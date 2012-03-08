FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corporate defaults up, now 23
March 8, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corporate defaults up, now 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 - Two U.S.-based issuers and one Brazil-based issuer defaulted
this week, raising the 2012 global corporate default tally to 23, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research,
titled "Global Corporate Default Update (March 1 - 7, 2012)."	
	
The first defaulter this week was Brazil-based electricity distributer 	
Centrais Eletricas do Para. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 	
rating on Centrais Eletricas do Para, to 'D' from 'CCC+' following the firm's 	
judicial reorganization filing. Standard & Poor's lowered its rating on the 	
second defaulter, U.S.-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture 	
to 'D' from 'CCC-' after the company failed to pay principal on its mortgage 	
notes at maturity. The last defaulter this week, Native American gaming 	
operator Moheganannounced the completion of its comprehensive debt refinancing 	
transactions, including the consummation of its exchange offers and the 	
amendment and restatement of its credit facility. Subsequently, Standard & 	
Poor's lowered its issuer credit rating on the company to 'SD' (selective 	
default) from 'CC'.	
	
Of the 23 total defaults this year, 14 were based in the U.S., five in the 	
emerging markets, three in Europe, and one in the other developed region 	
(Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). We revised this tally after our 	
monthly reconciliation process to include two issuers that defaulted last 	
month whose ratings were withdrawn in 2009. One rating was withdrawn at the 	
issuer's request and the other was withdrawn as a result of a ratings policy 	
change on Dec. 18, 2008. (For more information, see table 3 below and 	
"Unsolicited Ratings On 70 Japan Firms To Be Withdrawn; Global Analysis To Be 	
Enhanced," published Dec. 19, 2008, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal). 	
 	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

