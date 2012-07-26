FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Toys "R" Us senior notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Toys "R" Us senior notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to Wayne, N.J.-based Toys "R" Us
Inc.'s $350 million senior notes due in 2017. 
    The company said that it will use the proceeds from this offering, together 
with cash on hand, to redeem the $400 million outstanding principal amount of 
its 2013 notes. The $350 million notes due 2017 are issued by Toys "R" Us Inc. 
(Holdco) under Rule 144A with registration rights. The Holdco notes are 
structurally subordinated to the creditor claims of its subsidiaries. These 
notes are unsecured and will not be guaranteed by any of Toys' subsidiaries. 
The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default.

Other ratings on Toys, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, are 
unchanged, as is the stable outlook. 

With this transaction, Toys partly addresses significant debt maturity in 
2013, when about $1.3 billion of debt is due. Following this transaction, the 
remaining debt maturities include real estate loans of about $910 million at 
its European subsidiaries and $400 million of unsecured notes at Toys "R" Us 
Inc. (Holdco). We believe Toys will be able to successfully refinance these 
debt maturities. 

The ratings on Toys continue to reflect our expectation that its financial 
risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" given our expectations for limited 
improvement in credit protection measures in 2012. We base our expectations on 
the intensely competitive nature of toys and juvenile products retailing and 
Toys' onerous capital structure. Given the intense competition in the toy 
retailing sector, especially from mass merchants and discounters such as 
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Target Corp., we view Toys' business risk profile as 
"weak." Although we expect the domestic economic recovery to be slow because 
of still-high unemployment, we expect Toys' operating results to remain 
satisfactory because of management's success with its merchandising strategy 
and cost-control initiatives, as well as the positive effect of the store 
conversion program. We believe that the continued integration of the toy and 
juvenile businesses and a focus on operational enhancements will bolster 
operating results in 2012. (For the complete corporate credit rating 
rationale, see the research update on Toys, published March 23, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 

RATINGS LIST

Toys "R" Us Inc. 
 Corporate Credit Rating                      B/Stable/--

New Ratings

Toys "R" Us Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  $350 mil notes due 2017                     CCC+
   Recovery Rating                            6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.