TEXT-S&P affirms N.J. Higher Ed 2008-A, 2009-A, 2010-1 bonds
July 26, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms N.J. Higher Ed 2008-A, 2009-A, 2010-1 bonds

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We reviewed the ratings on the bonds issued from three New Jersey 
Higher Education Student Assistance Authority trusts. All of the trusts are 
backed by pools of private student loan collateral.
     -- We affirmed the 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the series 2008-A bonds and the 
'AA (sf)' ratings on the series 2009-A and 2010-1 bonds due to continued 
stable performance of the underlying loans and credit enhancement that we 
believe is sufficient for the current ratings.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its ratings on the series 2008-A, 2009-A, and 2010-1 student 
loan revenue bonds issued by New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance 
Authority (see list).

The affirmed ratings on the series 2008-A bonds reflect the financial 
guarantee insurance policy that guarantees payment of scheduled principal and 
interest by Assured Guaranty Corp. (AA-/Stable/--).

The affirmed ratings on the series 2009-A and 2010-1 bonds reflect our view of 
the collateral's performance, which remains in line with our expected 
cumulative default assumptions. Additionally, the trusts currently have 
relatively low delinquency levels, and parity levels have increased since the 
end of the loan acquisition periods. We believe the credit enhancement 
available for each series is sufficient to support the bonds at their current 
ratings. The ratings also reflect our views of the future collateral 
performance as well as the trust's structure and payment priority.

The student loan collateral pools backing the series 2008-A and 2009-A bonds 
have limited performance data to date because  both trusts were 100% prefunded 
at issuance, and the loan acquisition periods ended July 1, 2009, and July 1, 
2010, respectively. Most of the acquired loans were made to borrowers who 
elected to either defer the payment of principal and interest or make 
interest-only payments. As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, the 
percentages of borrowers who were in active repayment of principal and 
interest were 54.3% and 41.1%, respectively. Accordingly, we believe these 
trusts are still at the beginning of their default curves. As of the same 
reporting period, cumulative gross defaults for the series 2008-A and 2009-A 
trusts were 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Loans that were 30-plus-days past due 
were 3.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Credit enhancement, as measured by parity, 
has increased since the end of the loan acquisition periods and stands at 
103.7% and 103.3%, respectively.

The series 2010-1 trust is backed primarily by private student loan collateral 
that was transferred from previous issuances out of New Jersey Higher 
Education Student Assistance Authority's 1998 indenture. As a result, the 
underlying student loans are more seasoned and more borrowers are actively 
repaying their principal and interest than in the other two series. As of the 
March 31, 2012, servicer report, 74.7% of borrowers were actively repaying 
principal and interest. As of the same reporting period, cumulative defaults 
for the series 2010-1 trust were 5.5% and 5.1% of the loans were 30-plus-days 
delinquent. Credit enhancement, as measured by parity, has increased since the 
trust's inception and stood at 113.2% as of the March 31, 2012, servicer 
report.

The increase in parity in all three trusts is largely due to excess spread, 
which the trusts cannot release without meeting minimum parity requirements. 
As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, none of the three thrusts were 
above their respective parity release requirements. Additionally, cumulative 
defaults across the three trusts remain in line with our initial lifetime 
expectation of approximately 8%-10%.

Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan 
receivables backing these trusts relative to its cumulative default 
expectations and its assessment of the credit enhancement available to the 
bonds.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATINGS AFFIRMED

New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
$350 million Student Loan Revenue Bonds, 2008 Series A
Class      CUSIP          Maturity         Rating/Underlying Rating
Term Bond  646080HG9      6/1/2021         AA- (sf)/A (sf)
Term Bond  646080HH7      6/1/2030         AA- (sf)/A (sf)

New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
$450 million Student Loan Revenue Bonds, 2009 Series A

Class      CUSIP          Maturity         Rating
Series A   646080HL8      6/1/2013         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HM6      6/1/2013         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HN4      6/1/2014         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HP9      6/1/2014         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HQ7      6/1/2015         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HR5      6/1/2015         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HS3      6/1/2016         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HT1      6/1/2016         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HU8      6/1/2017         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HV6      6/1/2017         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HW4      6/1/2018         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HX2      6/1/2018         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HY0      6/1/2019         AA (sf)
Series A   646080HZ7      6/1/2019         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JA0      6/1/2020         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JB8      6/1/2020         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JC6      6/1/2021         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JD4      6/1/2021         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JE2      6/1/2022         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JF9      6/1/2023         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JH5      6/1/2025         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JG7      6/1/2025         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JJ1      6/1/2026         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JK8      6/1/2027         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JL6      6/1/2027         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JM4      6/1/2028         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JN2      6/1/2029         AA (sf)
Series A   646080JP7      6/1/2030         AA (sf)

New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
$713 million Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2010-1

Class      CUSIP          Maturity         Rating
2010-1A    646080JQ5      12/1/2012        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KM2      12/1/2012        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JR3      12/1/2014        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KN0      12/1/2014        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JS1      12/1/2015        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KP5      12/1/2015        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KV2      12/1/2015        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JT9      12/1/2016        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KQ3      12/1/2016        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JU6      12/1/2017        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KR1      12/1/2017        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JV4      12/1/2018        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KS9      12/1/2018        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JW2      12/1/2019        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KT7      12/1/2019        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KD2      12/1/2020        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KE0      12/1/2021        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JX0      12/1/2022        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KF7      12/1/2023        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KG5      12/1/2024        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JY8      12/1/2025        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KH3      12/1/2026        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KU4      12/1/2026        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KJ9      12/1/2027        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080JZ5      12/1/2028        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KA8      12/1/2029        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KB6      12/1/2032        AA (sf)
2010-1A    646080KC4      12/1/2037        AA (sf)
2010-1B    646080KL4      12/1/2013        AA (sf)
2010-1B    646080KY6      12/1/2013        AA (sf)

