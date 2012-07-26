FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on FTPYME Bancaja 6, FTA
July 26, 2012 / 4:48 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on FTPYME Bancaja 6, FTA

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 26 - Fitch Ratings has maintained FTPYME Bancaja 6 FTA's class A2 and
A3 (G) notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), upgraded the class B 
notes and affirmed the others as follows:

EUR59.0m Class A2 (ISIN ES0339735013): 'Asf'; maintained on RWN

EUR70.3m Class A3 (G) (ISIN ES0339735021): Asf'; maintained on RWN

EUR47.5m Class B (ISIN ES0339735039): upgraded to 'B-sf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook 
Stable

EUR22.5m Class C (ISIN ES0339735047): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assign RE of 50%

EUR27.0m Class D (ISIN ES0339735054): affirmed at 'Csf'; assigned RE of 0%

The RWN on the class A2 and A3 (G) notes reflects their material exposure to 
Banco Santander S.A ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') which acts as the account bank for 
the transaction (see 'Fitch Places 212 Spanish SF Tranches on RWN', dated 16 
July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch expects the implementation of remedial
actions in the near term based on correspondence received from the transaction 
parties. 

The upgrade of the class B notes was prompted by increased credit enhancement 
(CE) due to structural deleveraging. Although the transaction's performance has 
deteriorated since the last review with high 90-day+ arrears, the CE on the 
class B note has built up to a level commensurate with a 'B-sf' rating. The 
tranche can withstand the agency's stresses on obligor concentration and 
recovery rates at the 'B-sf' rating level which reflects the Stable Outlook. 

90-day+ arrears witnessed a sharp increase since the last review in November and
amount to 12% of the outstanding portfolio balance as of May. The transaction 
has a default definition of 18 months overdue and the 12-18 month delinquency 
bucket stands at 4.2%. Fitch expects additional defaults over the next six 
months as some of these impairments roll into the default bucket. Current 
defaults account for 14% of the outstanding portfolio balance; however the 
volume has dropped to EUR27.92m compared with EUR33m in November due to an 
uptick in recoveries. The reserve fund is significantly underfunded at EUR2.6m 
compared with a required amount of EUR27m and is unlikely to build up to the 
required level again. 

The affirmation of the class C notes is reflective of the note's subordinated 
position in the capital structure and the transaction performance. Fitch 
assigned a recovery estimate (RE) of 50% to the tranche because 90% of the 
assets are secured on property collateral with a relatively low weighted average
loan-to-value of 45%. Further, the weighted average recovery rate on worked out 
loans in the transaction is close to 50% as of May. 

The class D notes have been affirmed at 'Csf' as the notes were issued to fund 
the reserve and are not backed by assets. Given the current level of the reserve
fund, default on the notes seems inevitable unless the realised recoveries are 
substantially higher than the agency's expectations.

The portfolio has amortised to 20% of its initial balance. Borrower 
concentration has been fairly stable since the last review with the top borrower
at 2% while the top 20 borrowers make up 19% of the portfolio. One-third of the 
portfolio is concentrated in the real estate and construction sectors. 

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
