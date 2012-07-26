TEXT-Fitch: Nomura management exits halt global ambitions

July 26 - The resignation of Nomura Holdings' CEO and COO following a series of insider trading scandals may lead to a slowdown of the group's international growth strategy that could ease some of the pressures on the group's ratings, Fitch Ratings says. Kenichi Watanabe and Takumi Shibata were key architects of the acquisition of the Lehman businesses in 2008. Although their aggressive overseas strategy has supported Nomura's global franchise, it has been a source of losses and has increased the company's risk profile in the wake of the downturn in the eurozone. With performance pressure mounting, greater management certainty following a wide-ranging reshuffle and a reduction in the risk profile of the international business, particularly in Europe, would support the ratings. A USD1.2bn cost reduction programme largely relating to the company's European business and the Q1 numbers released today are indicators of the challenges, with the group barely profitable. However, there would also be risks attached to any reversal of the international strategy, as any attempt to sell international operations could be hampered by current market conditions and a lack of potential buyers. Nomura's challenges in recent years are also a timely reminder to the Japanese "mega banks" of the potential risks from their own growing international expansion plans. But the mega banks' international business model is very different and is mainly focused on Asia, where they are stepping into the void left by the departing European banks. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.