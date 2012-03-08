FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates URS Corp proposed notes 'BBB-'
March 8, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates URS Corp proposed notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-'
issue-level rating to URS Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due
2017 and 2022. The U.S.-based engineering and construction company expects to
use the proceeds from this offering, as well as borrowings under its existing
credit facility, to finance the acquisition of Flint Energy Services Ltd., to
pay fees and expenses, and to repay some of Flint's outstanding debt. The
proposed new notes contain a change-of-control provision. 	
	
The 'BBB-' rating and stable outlook on URS reflect our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk 	
profile as "intermediate" according to our criteria. The debt-funded 	
acquisition of Flint will stretch URS' credit measures temporarily. However, 	
the ratings reflect our expectation that within 18 to 24 months, ratios will 	
return to commensurate levels, including total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x 	
and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30% or more.	
	
Following the acquisition, we expect URS to prioritize debt reduction to 	
restore credit measures. Based on our expectation for annual free cash flow 	
generation of about $400 million, we believe that the company should be able 	
to restore credit ratios to less than 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to 	
debt of 30% or more by year-end 2013. This assumes that the company will pay 	
down at least $350 million of debt over the next two years. Until then, we 	
consider the company to have very limited capacity for acquisition spending in 	
excess of $100 million or for share buybacks. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Research Update: URS Corp. 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed After The Company 	
Announces Its Plan To Acquire Flint Energy; The Outlook Is Stable, Feb. 21, 	
2012	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
URS Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                        BBB-/Stable/-- 	
	
Ratings Assigned	
 Senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022       BBB-	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

