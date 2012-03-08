TEXT-S&P rates Continentl Airlines certificates

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its preliminary 'A-' rating to Continental Airlines Inc.'s series 2012-1 Class A pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of April 11, 2024, and its preliminary 'BBB-' rating to Continental's series 2012-1 Class B pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of April 11, 2020. The final legal maturities will be 18 months after the expected maturity. Continental is issuing the certificates under a Rule 415 shelf registration. We will assign final ratings after concluding a legal review of the documentation. The preliminary 'A-' and 'BBB-' ratings are based on the consolidated credit quality of Continental's parent, United Continental Holdings Inc. (B/Stable/--); substantial collateral coverage by good-quality aircraft; and the legal and structural protections available to the pass-through certificates. The company will use proceeds of the offerings to refinance four Boeing B737-900ER (extended range) aircraft it already owns, and to finance 2012 and 2013 deliveries of 13 new B737-900ERs and four new Boeing B787-8s. Each aircraft's secured notes are cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted--a provision we believe increases the likelihood that Continental would affirm the notes (and thus continue to pay on the certificates) in bankruptcy. The pass-through certificates are a form of enhanced equipment trust certificates (EETC) and benefit from legal protections afforded under Section 1110 of the federal bankruptcy code and by liquidity facilities provided by the New York branch of Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1). The liquidity facilities would cover up to three semiannual interest payments while certificateholders negotiated with Continental in an event of bankruptcy and, if necessary, repossessed and sold aircraft collateral following any default by the airline. The preliminary ratings on the certificates reflect trust property and escrow receipts for deposits Continental has made to Natixis S.A. (A/Stable/A-1). The New York branch of the bank will hold the escrow deposits pending delivery of the new aircraft. Amounts deposited under the escrow agreements are not the property of Continental and are not entitled to the benefits of Section 1110 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (which governs creditor rights for aircraft-backed debt and leases). Accordingly, any default arising under an indenture solely by reason of its cross-default provisions may not be a type of default that Section 1110 requires an airline to cure. Any cash collateral held as a result of the cross-collateralization of the equipment notes also would not be entitled to the benefits of Section 1110. Neither the certificates nor the escrow receipts may be separately assigned or transferred. Any cash collateral held as a result of the cross-collateralization of the equipment notes also would not be entitled to the benefits of Section 1110. Neither the certificates nor the escrow receipts may be separately assigned or transferred. We believe that United Continental views these planes as important and would, given the cross-collateralization and cross-default provisions, likely affirm the aircraft notes in a bankruptcy scenario. In contrast to most EETCs that airlines issued before 2009, the cross-default would take effect immediately in a bankruptcy if Continental rejected any of the aircraft notes. This should prevent Continental from selectively affirming some aircraft notes and rejecting others ("cherry-picking"), which often harms the interests of certificateholders in a bankruptcy. We consider the collateral pool to be good quality, comprising 63% B737-900ER and 37% B787-8 models, measured by appraised value. The B737-900ER is the largest model in Boeing's range of current technology narrowbody planes. Entering service in 2007 as a longer-range version of the relatively unsuccessful B737-900, the model has gradually gained orders, although it has somewhat fewer orders (about 450) and operators (16) than Airbus' competing model, the A321-200. The B737-900ER has not yet been as successful as its operating economics and capabilities would suggest. This may be partly because it entered into service only in 2007, fairly recently and shortly before the financial crisis and recession in 2008-2009. However, it is the best plane available to replace B757-200s in domestic U.S. service, a factor borne out by Delta Air Lines Inc.'s recent order. We believe that the global fleet and operator base will continue to expand gradually, particularly if it appears that fuel prices will increase further in coming years. Boeing will offer a B737-900ER with its new engine option (the "MAX" series), but we do not believe that this will cause current B737-900ER values to fall materially in the near term. Companies are still ordering the current version to replace many of their B757-200s. Following the merger of United and Continental, the combined company operates two families of narrowbody planes, Boeing 737s and Airbus 320s. The combined company appears to favor the B737-900ER to the competing A321-200, based on recent orders and management's stated preference. The remaining collateral value is represented by B787-8s, making their first appearance in a EETC. The B787-8 is Boeing's new long-range, midsize, widebody plane, which it began delivering (after long delays) in September 2011. The B787 family (there is also the larger B787-9, not yet delivered) has been a huge success in terms of orders. There are about 860 sales, one of the fastest starts for any aircraft model. The airline user base is globally diversified, and includes a mix of types of airlines and aircraft leasing companies. It is intended mainly as a replacement for the B767-300ER, a small widebody. The 787 incorporates the most advanced fuel-saving technology, including extensive use of composites (which is also intended to reduce maintenance costs). Indeed, it will have a higher use of composites than the competing Airbus A350, which is expected to deliver several years in the future. As the first model with this level of new technology, it should face little technological risk for many years to come. Although it is always possible that flaws will show up in the plane as it is introduced into service (Boeing is addressing some hairline cracks currently), we expect that these will be resolved without material problems that would affect values. We are applying a depreciation rate of 6.5% annually of the preceding year's value for the 787-8, which is equal to the lowest depreciation rate we currently use for a widebody plane (for the B777-300ER). We chose the 6.5% depreciation rate for the B787-8 considering several factors. Its resale liquidity should be good for a widebody plane, though not as good as for the most popular narrowbody planes (which usually have a greater number of airline operators globally). With its advanced technology, the 787 should face little technological risk for many years to come. At the same time, the first version of a widebody family of planes that a manufacturer introduces (the B787-8, in this case) is often partly superseded by later, improved versions that can carry more passengers (the B787-9 and, potentially, even larger variants). The B787-9 will, according to Boeing, have both a higher seat capacity and slightly longer range than the B787-9, and we believe that this version will ultimately be more successful. For the B737-900ER, we also used a depreciation rate of 93.5%, the same as we have used before. The initial loan-to-value (LTV) of the Class A certificates is 55.3% and of the Class B, 65.5%, using the appraised base values and depreciation assumptions in the offering memorandum. When we evaluate an enhanced equipment trust certificate, we compare the values provided by appraisers that the airline hired with our own sources. In this case, we are focusing on the same maintenance-adjusted, lower of mean or median base value from three appraisers that the prospectus uses. However, we apply more conservative (faster) depreciation rates than those used in the prospectus (3% of initial value each year), and our loan-to-values gradually diverge from those shown in the prospectus, reaching 61% maximum for the Class A certificates and 69% for the Class B certificates. Our analysis also considered that a full draw of the liquidity facility, plus interest on those draws, represents a claim senior to the certificates. This amount is somewhat less than levels typical of a EETC, equal to 5%-6% of collateral value. We factored that added priority claim in our analysis. 