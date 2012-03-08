TEXT-S&P cuts Enel SpA corp credit rating to 'BBB+'

Overview -- In our opinion, the business risk profile of Italian integrated utility Enel SpA has weakened due to the ongoing deterioration of economic conditions and growing political uncertainty in the group's key markets, and to increasingly difficult and volatile operating conditions in its unregulated activities. -- On account of these factors, we are revising our assessment of Enel's business risk profile downward to "strong" from "excellent". -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Enel to 'BBB+' and removing it from CreditWatch negative. We are also affirming our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Enel. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Enel's continued focus on debt reduction should enable it to maintain credit metrics at a level we consider to be commensurate with the current ratings. A teleconference will be held on March 9, 2012, at 2pm GMT. Rating Action On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A-' its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on Italian integrated utility Enel SpA and its financial vehicles Enel Finance International N.V. and Enel Investment Holding B.V. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. In addition, we revised Enel's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Finally, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Enel. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade reflects the downward revision of our assessment of Enel's business risk profile to "strong" from "excellent." This primarily reflects our belief that Enel's profitability will suffer from the deterioration of economic and political conditions in both its own domestic Italian market, and the Spanish market, to which it is exposed through its 92.06%-owned subsidiary Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2). These two markets represent about 80% of the group's consolidated revenues. The revised business risk assessment also reflects the adverse effects of the increasingly difficult and volatile industry environment for Enel's electricity generation activities, which in our view is likely to lead to sustained pressure on profitability. That said, the significant share of earnings from the lower-risk regulated grid activities--primarily Enel's distribution network operations in Italy and Spain--supports the business risk profile. We anticipate that conditions in the Italian and Spanish energy markets will remain challenging over the medium term. This is because we forecast an oversupply of electricity and gas due to a softening of demand, a growing contribution to supply from subsidized renewable generation assets, and the subsequent pressure on generation margins. We believe that these difficulties are likely to persist, at least until 2013-2014, as a result of the ongoing economic downturn in Italy and Spain. Therefore, our base-case credit scenario factors in a weak margin in Enel's unregulated business, partly offset by earnings stability from its regulated activities, and increasing contributions to earnings from renewables and emerging markets such as Latin America, Russia, and Central and Eastern Europe. We note that Enel is implementing measures to counterbalance the effect of the macroeconomic environment on its operating margin and cash flow generation. These measures include: -- A revised dividend policy. We understand that the pay-out ratio will fall to 40% of the group's net ordinary income, from 60% previously. We believe this will conserve an average of EUR1 billion to EUR1.2 billion on an annual basis; -- An efficiency program aimed at maximizing synergies within the group. Enel expects aggregate cost savings by 2015 of about EUR5.9 billion, compared with its 2008 cost base, and additional synergies with Endesa of EUR1.3 billion from 2012 onward; -- An additional EUR1.8 billion in divestments in the next two years; and -- A reduction in capital expenditures (capex) over the longer term. We believe that these efforts will support a gradual recovery in the group's credit metrics such that Enel's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will stabilize at 17%-20%, which, in our opinion, is commensurate with the current ratings. In addition, we anticipate that Enel's adjusted discretionary cash flow (DCF; FFO less capex and dividends) will remain positive, supporting its deleveraging efforts. However, the group's relatively high financial leverage continues to constrain our assessment of Enel's "significant" financial risk profile. The 'BBB+' rating on Enel is based on the company's SACP, which we assess at 'bbb+', as well as on our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Republic of Italy would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Enel in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Enel's: -- "Important" role as Italy's leading power generator and dominant power distributor. Enel provides an essential service and is also a key player in government energy policies; and -- "Limited" link with the Italian sovereign, its 31% shareholder through direct and indirect ownership. This is based on our view that pressure at the sovereign level may result in a lower priority being assigned to the provision of any sort of extraordinary support to Enel, should it be needed. Liquidity The short-term corporate credit rating is 'A-2' and largely reflects the long-term corporate credit rating and our view of Enel's "adequate" liquidity profile under our criteria. Projected sources of liquidity exceed projected uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. This is underpinned by: -- Access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable securities of about EUR7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; -- A total of EUR13 billion in undrawn committed credit lines maturing in more than 12 months; and -- Our forecast that Enel will generate adjusted FFO of about EUR10 billion-EUR11 billion in 2012 and 2013. This compares with our forecast that in 2012, Enel faces: -- About EUR7.5 billion in capex. -- Dividend payments of EUR2.2 billion. -- About EUR14.4 billion in short-term debt maturing over the 12 months from Dec. 30, 2011. About 33% of these maturities include commercial paper (CP) and short-term facilities that the group expects to roll over, as it has done in the past. We also note that Enel's recent EUR1.7 billion proceeds from the tariff deficit securitization, EUR3 billion retail bonds issued in February 2011, and EUR3.7 billion new five-year term loans recently signed, have reduced these maturities. In our opinion, debt maturities remain high and we believe that liquidity will continue to require tight management, taking into account the group's high leverage and reliance on short-term credit lines and CP. In light of its deleveraging plan, its sound bank relationships, and its proven access to capital markets, we anticipate that Enel progressively mitigates refinancing risk. Debt issuance under the framework of Enel's Global Medium-Term Note program (MTN) and Endesa's MTN program is subject to cross-default and negative pledge clauses, but does not feature financial covenants. Finally, bank loans granted to certain of Endesa's subsidiaries in Spain do not contain cross-default clauses regarding the debt of subsidiaries in Latin America. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the deleveraging measures Enel is implementing and its high share of stable regulated cash flows will support its financial risk profile, despite the ongoing pressure on profitability and our forecast of weak economic prospects in Italy and Spain. In our view, maintenance of adjusted FFO to debt in the range of 17%-20% and positive DCF are commensurate with the current ratings. Enel's credit quality could be pressured if we believed that the group could struggle to maintain financial credit metrics in line with our anticipations. This could result from weaker market conditions than we anticipate, or any unforeseen government actions, such as fiscal transfers or tariff freezes, which may impair the cash flows of power utilities in Italy or Spain. Furthermore, rating pressure could occur if Enel departed from its more conservative financial strategy. In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs and nonsovereign entities in the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone), a further downgrade of Italy by more than one notch, could cause us to lower the ratings on Enel again. This is because a significant part of Enel's earnings is regulated and originates domestically. Italy directly and indirectly owns 31% of Enel and the group is partly exposed to Italian bank counterparties. However, in the event of a downgrade of Italy, we would evaluate whether the sovereign's creditworthiness fully constrains that of Enel. If we assess Enel's SACP as higher than the sovereign ratings on Italy, this could result in a one- to two-notch differential between the rating on Enel and that on the sovereign. Alternatively, Enel's credit quality could be supported by an improved macroeconomic outlook for Italy and Spain, and a recovery in Spanish and Italian generation spreads. Further reforms to the Spanish regulatory framework, sufficient to fully address the structural imbalance between electricity tariffs and electricity costs in Spain, could also provide ratings upside. We see adjusted FFO-to-debt of 20%-25% on a sustainable basis as potentially commensurate with an "intermediate financial risk profile," which we see as consistent with a higher rating. tings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From Enel SpA Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Ratings Affirmed Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Enel SpA Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Enel Finance International N.V. Senior Unsecured* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Enel Investment Holding B.V. Senior Unsecured* BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Enel Finance International N.V. Commercial Paper* A-2 *Guaranteed by Enel SpA.