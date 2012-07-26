TEXT-Fitch rates Va. Public School bonds, affirms Prince William Cty

July 26 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following rating to the Virginia Public School Authority's (VPSA) bonds: --$66.275 million special obligation school financing bonds (Prince William County), series 2012 rated 'AAA'. Bond proceeds will be used to pay the costs of various capital school improvement projects for the county. The bonds will be priced in a competitive sale on Aug. 1st. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$197.275 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA' issued by the county; --$73.8 million certificates of participation (COPs) and lease participation certificates at 'AA+' issued by the county; --$46.445 million special obligation financing bonds, series 2011 issued by the VPSA at 'AAA'; --$6.26 million Prince William County Industrial Development Authority lease revenue bonds at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook for all bonds is stable. SECURITY For the VPSA special obligation bonds: The bonds are payable from principal and interest payments on the GO school bonds issued by the county, held by the authority and pledged to the payment of the bonds. For the GO bonds: The bonds are general obligations of the county, secured by its full faith and credit pledge. For the COPs and lease revenue bonds: The bonds are secured by lease rental payments subject to annual appropriation by Prince William County; essential government assets are subject to seizure in the event of non-payment. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION: Reserve levels and financial flexibility remain sound, supported by prudent fiscal policies and multi-year planning. DYNAMIC ECONOMY: The county's strong and diverse economic base benefits from its location near Washington, D.C., with high wealth levels, a highly educated labor pool and low unemployment. Following declines in assessed value between 2009 and 2011, a notable increase occurred in 2012 which is projected to continue in 2013. BELOW-AVERAGE DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels are moderately low, and the county's solid debt position is further enhanced by rapid amortization and adherence to prudent debt policies. APPROPRIATION RISK AND ESSENTIAL LEASED ASSETS: The 'AA+' rating on the COPs and lease revenue bonds reflects the county's credit characteristics as well as abatement and appropriation risk. Lease provisions are solid and the leased assets are viewed as essential to county operations. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG LOCAL ECONOMY ANCHORED BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PRESENCE The county benefits from its favorable location on the outskirts of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region, affordable land prices, and a well-educated and trained workforce. Its stable economic base, rooted in government and military employment, has expanded to encompass the life sciences sector. The Quantico Marine Base and a forensic science/criminal justice cluster have helped attract contractors and federal agencies. Fitch anticipates that diversification into this new sector will be leveraged by the 1,600-acre INNOVATION@Prince William business and technology park, which benefits from the academic anchor of George Mason University. Although 30,000 new personnel relocated to Fort Belvoir and Quantico Marine Base due to the last BRAC realignment, the county remains susceptible to future defense spending cuts. The county has experienced rapid population growth since the 1970s, with increases during the past decade outpacing those of the commonwealth by about three times. The county has fared very well during the recession, in large part due to the stabilizing presence of the federal government, experiencing a 1.4% increase in employment in 2009 while employment declined at the state and national level, followed by strong growth of 6.2% in 2010 and 2.7% in 2011. Strong employment growth is supported by continuous private capital investments that have averaged $253 million annually and yielded 977 jobs annually between 1997 and year-to-date 2012. Historically, the county's unemployment rate has been lower than that of Virginia and the nation, as evidenced by the April 2012 unemployment rate of 4.4%. Wealth indicators far exceed those of the state and nation and are near regional levels. After four years of declines in valuation that reduced market value by 30%, the 2012 market value showed an increase of 7.2%. Management is projecting a 3% increase for 2013. Flexibility to respond to the declines was imbued in the low fiscal 2007 property tax rate of $0.758 per $100 of AV. The fiscal 2013 tax rate of $1.209 is one of the highest in the region; however, capital investment remains healthy, as do tax collection rates (above 99% on a current basis). Fitch also notes the high income level of county residents, at 111% of the state average and 131% of the U.S. average on a per capita basis. SOUND RESERVE LEVELS Despite mounting pressure on revenues resulting from housing market declines, fiscal operations remain relatively stable, guided by closely monitored expenditure controls, regular financial reporting, and multi-year financial forecasting. Fiscal 2010 closed with roughly break-even results and an unreserved general fund balance equal to a strong 19.3% of expenditures, transfers out, and other uses. As projected, fiscal 2011 featured positive general fund net operations of $16.5 million, bolstered by gains in sales and property taxes relative to budget. The fiscal year-end 2011 unrestricted (committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balance totaled $183.8 million or a still strong 22%. STRONG RESULTS ANTICIPATED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2012 The fiscal 2012 budget was adopted with a small 3.2 cent decrease to the tax rate and no general fund balance appropriation. Preliminary year-end results show a positive $25 million-$30 million operating surplus. Preliminary results reflect favorable variances in sales tax revenues and increasing vehicle values. Approximately $13 million of the operating surplus will be used to support the fiscal 2013 budget, $8 million will go to the contingent liability reserve, and $1.5 million will be used to maintain the general fund unassigned fund balance at the county's policy level of 7.5%. The revenue stabilization fund has a projected year-end balance of $27.4 million or 3.1% of general fund revenue, which is well above the 1% policy. BALANCED FISCAL 2013 BUDGET The fiscal 2013 adopted budget is balanced without a general fund balance appropriation and includes a $0.005 increase to the tax rate. Balanced budgets, unassigned general fund balances at or above the county's policy of 7.5% of revenues, as well as maintenance of the revenue stabilization reserve at or above the county's policy of 1% of revenues are projected for the duration of the county's five-year fiscal plan. AFFORABLE DEBT PROFILE Overall debt levels are expected to remain moderately low given the county's comprehensive planning and debt affordability guidelines. Overall debt equals $2,575 per capita and 2.1% of market value, well below the county's policy of 3%. The rapid amortization of nearly 70% of principal within 10 years (including certain park authority revenue bonds) offsets somewhat high debt service as a percent of the general fund expenditures of 13% and the large anticipated additional debt issuance. The county's approximately $1.1 billion fiscal year 2013-2018 capital improvement plan (CIP) is primarily debt financed ($756 million) and comprises mostly education related projects at $810 million. Pension obligations remain well managed and costs are low.