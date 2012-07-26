TEXT-S&P affirms N.J. Higher Ed 2008-A, 2009-A, 2010-1 bonds

OVERVIEW -- We reviewed the ratings on the bonds issued from three New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority trusts. All of the trusts are backed by pools of private student loan collateral. -- We affirmed the 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the series 2008-A bonds and the 'AA (sf)' ratings on the series 2009-A and 2010-1 bonds due to continued stable performance of the underlying loans and credit enhancement that we believe is sufficient for the current ratings. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the series 2008-A, 2009-A, and 2010-1 student loan revenue bonds issued by New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (see list). The affirmed ratings on the series 2008-A bonds reflect the financial guarantee insurance policy that guarantees payment of scheduled principal and interest by Assured Guaranty Corp. (AA-/Stable/--). The affirmed ratings on the series 2009-A and 2010-1 bonds reflect our view of the collateral's performance, which remains in line with our expected cumulative default assumptions. Additionally, the trusts currently have relatively low delinquency levels, and parity levels have increased since the end of the loan acquisition periods. We believe the credit enhancement available for each series is sufficient to support the bonds at their current ratings. The ratings also reflect our views of the future collateral performance as well as the trust's structure and payment priority. The student loan collateral pools backing the series 2008-A and 2009-A bonds have limited performance data to date because both trusts were 100% prefunded at issuance, and the loan acquisition periods ended July 1, 2009, and July 1, 2010, respectively. Most of the acquired loans were made to borrowers who elected to either defer the payment of principal and interest or make interest-only payments. As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, the percentages of borrowers who were in active repayment of principal and interest were 54.3% and 41.1%, respectively. Accordingly, we believe these trusts are still at the beginning of their default curves. As of the same reporting period, cumulative gross defaults for the series 2008-A and 2009-A trusts were 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Loans that were 30-plus-days past due were 3.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Credit enhancement, as measured by parity, has increased since the end of the loan acquisition periods and stands at 103.7% and 103.3%, respectively. The series 2010-1 trust is backed primarily by private student loan collateral that was transferred from previous issuances out of New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority's 1998 indenture. As a result, the underlying student loans are more seasoned and more borrowers are actively repaying their principal and interest than in the other two series. As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, 74.7% of borrowers were actively repaying principal and interest. As of the same reporting period, cumulative defaults for the series 2010-1 trust were 5.5% and 5.1% of the loans were 30-plus-days delinquent. Credit enhancement, as measured by parity, has increased since the trust's inception and stood at 113.2% as of the March 31, 2012, servicer report. The increase in parity in all three trusts is largely due to excess spread, which the trusts cannot release without meeting minimum parity requirements. As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, none of the three thrusts were above their respective parity release requirements. Additionally, cumulative defaults across the three trusts remain in line with our initial lifetime expectation of approximately 8%-10%. Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan receivables backing these trusts relative to its cumulative default expectations and its assessment of the credit enhancement available to the bonds. RATINGS AFFIRMED New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority $350 million Student Loan Revenue Bonds, 2008 Series A Class CUSIP Maturity Rating/Underlying Rating Term Bond 646080HG9 6/1/2021 AA- (sf)/A (sf) Term Bond 646080HH7 6/1/2030 AA- (sf)/A (sf) New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority $450 million Student Loan Revenue Bonds, 2009 Series A Class CUSIP Maturity Rating Series A 646080HL8 6/1/2013 AA (sf) Series A 646080HM6 6/1/2013 AA (sf) Series A 646080HN4 6/1/2014 AA (sf) Series A 646080HP9 6/1/2014 AA (sf) Series A 646080HQ7 6/1/2015 AA (sf) Series A 646080HR5 6/1/2015 AA (sf) Series A 646080HS3 6/1/2016 AA (sf) Series A 646080HT1 6/1/2016 AA (sf) Series A 646080HU8 6/1/2017 AA (sf) Series A 646080HV6 6/1/2017 AA (sf) Series A 646080HW4 6/1/2018 AA (sf) Series A 646080HX2 6/1/2018 AA (sf) Series A 646080HY0 6/1/2019 AA (sf) Series A 646080HZ7 6/1/2019 AA (sf) Series A 646080JA0 6/1/2020 AA (sf) Series A 646080JB8 6/1/2020 AA (sf) Series A 646080JC6 6/1/2021 AA (sf) Series A 646080JD4 6/1/2021 AA (sf) Series A 646080JE2 6/1/2022 AA (sf) Series A 646080JF9 6/1/2023 AA (sf) Series A 646080JH5 6/1/2025 AA (sf) Series A 646080JG7 6/1/2025 AA (sf) Series A 646080JJ1 6/1/2026 AA (sf) Series A 646080JK8 6/1/2027 AA (sf) Series A 646080JL6 6/1/2027 AA (sf) Series A 646080JM4 6/1/2028 AA (sf) Series A 646080JN2 6/1/2029 AA (sf) Series A 646080JP7 6/1/2030 AA (sf) New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority $713 million Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2010-1 Class CUSIP Maturity Rating 2010-1A 646080JQ5 12/1/2012 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KM2 12/1/2012 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JR3 12/1/2014 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KN0 12/1/2014 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JS1 12/1/2015 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KP5 12/1/2015 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KV2 12/1/2015 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JT9 12/1/2016 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KQ3 12/1/2016 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JU6 12/1/2017 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KR1 12/1/2017 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JV4 12/1/2018 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KS9 12/1/2018 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JW2 12/1/2019 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KT7 12/1/2019 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KD2 12/1/2020 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KE0 12/1/2021 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JX0 12/1/2022 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KF7 12/1/2023 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KG5 12/1/2024 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JY8 12/1/2025 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KH3 12/1/2026 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KU4 12/1/2026 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KJ9 12/1/2027 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080JZ5 12/1/2028 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KA8 12/1/2029 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KB6 12/1/2032 AA (sf) 2010-1A 646080KC4 12/1/2037 AA (sf) 2010-1B 646080KL4 12/1/2013 AA (sf) 2010-1B 646080KY6 12/1/2013 AA (sf)