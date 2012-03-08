TEXT-S&P rates URS Corp proposed notes 'BBB-'

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to URS Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022. The U.S.-based engineering and construction company expects to use the proceeds from this offering, as well as borrowings under its existing credit facility, to finance the acquisition of Flint Energy Services Ltd., to pay fees and expenses, and to repay some of Flint's outstanding debt. The proposed new notes contain a change-of-control provision. The 'BBB-' rating and stable outlook on URS reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate" according to our criteria. The debt-funded acquisition of Flint will stretch URS' credit measures temporarily. However, the ratings reflect our expectation that within 18 to 24 months, ratios will return to commensurate levels, including total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30% or more. Following the acquisition, we expect URS to prioritize debt reduction to restore credit measures. Based on our expectation for annual free cash flow generation of about $400 million, we believe that the company should be able to restore credit ratios to less than 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt of 30% or more by year-end 2013. This assumes that the company will pay down at least $350 million of debt over the next two years. Until then, we consider the company to have very limited capacity for acquisition spending in excess of $100 million or for share buybacks. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Research Update: URS Corp. 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed After The Company Announces Its Plan To Acquire Flint Energy; The Outlook Is Stable, Feb. 21, 2012 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST URS Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022 BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.