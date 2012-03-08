FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates BE Aerospace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB'
issue-level rating to BE Aerospace Inc.'s planned $500 million senior unsecured
notes maturing in 2022, one notch below the corporate credit rating. The
recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that noteholders would
receive modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default. We expect the U.S.-based
aircraft supplier to use note proceeds toward repayment of borrowings under its
revolving credit facility, which it drew to partially finance the $400 million
acquisition of UFC Aerospace Corp. in January 2012. 	
	
The corporate credit rating and outlook on BE Aerospace reflect our 	
expectations that the company's earnings will increase, with a boost from 	
acquired operations, and that commercial aerospace market conditions will be 	
solid in 2012. This should allow credit protection measures to recover 	
sufficiently over the next year, following modest deterioration because of the 	
UFC acquisition. Our ratings on BE Aerospace also take into account the risks 	
associated with the cyclical global airline industry as well as the relatively 	
small size of the markets the company serves. We assess the company's business 	
risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant," as our 	
criteria define the terms. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
BE Aerospace Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating             BB+/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
 Senior unsecured	
  $500 mil. notes due 2022           BB	
  Recovery rating                    5

