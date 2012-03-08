FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Continentl Airlines certificates

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its preliminary 'A-' rating to Continental Airlines Inc.'s series
2012-1 Class A pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of April 11,
2024, and its preliminary 'BBB-' rating to Continental's series 2012-1 Class B
pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of April 11, 2020. The final
legal maturities will be 18 months after the expected maturity. Continental is
issuing the certificates under a Rule 415 shelf registration. We will assign
final ratings after concluding a legal review of the documentation.	
	
The preliminary 'A-' and 'BBB-' ratings are based on the consolidated credit 	
quality of Continental's parent, United Continental Holdings Inc. 	
(B/Stable/--); substantial collateral coverage by good-quality aircraft; and 	
the legal and structural protections available to the pass-through 	
certificates. The company will use proceeds of the offerings to refinance four 	
Boeing B737-900ER (extended range) aircraft it already owns, and to finance 	
2012 and 2013 deliveries of 13 new B737-900ERs and four new Boeing B787-8s. 	
Each aircraft's secured notes are cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted--a 	
provision we believe increases the likelihood that Continental would affirm 	
the notes (and thus continue to pay on the certificates) in bankruptcy.	
	
The pass-through certificates are a form of enhanced equipment trust 	
certificates (EETC) and benefit from legal protections afforded under Section 	
1110 of the federal bankruptcy code and by liquidity facilities provided by 	
the New York branch of Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1). The liquidity 	
facilities would cover up to three semiannual interest payments while 	
certificateholders negotiated with Continental in an event of bankruptcy and, 	
if necessary, repossessed and sold aircraft collateral following any default 	
by the airline.	
	
The preliminary ratings on the certificates reflect trust property and escrow 	
receipts for deposits Continental has made to Natixis S.A. (A/Stable/A-1). The 	
New York branch of the bank will hold the escrow deposits pending delivery of 	
the new aircraft. Amounts deposited under the escrow agreements are not the 	
property of Continental and are not entitled to the benefits of Section 1110 	
of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (which governs creditor rights for aircraft-backed 	
debt and leases). Accordingly, any default arising under an indenture solely 	
by reason of its cross-default provisions may not be a type of default that 	
Section 1110 requires an airline to cure. Any cash collateral held as a result 	
of the cross-collateralization of the equipment notes also would not be 	
entitled to the benefits of Section 1110. Neither the certificates nor the 	
escrow receipts may be separately assigned or transferred. Any cash collateral 	
held as a result of the cross-collateralization of the equipment notes also 	
would not be entitled to the benefits of Section 1110. Neither the 	
certificates nor the escrow receipts may be separately assigned or transferred.	
	
We believe that United Continental views these planes as important and would, 	
given the cross-collateralization and cross-default provisions, likely affirm 	
the aircraft notes in a bankruptcy scenario. In contrast to most EETCs that 	
airlines issued before 2009, the cross-default would take effect immediately 	
in a bankruptcy if Continental rejected any of the aircraft notes. This should 	
prevent Continental from selectively affirming some aircraft notes and 	
rejecting others ("cherry-picking"), which often harms the interests of 	
certificateholders in a bankruptcy.	
	
We consider the collateral pool to be good quality, comprising 63% B737-900ER 	
and 37% B787-8 models, measured by appraised value. The B737-900ER is the 	
largest model in Boeing's range of current technology narrowbody planes. 	
Entering service in 2007 as a longer-range version of the relatively 	
unsuccessful B737-900, the model has gradually gained orders, although it has 	
somewhat fewer orders (about 450) and operators (16) than Airbus' competing 	
model, the A321-200. The B737-900ER has not yet been as successful as its 	
operating economics and capabilities would suggest. This may be partly because 	
it entered into service only in 2007, fairly recently and shortly before the 	
financial crisis and recession in 2008-2009. However, it is the best plane 	
available to replace B757-200s in domestic U.S. service, a factor borne out by 	
Delta Air Lines Inc.'s recent order. We believe that the global fleet and 	
operator base will continue to expand gradually, particularly if it appears 	
that fuel prices will increase further in coming years.	
	
