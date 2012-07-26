TEXT-Fitch: new and old risks blur outlook for U.S. mortgage banking

July 26 - The largest U.S. banks generally reported robust levels of originations in their mortgage banking units during the second quarter, driven in large part by healthy refinancing activity. However, Fitch expects some slowdown in the refinancing wave, likely in the fourth quarter or later, and rising GSE mortgage repurchase claims to contribute to a more challenging mortgage banking operating outlook in the second half of the year. For most U.S. banks, mortgage earnings in the second quarter were essentially flat on a sequential basis, but up by at least 40% compared with the year-earlier period. Some of the positive effects of strong refinancing activity were offset by increased mortgage servicing rights (MSR) write-downs as interest rates continued to fall. In addition, some large increases in mortgage repurchase claims by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac drove expenses higher. Large mortgage lenders such as Wells Fargo (WFC) and some of the regional banks that have grown mortgage portfolios aggressively have witnessed big gains in the relative contribution of mortgage earnings to overall results. WFC, for example, indicated that its mortgage unit accounted for 30% of total non-interest income in the second quarter, up from 17% in the first quarter. Mortgage repurchase claims by the GSEs have generally been rising across the industry, but there is still significant variability in these costs. As Fannie and Freddie work through the backlog of 2006-2008 vintage mortgage claims, other banks could see rising repurchase claims in coming quarters. The largest lenders, including Bank of America (BAC), WFC, and PNC Financial, reported significantly higher repurchase costs in the second quarter. Moving into the third quarter, the near-term home refinancing pipeline still looks strong. WFC noted that its unclosed first mortgage pipeline at June 30 stood at $102 billion, versus $79 billion as of March 31. As Treasury yields touch new all-time lows, the refinancing wave may not have crested. However, we see any back-up in rates as a potential trigger for declines in refinancing volumes, providing less room for large lenders to counteract continuing GSE repurchase claims. While a third-quarter collapse appears unlikely, banks could see more pressure on mortgage earnings by the end of the year. Absent a continuation of strong refinancing and origination trends, mortgage banking earnings comparisons will revert to more normalized levels, and could be pressured further if mortgage spreads are compressed in a rising rate environment. For additional information on mortgage banking trends, as well as a broader review of second-quarter operating results for the largest U.S. banks, see "U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q12," dated July 25, 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q12