TEXT-S&P rates Rovi Corp proposed loans 'BB'
March 8, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Rovi Corp proposed loans 'BB'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 8 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based entertainment data and media management technology provider 	
Rovi Corp. has proposed to borrow a $250 million term loan A-2 due 2018 and a 	
$550 million term loan B-2 due 2019.	
     -- We are assigning the loans our 'BB' issue-level rating with a recovery 	
rating of '2'. At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit 	
rating on the company.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Rovi will 	
preserve its current credit quality by having steady growth over the 	
intermediate term, maintaining its strong competitive position, and bringing 	
debt leverage down.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Santa Clara, 	
Calif.-based Rovi Corp.'s proposed $250 million term loan A-2 due 2017
and $550 million term loan B-2 due 2019 its issue-level rating of 'BB' (one
notch higher than our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company). The
recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial
(70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Operating 	
subsidiaries Rovi Solutions Corp. and Rovi Guide Inc. will be co-borrowers.	
	
We expect the company to use proceeds from the term debt offering for general 	
and corporate purposes, including acquisitions and repaying the company's 	
existing $300 million term loan B due 2018.	
	
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Rovi's existing term loans 	
to '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation) from '1' (90% to 100% recovery 	
expectation). We lowered our issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB' from 	
'BB+', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. 	
The revision of the recovery rating reflects the added amount of secured debt 	
in the company's capital structure with the newly proposed term loans.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Rovi was affirmed at 'BB-'. The rating outlook 	
is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The 'BB-' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Rovi's steady 	
operating performance will continue as new product rollouts offset a decline 	
in legacy analog products. Rovi's new entertainment store has the potential to 	
open up another significant revenue stream for the company, but it will 	
indirectly compete against several sizable firms, including Netflix Inc., 	
Amazon.com, and Apple Inc.'s iTunes. 	
	
We consider Rovi's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), 	
primarily based on its good EBITDA margin and high barriers to 	
entry--particularly with respect to its patent portfolio--partly offset by its 	
narrow business platform and meaningful technology risk. We assess the 	
company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," based on its relatively high 	
pro forma debt leverage after the proposed term debt offering and our 	
expectation that Rovi will be an active acquirer. 	
	
Rovi holds more than 5,100 issued or pending patents worldwide. Many of the 	
patents cover basic functions of interactive programming guide (IPG) and 	
content-protection technology. Competitors have repeatedly tested barriers to 	
entry against Rovi's IPG and content protection businesses, but Rovi or its 	
predecessor company prevailed. Any new entrant, in addition to developing a 	
competing product, would also likely need to license the underlying technology 	
covered by Rovi's patents. The patents give the company a highly defensible 	
market position because most consumer electronics manufacturers, including  	
and , are Rovi customers.	
	
For 2012, pro forma for the acquisition of Sonic Solutions in February 2011 	
and the sale of the Roxio consumer software business, we expect 	
mid-single-digit percentage revenue and low-single-digit EBITDA growth as the 	
decline in legacy analog copy protection (ACP) drags down the overall revenue 	
and EBITDA growth rate. If Rovi can successfully promote its entertainment 	
store with retailers, manufacturers, and end-users, the EBITDA margin could 	
again approach 37%, where it was prior to the Sonic Solutions acquisition.	
	
Rovi's pro forma fourth-quarter revenues and EBITDA increased 6% and 7% year 	
over year, respectively--slightly above our expectation. Service provider 	
segment revenue grew about 11% as a result of analog-to-digital cable 	
conversion, new international licensees, and new product growth. Consumer 	
electronics segment revenue grew 12%, spurred by higher shipment of products 	
that incorporate Rovi products and intellectual property, partially offset by 	
a decline in ACP. We don't expect ACP's revenue contribution to be meaningful 	
by the end of 2012. For the year ended 2011, Rovi's EBITDA margin was 34%, or 	
37.6% pro forma for the Sonic and Roxio transactions.	
	
Rovi converted 75% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2011. We believe 	
that the company will continue to generate good discretionary cash flow and 	
sustain an EBITDA to discretionary cash flow ratio between 60% and 70%. Pro 	
forma lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest and pro forma lease-adjusted 	
total debt to EBITDA were 7.8x and 4.8x, respectively. The company's leverage 	
is within the range of 4x to 5x leverage that we associate with "aggressive" 	
financial risk. Without a sizable debt-financed acquisition, we expect that 	
debt leverage could decrease to 4.5x by the end of 2012, primarily through 	
EBITDA growth.	
	
Liquidity 	
Rovi currently has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 	
18 months. Our assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect Rovi's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to 	
exceed uses by 1.2x.	
     -- We expect cash sources to remain positive, even with a 20% EBITDA 	
decline.	
     -- Rovi has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 15% to 	
20% without breaching the covenant test.	
     -- We believe Rovi can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without 	
needing to refinance.	
	
Rovi's liquidity sources include pro forma cash and investments of more than 	
$950 million, and good discretionary cash flow that could exceed $220 million 	
in 2012. Working capital and capital expenditures have not been significant 	
uses of cash, and we believe will remain easily manageable. However, we 	
believe that Rovi will likely be an active acquirer and that acquisitions and 	
share repurchases could become meaningful uses of cash. 	
	
Medium-term maturities are limited to term loan amortization, which is $25.5 	
million in 2012, $38.5 million in 2013, and $60 million in 2014. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Rovi, to be published on 	
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook 	
Our rating outlook on Rovi is stable. Operating performance has been good, and 	
we believe it will continue over the intermediate term. We expect credit 	
quality to remain at the current rating level over the intermediate term. 	
However, we could raise our rating by one notch (to 'BB') if the company 	
maintains its operating momentum, successfully expands the Rovi entertainment 	
store, generates incremental sales from existing customers, and broadens its 	
business base. An upgrade could also entail Rovi regaining its 37% EBITDA 	
margin. On the other hand, if the Rovi entertainment store is not successful 	
and if a significant competitive threat emerges in the forms of new 	
technology, causing an EBITDA reduction, or if debt-financed acquisitions push 	
debt leverage above 5x, we could lower the rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Rovi Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      	
	
	
New Rating	
	
Rovi Guides Inc.	
Rovi Solutions Corp.	
 $250M term A-2 loan due 2017           BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
 $550M term B-2 loan due 2019           BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Rovi Guides Inc.	
Rovi Solutions Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 BB+	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  1	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

