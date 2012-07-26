FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 4
basis points (bps) to 211 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 2 bps to 688 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
tightened by 4 bps each to 138 bps, 181 bps, and 259 bps, respectively, and the
'BB' spread remained flat at 475 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 2 bps to 720
bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 1 bp to 1,109 bps.

By industry, financial institutions and industrials tightened by 4 bps each to 
299 bps and 301 bps, respectively. Banks and telecommunications tightened by 2 
bps each to 322 bps and 330 bps, respectively, and utilities tightened by 5 
bps to 219 bps. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its 
one-year moving average of 213 bps and lower than its five-year moving average 
of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 689 bps and its five-year moving average of 744 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.