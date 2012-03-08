FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
March 8, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Endesa SpA corporate credit rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- On March 8, 2012, we lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Italian utility Enel SpA to 'BBB+', and removed the rating from CreditWatch 	
negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit 	
rating on Enel. 	
    -- We equalize our ratings on Spanish utility Endesa S.A. with those on 	
its parent Enel to reflect Endesa's core status within the Enel group. The 	
equalization is in line with our criteria for rating parents and their 	
subsidiaries.	
     -- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Endesa to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing it from CreditWatch negative.
At the 	
same time, we are affirming our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on 	
Endesa.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects that on Enel, and our assumption that 	
Endesa will remain a key operating unit within the Enel group.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on Spanish utility Endesa 	
S.A. to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on 	
Endesa's preferred stock to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. We removed the long-term 	
corporate credit and issue ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed 	
with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. In addition, we revised Endesa's 	
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Finally, we 	
affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Endesa. The outlook 	
is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade of Endesa mirrors that of its Italian parent Enel SpA 	
(BBB+/Stable/A-2). (For more details, see "Enel Downgraded To 'BBB+' On 	
Challenging Business Environment; Outlook Stable," published March 8, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) 	
	
We consider Endesa to be a core entity within the Enel group, as it 	
contributes more than 40% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. Consequently, 	
according to our parent-subsidiary rating criteria, we equalize the ratings on 	
Endesa with those on Enel. 	
	
Enel gained control of over 92% of Endesa in 2009. We do not consider Endesa 	
to be an independent entity, since its growth and investment strategy are part 	
of Enel's consolidated strategic plan for 2012-2016. Furthermore, in our view, 	
Enel fully controls Endesa's financial policies and capital structure.	
	
The ratings and SACP on Endesa are also underpinned by Endesa's solid position 	
as one of Spain's largest vertically integrated electricity utilities, with 	
well-matched generation and supply businesses, control of Chile's largest 	
electricity group, and reduced planned capital expenditures. The effect of 	
depressed economic conditions in Spain on demand, and the risk related to 	
regulatory uncertainty in the Spanish energy sector partially offset those 	
strengths.	
	
Liquidity 	
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. As of Dec. 30, 2011, we consider Endesa's 	
liquidity to be "adequate" as defined in our criteria. As of this date, Endesa 	
(excluding its Chilean subsidiary Enersis S.A. [BBB+/Stable/--]) had available 	
cash of EUR973 million and undrawn committed facilities of EUR6.7 billion with a	
maturity of more than 12 months. 	
	
Endesa's debt maturities in the next 12 months total about EUR4.9 billion, of 	
which EUR1.2 billion relate to short-term commercial paper and bank facilities. 	
These facilities will need to be renewed, but are backed up by long-term 	
committed credit lines. 	
	
As of Dec. 30, 2011, Enersis had EUR360 billion in undrawn committed facilities 	
with a maturity of more than 12 months and EUR1.8 billion in cash. Together, 	
these cover Enersis' debt maturities over the subsequent 29 months. Enersis' 	
debt maturities over the next 12 months total EUR849 million.	
	
According to Endesa, there are no cross-default clauses for the debt at 	
Enersis or any of its subsidiaries, and these entities finance themselves on a 	
nonrecourse basis. Endesa's credit facilities (excluding Enersis) are not 	
subject to financial covenants.	
	
Outlook 	
The stable outlook on Endesa mirrors that on its parent Enel. It also factors 	
in our assumption that Endesa will remain a key operating unit of the Enel 	
group. Any rating action we take on Enel, including an outlook revision, would 	
lead to a simultaneous and identical change on the ratings or outlook on 	
Endesa. The ratings on Endesa could also come under pressure if Endesa's core 	
position in the Enel group weakened. 	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Endesa S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2    A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Endesa Capital Finance LLC	
 Preferred Stock*                       BBB-               BBB/Watch Neg	
	
Endesa Capital S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                 BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
International Endesa B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                 BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
International Endesa B.V.	
 Commercial Paper*                      A-2                	
	
*Guaranteed by Endesa S.A.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

