TEXT-S&P raises Czech city of Brno to 'A+' from 'A'

Overview -- In our view, the Czech city of Brno has tightened its operating spending and has achieved stronger budgetary performance in 2011-2012 than we previously expected. We also understand that the city has no plans to take on new debt until 2016. -- We anticipate that the upcoming reform of the Czech tax-distribution equalization system will have a much milder effect on the city's finances than we believed a year ago. -- We are therefore raising the long-term issuer credit rating on Brno to 'A+'. -- The outlook remains positive, reflecting our view that we could raise the rating over the next two years. Rating Action On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on the Czech city of Brno to 'A+' from 'A'. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term rating at 'A-1'. The outlook is positive. Rationale The ratings on Brno are supported by its currently very strong liquidity position; its tight controls over operating spending, resulting in strong budgetary performance; and its adherence to a moderate recourse to debt. The ratings are constrained by the city's limited revenue flexibility, increasing infrastructure needs after significant cuts in investments, and expected changes in what we view as an "evolving but sound" institutional framework, which we believe will weaken the predictability of the city's medium-term financial and debt indicators. Under our base-case scenario, we expect the city to demonstrate consistently strong, albeit slightly weakening, budgetary performance over the next two-to-three years. Our view is based on the city's recent adherence to tight control over spending during times of economic uncertainty. Due to austerity measures applied in 2010-2011, the city has maintained very strong budgetary performance with an operating surplus averaging a high 17% of operating revenues and a surplus after capital accounts at a sizable 4.4% of revenues. Under our base-case scenario--and due to its ongoing efforts to curb operating expenditure--we expect the city's budgetary performance to weaken only marginally to a still-strong operating surplus of about 13% of operating revenues, and a marginal deficit after capital accounts in 2012-2014. In our view, a likely revenue increase--due to the recovery of its relatively wealthy economy--will not be sufficient to counterbalance the negative effects of tax-distribution reforms. These measures have seen shared taxes redistributed away from wealthy cities to less well-off areas. We note, however, that the negative effect of this on Brno's finances has not been as pronounced as we previously expected. The city remains committed to modest borrowing, although this approach may come under pressure due to rising infrastructure needs. It plans to withdraw the Czech koruna (CZK) 900 million remainder of its EIB loan by the end of 2012, which we understand will be its final recourse to borrowing until at least 2016. In our base case scenario, the city's tax-supported debt as a percentage of consolidated operating revenues will reach 63% by the end of 2012 before it starts decreasing to about 55% in 2014. However, this policy will likely put pressure on the city's infrastructure in the medium term. So far, it has almost halved its annual capital spending in nominal terms compared with 2003-2004. In the context of the "evolving but sound" institutional framework under which Czech cities operate, Brno's revenue flexibility is severely restricted. Modifiable revenues, which consist mostly of fees, rents, and local taxes, account for a small 25% of the city's revenues. Moreover, Brno's budgetary performance might come under pressure from 2016 if the central government further recalibrates the shared tax-distribution system among Czech municipalities. We understand this reform, which is currently under discussion, may further reduce the amount of revenues from shared taxes of the republic's four largest cities in favor of smaller cities. Liquidity We assess Brno's liquidity as "very positive" for the rating. In our base-case scenario, we expect the city's cash holding to comfortably cover its debt service falling due within next 12 months, while its access to external liquidity will remain satisfactory. Based on our calculations over the next year, we assume the city's average cash on accounts will exceed its debt service falling due by more than fourfold from July 2012 until June 2013. From the beginning of August 2011 until the end of June 2012, the city's average cash position accounted for CZK1.8 billion. In our base-case scenario we expect the city's cash holding to increase by up to CZK1.9 billion on average over the next 12 months, after it takes out the remaining part of its EIB loan. In accordance with our criteria, we don't apply haircuts to the city's cash holding as the city holds accounts in banks rated in the same rating category as itself. Although the city has cash spread among a few budgetary funds, it can move this freely between different accounts as long as the funds are replenished by the end of each financial year. The cash held on the city's districts' accounts is not included in our calculation of Brno's liquidity position as the city can not consolidate districts' cash on its own account. In our base case scenario the city's consolidated debt service (including that of the districts) will likely remain stable at a low 4.2%-4.3% of its operating revenues over the next two-to-three years. Further institutionalization of the city's currently prudent liquidity and reserve policy may lead to greater predictability of its cash management in the medium term, which we would view as positive for the short-term rating. We view the city's access to external liquidity as satisfactory in the context of the Czech Republic's resilient banking sector. Standard & Poor's assigns a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '4' to the Czech domestic banking sector ('1' being the lowest risk, '10' being the highest; see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments," published Aug. 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the city's emerging long-term financial planning may institutionalize its currently prudent expenditure, debt, and liquidity management practices. We could raise the rating over the next 24 months if, in our view, the quality of the city's financial management improves on the successful implementation of conservative long-term financial planning. We believe this would preserve the city's currently strong budgetary performance, moderate debt burden, and very strong liquidity position from adverse changes in the institutional framework, economic environment, or radical political swings. We could revise the outlook to stable if the city continues to demonstrate its currently strong financial performance, but without the added benefit of successfully implementing a long-term financial strategy. The lack of such a strategy could expose its budgetary performance to risks such as changes in political preferences or the potentially adverse effects of revised shared tax distribution reforms (possibly to be implemented from 2016). Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009