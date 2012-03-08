FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Xerox snr unsecured notes 'BBB-'
March 8, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Xerox snr unsecured notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes to be issued by Norwalk, Conn.-based
Xerox Corp. The company intends to use the proceeds to repay near-term debt
maturities, among other general corporate purposes.	
	
"The ratings on Xerox reflect our expectation that cash flows will remain 	
strong and consistent, that stability in the services segment will offset 	
potential variability in equipment operating trends, and that management will 	
prudently administer its plan to return cash to shareholders." said Standard & 	
Poor's credit analyst Molly Toll-Reed. With annual revenues in excess of $22.6 	
billion, Xerox's adjusted EBITDA is expected to expand modestly in the absence 	
of restructuring charges. Given the company's good cash flow, the current 	
rating has the capacity to absorb moderate share repurchase activity. Still, 	
given the current capital allocation strategy, improvement in leverage will 	
result from EBITDA growth rather than debt reduction. Current fully adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA is about 2.4x. 	
	
The 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings remain 	
unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the 	
summary analysis on Xerox, published on Dec. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Xerox Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating              BBB-/Stable/A-3	
	
New Ratings	
	
Xerox Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured Notes               BBB-

