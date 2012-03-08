FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: EV Energy ratings unchanged after increased notes
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: EV Energy ratings unchanged after increased notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that
Houston-based EV Energy Partners (EVEP) is adding $100 million to its
existing $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. This brings the new total
on the notes to $400 million. The existing 'B-' rating on these notes remains
unchanged. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '5', reflecting our
expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. 	
	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
EVEP to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.	
	
"Our recovery analysis incorporates EVEP's plan to use the proceeds to reduce 	
its outstanding revolver balance," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marc 	
Bromberg.	
	
The ratings on EV Energy Partners (EVEP) reflect a reserve base that is 	
levered to low natural gas prices, a reserve replacement strategy relying 	
heavily on acquisitions, a high dividend payout to shareholders, and 	
aggressive leverage. The ratings also reflect a decent hedge book over the 	
next several years that should mitigate hydrocarbon pricing volatility, low 	
geological risk associated with the company's high percentage of proved 	
developed reserves, adequate liquidity, and a good cost structure. 	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
EV Energy Partners	
 Corporate credit rating                    B/Stable/--	
 $400 mil sr unsecured notes due 2019       B-	
  Recovery rating                           5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.