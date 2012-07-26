FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Ahli United Bank short-term rating to 'A-2'
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 2:34 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Ahli United Bank short-term rating to 'A-2'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- We recently raised our short-term foreign and local currency ratings 
on the Kingdom of Bahrain to 'A-2' from 'A-3' following the publication of our 
revised criteria regarding the linkage between short-term and long-term 
sovereign credit ratings.
     -- Consequently, we are raising our short-term rating on Bahrain-based 
Ahli United Bank B.S.C. (AUB) to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB' 
long-term rating on the bank.
     -- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view that AUB's business 
position and financial profile will likely remain unchanged over the next two 
years.

Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
counterparty credit rating on Bahrain-based Ahli United Bank B.S.C. (AUB) to 
'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term rating on 
the bank. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating action on AUB follows the same action on the short-term sovereign 
rating on the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-2) on July 20, 2012 (see 
"Bahrain 'BBB' Long-Term Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Ratings Raised To 'A-2' 
On Criteria Change; Outlook Negative). 

The change in the short-term foreign and local currency ratings on Bahrain to 
'A-2' from 'A-3' follows the publication of our revised criteria regarding the 
linkage between short-term and long-term sovereign credit ratings see 
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And 
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). In accordance with these 
criteria, we derive the short-term rating on a sovereign government directly 
and solely from the long-term rating. As a result, the change in the foreign 
and local currency short-term ratings on Bahrain does not reflect our view of 
an improvement in its short-term creditworthiness. The same also applies to 
today's rating action on AUB.

Our ratings on AUB continue to reflect its 'bbb-' anchor, as well as its 
"strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk 
position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria 
define the terms. 

We assess AUB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), or its creditworthiness 
excluding any extraordinary support at 'bbb+'. The long-term rating on AUB is 
one notch below its SACP because AUB is incorporated and regulated in Bahrain. 
As per our criteria, we cap our ratings on AUB at the level of our transfer 
and convertibility (T&C) assessment of its country of domicile. Our T&C 
assessment on Bahrain is 'BBB'. 

In terms of extraordinary government support, we classify Bahrain as "highly 
supportive" toward its banking sector. We consider that AUB has "high" 
systemic importance in Bahrain, but this does not translate into any ratings 
uplift because the SACP is higher than our ratings on Bahrain.

Outlook
The stable outlook on AUB reflects our view that its business position and 
financial profile will likely remain unchanged over the next two years. The 
bank's good geographic diversification should help it remain resilient against 
the current tough operating environment in Bahrain, and keep its financial 
profile at a level commensurate with the current ratings.

The outlook also factors in our expectation that AUB will maintain its asset 
quality and liquidity metrics at their current levels. We anticipate that the 
Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for AUB 
will remain slightly above 7.0% over the next 18 to 24 months, based on our 
expectation that AUB's financial performance over the same timeframe will 
slightly improve. This should support its capitalization, especially given our 
expectation for subdued balance sheet growth.

A positive rating action on AUB would hinge on an upward revision of transfer 
and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Bahrain and our continued assessment of 
AUB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb+'. 

A downward rating action would stem from deterioration in key rating 
attributes to such a degree that we revise down AUB's SACP to lower than 
'bbb'. This would include, but is not limited to, the RAC ratio before 
adjustments on AUB falling below 7% and considerable weakening in its funding 
and liquidity. A material shift in the geographic breakdown of AUB's assets to 
economically riskier countries, leading us to revise down the anchor based on 
our blended economic risk score could also prompt a negative rating action. In 
light of AUB's low exposure to Bahrain (about 15% of its assets), a one-notch 
downgrade of Bahrain would likely not trigger the same action on AUB, provided 
that our T&C assessment on Bahrain remains at 'BBB'. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating            BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP                            bbb+
 Anchor                         bbb-
 Business Position              Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings           Adequate (0)
Risk Position                   Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity          Above Average and Strong (+1)

Support                         0
 GRE Support                    0
 Group Support                  0
 Sovereign Support              0

Additional Factors              -1

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Ahli United Bank B.S.C.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB/Stable/A-3
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-2            BBB/A-3             

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
