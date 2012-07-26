TEXT-Fitch affirms B-Arena NV/SA, Compartment N.2

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed B-Arena NV/SA, Compartment N.2's (B-Arena II) class A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying assets in the portfolio and the sufficient credit enhancement to support the ratings. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated and serviced by Delta Lloyd Bank Belgie (Delta Lloyd, not rated) in Belgium. As of April 2012, the volume of loans in arrears by more than three months was at 12bps of current pool balance, with no defaults reported to date. Given the low pipeline of late-stage arrears, defaults and realised losses are expected to be limited in the next 18 months. Fitch expects the performance of the underlying assets to be stable in the current economic environment. The agency also expects the transaction to generate sufficient excess spread to cover the limited realised loss expected in the upcoming payment dates, thus no reserve fund draws are likely to occur in the near term. The non-amortising reserve fund in combination with the sequential amortisation of notes will assist further build-up of credit enhancement. In addition to a fully funded reserve fund, the transaction also features a liquidity facility, with a floor of EUR10m, which can be used to cover revenue shortfalls. Fitch's analysis of the transaction also assumed that the liquidity facility and the reserve fund together would be available to mitigate any commingling and payment interruption risks, should the servicer, Delta Lloyd default. For this reason, the agency affirmed the ratings of the notes. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 August 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Belgium' dated 11 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum