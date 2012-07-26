TEXT-S&P raises Ahli United Bank short-term rating to 'A-2'

Overview -- We recently raised our short-term foreign and local currency ratings on the Kingdom of Bahrain to 'A-2' from 'A-3' following the publication of our revised criteria regarding the linkage between short-term and long-term sovereign credit ratings. -- Consequently, we are raising our short-term rating on Bahrain-based Ahli United Bank B.S.C. (AUB) to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB' long-term rating on the bank. -- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view that AUB's business position and financial profile will likely remain unchanged over the next two years. Rating Action On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term counterparty credit rating on Bahrain-based Ahli United Bank B.S.C. (AUB) to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term rating on the bank. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action on AUB follows the same action on the short-term sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-2) on July 20, 2012 (see "Bahrain 'BBB' Long-Term Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Ratings Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Outlook Negative). The change in the short-term foreign and local currency ratings on Bahrain to 'A-2' from 'A-3' follows the publication of our revised criteria regarding the linkage between short-term and long-term sovereign credit ratings see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). In accordance with these criteria, we derive the short-term rating on a sovereign government directly and solely from the long-term rating. As a result, the change in the foreign and local currency short-term ratings on Bahrain does not reflect our view of an improvement in its short-term creditworthiness. The same also applies to today's rating action on AUB. Our ratings on AUB continue to reflect its 'bbb-' anchor, as well as its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. We assess AUB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), or its creditworthiness excluding any extraordinary support at 'bbb+'. The long-term rating on AUB is one notch below its SACP because AUB is incorporated and regulated in Bahrain. As per our criteria, we cap our ratings on AUB at the level of our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of its country of domicile. Our T&C assessment on Bahrain is 'BBB'. In terms of extraordinary government support, we classify Bahrain as "highly supportive" toward its banking sector. We consider that AUB has "high" systemic importance in Bahrain, but this does not translate into any ratings uplift because the SACP is higher than our ratings on Bahrain. Outlook The stable outlook on AUB reflects our view that its business position and financial profile will likely remain unchanged over the next two years. The bank's good geographic diversification should help it remain resilient against the current tough operating environment in Bahrain, and keep its financial profile at a level commensurate with the current ratings. The outlook also factors in our expectation that AUB will maintain its asset quality and liquidity metrics at their current levels. We anticipate that the Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for AUB will remain slightly above 7.0% over the next 18 to 24 months, based on our expectation that AUB's financial performance over the same timeframe will slightly improve. This should support its capitalization, especially given our expectation for subdued balance sheet growth. A positive rating action on AUB would hinge on an upward revision of transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Bahrain and our continued assessment of AUB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb+'. A downward rating action would stem from deterioration in key rating attributes to such a degree that we revise down AUB's SACP to lower than 'bbb'. This would include, but is not limited to, the RAC ratio before adjustments on AUB falling below 7% and considerable weakening in its funding and liquidity. A material shift in the geographic breakdown of AUB's assets to economically riskier countries, leading us to revise down the anchor based on our blended economic risk score could also prompt a negative rating action. In light of AUB's low exposure to Bahrain (about 15% of its assets), a one-notch downgrade of Bahrain would likely not trigger the same action on AUB, provided that our T&C assessment on Bahrain remains at 'BBB'. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Strong (+1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -1 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Ahli United Bank B.S.C. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 BBB/A-3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 