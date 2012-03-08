TEXT-Fitch rates Consumers Energy Co

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to CMS Energy Corp.'s (CMS) $300 million issuance of 5.05% senior unsecured notes, due March 15, 2022. Proceeds from the sale will be used primarily to redeem the $153 million outstanding in 2 7/8% convertible senior notes, due 2024. The new notes rank equally in right of payment with existing senior unsecured obligations of CMS. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Stable Outlook CMS' rating and Stable Outlook are supported by its ownership of Consumers Energy (IDR 'BBB'/Stable Outlook), an integrated regulated utility located in Michigan which consistently delivers strong earnings. Management remains committed to an investment strategy focused on investments in Consumers Energy. The five-year $6.6 billion capital plan will deliver system upgrades and rate base growth. Fitch continues to monitor the company's financing activity as the substantial level of stand-alone parent debt is a legacy credit concern. Given a large capex program at the utility, Fitch sees only limited opportunity for parent company de-leveraging over the next three to five year period. Fitch considers the company's consolidated liquidity position and Consumers Energy's debt capital market access as sufficient relative to funding needs. Positive Rating Action Trigger A substantial reduction in parent level debt would improve the parent company credit profile, and coupled with continued strong financial metrics at Consumers Energy, could lead to a ratings upgrade. Fitch does not believe a material level of de-leveraging will occur over the next two years. Negative Rating Action Trigger An adverse regulatory order that negatively impacts the financial position of Consumers Energy could place pressure on both the parent and subsidiary credit ratings. Stable Financial Metrics Fitch forecasts consolidated credit ratios to remain consistent with guidelines for the 'BB+' rating category, with the ratios of EBITDA-to-interest and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt at approximately 3.8 times (x) and 16%, respectively through 2014. Fitch anticipates a slight downward trend to FFO metrics starting in 2015 following the full utilization of CMS' net operating loss (NOLs). Fitch views managing costs as a key determinant to maintaining cash flow metrics consistent with expectations; and, would look toward a substantial reduction in stand-alone debt as a key driver to an improved credit profile. Solid Liquidity Profile The consolidated liquidity position at CMS Energy remains sufficient relative to funding needs with approximately $1.2 billion in consolidated borrowing capacity available at Dec. 31, 2011. CMS Energy has a five-year $550 million credit facility expiring in March 2016. Consumers Energy has a separate five-year $500 million credit facility, also expiring in March 2016; and, a $150 million credit facility, expiring in August 2013. The execution in 2011 of two new multi-year credit facilities for a combined $1.05 billion in borrowing capacity mitigates concern related to liquidity position and bank credit market access. Moderate Funding Needs CMS Energy consolidated maturities are manageable with $339 million due in 2012; $566 million due in 2013; $493 million in 2014; $699 million due in 2015; and, $530 million due in 2016. Fitch anticipates CMS Energy and Consumers Energy will continue to have the access to debt capital markets required to manage financing needs, including re-financing maturities in a timely and cost effective manner.