also reflects a 	
high proportion of short-term, low-cost floating-rate debt that subsidizes 	
debt coverage measures.	
	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that core cash flow will remain 	
stable, and that incremental cash flow from acquisitions and 	
redevelopment/development will enhance overall cash flow and improve debt 	
coverage. Specifically, we expect fixed-charge coverage (FCC) to improve to 	
2.3x or better over the next 12 months. We would consider an upgrade if FCC 	
rises comfortably above 2.5x, the debt-plus-preferred shares-to-EBITDA ratio 	
declines to the 6x-7x range, and Alexandria reduces its exposure to 	
value-added assets. We would downgrade the issuer if FCC falls below 2.0x for 	
a prolonged period of time, liquidity becomes constrained, or if the company 	
experiences any meaningful development stumbles.	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In 	
Operating Fundamentals Continue To Supports North American REITs, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating 	
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors 	
For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, 	
published Oct. 12, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
published June 21, 2011.	
	
RATING LIST	
	
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc./Alexandria Real Estate Equities L.P.	
 Corporate credit rating     BBB-/Stable	
	
New Rating	
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.	
 $130 million 6.45% 	
  Ser. E Pfd.             BB	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.