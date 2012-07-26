TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

July 26 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 4 basis points (bps) to 211 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 688 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads tightened by 4 bps each to 138 bps, 181 bps, and 259 bps, respectively, and the 'BB' spread remained flat at 475 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 2 bps to 720 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 1 bp to 1,109 bps. By industry, financial institutions and industrials tightened by 4 bps each to 299 bps and 301 bps, respectively. Banks and telecommunications tightened by 2 bps each to 322 bps and 330 bps, respectively, and utilities tightened by 5 bps to 219 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 213 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 689 bps and its five-year moving average of 744 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.