Boeing will offer a B737-900ER with its new engine option (the "MAX" series), 	
but we do not believe that this will cause current B737-900ER values to fall 	
materially in the near term. Companies are still ordering the current version 	
to replace many of their B757-200s. Following the merger of United and 	
Continental, the combined company operates two families of narrowbody planes, 	
Boeing 737s and Airbus 320s. The combined company appears to favor the 	
B737-900ER to the competing A321-200, based on recent orders and management's 	
stated preference.	
	
The remaining collateral value is represented by B787-8s, making their first 	
appearance in a EETC. The B787-8 is Boeing's new long-range, midsize, widebody 	
plane, which it began delivering (after long delays) in September 2011. The 	
B787 family (there is also the larger B787-9, not yet delivered) has been a 	
huge success in terms of orders. There are about 860 sales, one of the fastest 	
starts for any aircraft model. The airline user base is globally diversified, 	
and includes a mix of types of airlines and aircraft leasing companies. It is 	
intended mainly as a replacement for the B767-300ER, a small widebody.	
	
The 787 incorporates the most advanced fuel-saving technology, including 	
extensive use of composites (which is also intended to reduce maintenance 	
costs). Indeed, it will have a higher use of composites than the competing 	
Airbus A350, which is expected to deliver several years in the future. As the 	
first model with this level of new technology, it should face little 	
technological risk for many years to come. Although it is always possible that 	
flaws will show up in the plane as it is introduced into service (Boeing is 	
addressing some hairline cracks currently), we expect that these will be 	
resolved without material problems that would affect values.	
	
We are applying a depreciation rate of 6.5% annually of the preceding year's 	
value for the 787-8, which is equal to the lowest depreciation rate we 	
currently use for a widebody plane (for the B777-300ER). We chose the 6.5% 	
depreciation rate for the B787-8 considering several factors. Its resale 	
liquidity should be good for a widebody plane, though not as good as for the 	
most popular narrowbody planes (which usually have a greater number of airline 	
operators globally). With its advanced technology, the 787 should face little 	
technological risk for many years to come. At the same time, the first version 	
of a widebody family of planes that a manufacturer introduces (the B787-8, in 	
this case) is often partly superseded by later, improved versions that can 	
carry more passengers (the B787-9 and, potentially, even larger variants). The 	
B787-9 will, according to Boeing, have both a higher seat capacity and 	
slightly longer range than the B787-9, and we believe that this version will 	
ultimately be more successful. For the B737-900ER, we also used a depreciation 	
rate of 93.5%, the same as we have used before.	
	
The initial loan-to-value (LTV) of the Class A certificates is 55.3% and of 	
the Class B, 65.5%, using the appraised base values and depreciation 	
assumptions in the offering memorandum. When we evaluate an enhanced equipment 	
trust certificate, we compare the values provided by appraisers that the 	
airline hired with our own sources. In this case, we are focusing on the same 	
maintenance-adjusted, lower of mean or median base value from three appraisers 	
that the prospectus uses. However, we apply more conservative (faster) 	
depreciation rates than those used in the prospectus (3% of initial value each 	
year), and our loan-to-values gradually diverge from those shown in the 	
prospectus, reaching 61% maximum for the Class A certificates and 69% for the 	
Class B certificates. Our analysis also considered that a full draw of the 	
liquidity facility, plus interest on those draws, represents a claim senior to 	
the certificates. This amount is somewhat less than levels typical of a EETC, 	
equal to 5%-6% of collateral value. We factored that added priority claim in 	
our analysis.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22, 	
2010	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Criteria for Rating Aircraft-Backed Debt and Enhanced Equipment Trust 	
Certificates, Sept. 12, 2002	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Continental Airlines Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                        B/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
Continental Airlines Inc.	
 Equipment trust certificates	
  Series 2012-1 Class A pass-thru certs         A-(sf) (prelim)	
  Series 2012-1 Class B pass-thru certs         BBB-(sf) (prelim)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

