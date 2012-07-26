FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Czech city of Brno to 'A+' from 'A'
July 26, 2012

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- In our view, the Czech city of Brno has tightened its operating 
spending and has achieved stronger budgetary performance in 2011-2012 than we 
previously expected. We also understand that the city has no plans to take on 
new debt until 2016.
     -- We anticipate that the upcoming reform of the Czech tax-distribution 
equalization system will have a much milder effect on the city's finances than 
we believed a year ago.
     -- We are therefore raising the long-term issuer credit rating on Brno to 
'A+'.
     -- The outlook remains positive, reflecting our view that we could raise 
the rating over the next two years.
    
Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
issuer credit rating on the Czech city of Brno to 'A+' from 'A'. At the same 
time, we affirmed the short-term rating at 'A-1'. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The ratings on Brno are supported by its currently very strong liquidity 
position; its tight controls over operating spending, resulting in strong 
budgetary performance; and its adherence to a moderate recourse to debt.

The ratings are constrained by the city's limited revenue flexibility, 
increasing infrastructure needs after significant cuts in investments, and 
expected changes in what we view as an "evolving but sound" institutional 
framework, which we believe will weaken the predictability of the city's 
medium-term financial and debt indicators.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect the city to demonstrate consistently 
strong, albeit slightly weakening, budgetary performance over the next 
two-to-three years. Our view is based on the city's recent adherence to tight 
control over spending during times of economic uncertainty.

Due to austerity measures applied in 2010-2011, the city has maintained very 
strong budgetary performance with an operating surplus averaging a high 17% of 
operating revenues and a surplus after capital accounts at a sizable 4.4% of 
revenues.

Under our base-case scenario--and due to its ongoing efforts to curb operating 
expenditure--we expect the city's budgetary performance to weaken only 
marginally to a still-strong operating surplus of about 13% of operating 
revenues, and a marginal deficit after capital accounts in 2012-2014. In our 
view, a likely revenue increase--due to the recovery of its relatively wealthy 
economy--will not be sufficient to counterbalance the negative effects of 
tax-distribution reforms. These measures have seen shared taxes redistributed 
away from wealthy cities to less well-off areas. We note, however, that the 
negative effect of this on Brno's finances has not been as pronounced as we 
previously expected.

The city remains committed to modest borrowing, although this approach may 
come under pressure due to rising infrastructure needs. It plans to withdraw 
the Czech koruna (CZK) 900 million remainder of its EIB loan by the end of 
2012, which we understand will be its final recourse to borrowing until at 
least 2016. In our base case scenario, the city's tax-supported debt as a 
percentage of consolidated operating revenues will reach 63% by the end of 
2012 before it starts decreasing to about 55% in 2014. However, this policy 
will likely put pressure on the city's infrastructure in the medium term. So 
far, it has almost halved its annual capital spending in nominal terms 
compared with 2003-2004.

In the context of the "evolving but sound" institutional framework under which 
Czech cities operate, Brno's revenue flexibility is severely restricted. 
Modifiable revenues, which consist mostly of fees, rents, and local taxes, 
account for a small 25% of the city's revenues.

Moreover, Brno's budgetary performance might come under pressure from 2016 if 
the central government further recalibrates the shared tax-distribution system 
among Czech municipalities. We understand this reform, which is currently 
under discussion, may further reduce the amount of revenues from shared taxes 
of the republic's four largest cities in favor of smaller cities.

Liquidity
We assess Brno's liquidity as "very positive" for the rating. In our base-case 
scenario, we expect the city's cash holding to comfortably cover its debt 
service falling due within next 12 months, while its access to external 
liquidity will remain satisfactory.

Based on our calculations over the next year, we assume the city's average 
cash on accounts will exceed its debt service falling due by more than 
fourfold from July 2012 until June 2013.

From the beginning of August 2011 until the end of June 2012, the city's 
average cash position accounted for CZK1.8 billion. In our base-case scenario 
we expect the city's cash holding to increase by up to CZK1.9 billion on 
average over the next 12 months, after it takes out the remaining part of its 
EIB loan. In accordance with our criteria, we don't apply haircuts to the 
city's cash holding as the city holds accounts in banks rated in the same 
rating category as itself.

Although the city has cash spread among a few budgetary funds, it can move 
this freely between different accounts as long as the funds are replenished by 
the end of each financial year.

The cash held on the city's districts' accounts is not included in our 
calculation of Brno's liquidity position as the city can not consolidate 
districts' cash on its own account.

In our base case scenario the city's consolidated debt service (including that 
of the districts) will likely remain stable at a low 4.2%-4.3% of its 
operating revenues over the next two-to-three years.

Further institutionalization of the city's currently prudent liquidity and 
reserve policy may lead to greater predictability of its cash management in 
the medium term, which we would view as positive for the short-term rating.

We view the city's access to external liquidity as satisfactory in the context 
of the Czech Republic's resilient banking sector. Standard & Poor's assigns a 
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '4' to the Czech domestic 
banking sector ('1' being the lowest risk, '10' being the highest; see 
"Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments," published Aug. 8, 2011, on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the city's emerging 
long-term financial planning may institutionalize its currently prudent 
expenditure, debt, and liquidity management practices.

We could raise the rating over the next 24 months if, in our view, the quality 
of the city's financial management improves on the successful implementation 
of conservative long-term financial planning. We believe this would preserve 
the city's currently strong budgetary performance, moderate debt burden, and 
very strong liquidity position from adverse changes in the institutional 
framework, economic environment, or radical political swings.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the city continues to demonstrate its 
currently strong financial performance, but without the added benefit of 
successfully implementing a long-term financial strategy. The lack of such a 
strategy could expose its budgetary performance to risks such as changes in 
political preferences or the potentially adverse effects of revised shared tax 
distribution reforms (possibly to be implemented from 2016).

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. 
Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their 
Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009

Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Brno (City of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A+/Positive/A-1    A/Positive/A-1

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
