#Market News
March 8, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Consumers Energy Co

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to CMS Energy Corp.'s
(CMS) $300 million issuance of 5.05% senior unsecured notes, due March 15, 2022.
 Proceeds from the sale will be used primarily to redeem the $153 million
outstanding in 2 7/8% convertible senior notes, due 2024.  The new notes rank
equally in right of payment with existing senior unsecured obligations of CMS.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
Stable Outlook	
	
CMS' rating and Stable Outlook are supported by its ownership of Consumers 	
Energy (IDR 'BBB'/Stable Outlook), an integrated regulated utility located in 	
Michigan which consistently delivers strong earnings. Management remains 	
committed to an investment strategy focused on investments in Consumers Energy. 	
The five-year $6.6 billion capital plan will deliver system upgrades and rate 	
base growth. 	
	
Fitch continues to monitor the company's financing activity as the substantial 	
level of stand-alone parent debt is a legacy credit concern. Given a large capex	
program at the utility, Fitch sees only limited opportunity for parent company 	
de-leveraging over the next three to five year period. Fitch considers the 	
company's consolidated liquidity position and Consumers Energy's debt capital 	
market access as sufficient relative to funding needs. 	
	
Positive Rating Action Trigger	
	
A substantial reduction in parent level debt would improve the parent company 	
credit profile, and coupled with continued strong financial metrics at Consumers	
Energy, could lead to a ratings upgrade. Fitch does not believe a material level	
of de-leveraging will occur over the next two years.	
	
Negative Rating Action Trigger	
	
An adverse regulatory order that negatively impacts the financial position of 	
Consumers Energy could place pressure on both the parent and subsidiary credit 	
ratings.	
	
Stable Financial Metrics	
	
Fitch forecasts consolidated credit ratios to remain consistent with guidelines 	
for the 'BB+' rating category, with the ratios of EBITDA-to-interest and funds 	
from operations (FFO)-to-debt at approximately 3.8 times (x) and 16%, 	
respectively through 2014. Fitch anticipates a slight downward trend to FFO 	
metrics starting in 2015 following the full utilization of CMS' net operating 	
loss (NOLs). Fitch views managing costs as a key determinant to maintaining cash	
flow metrics consistent with expectations; and, would look toward a substantial 	
reduction in stand-alone debt as a key driver to an improved credit profile.	
	
Solid Liquidity Profile	
	
The consolidated liquidity position at CMS Energy remains sufficient relative to	
funding needs with approximately $1.2 billion in consolidated borrowing capacity	
available at Dec. 31, 2011. CMS Energy has a five-year $550 million credit 	
facility expiring in March 2016. Consumers Energy has a separate five-year $500 	
million credit facility, also expiring in March 2016; and, a $150 million credit	
facility, expiring in August 2013. The execution in 2011 of two new multi-year 	
credit facilities for a combined $1.05 billion in borrowing capacity mitigates 	
concern related to liquidity position and bank credit market access.	
	
Moderate Funding Needs	
	
CMS Energy consolidated maturities are manageable with $339 million due in 2012;	
$566 million due in 2013; $493 million in 2014; $699 million due in 2015; and, 	
$530 million due in 2016. Fitch anticipates CMS Energy and Consumers Energy will	
continue to have the access to debt capital markets required to manage financing	
needs, including re-financing maturities in a timely and cost effective manner.

