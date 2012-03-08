FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Weight Watchers proposed debt 'BB+'
March 8, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Weight Watchers proposed debt 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it
assigned its issue-level and recovery ratings to Weight Watchers International
(WWI) Inc.'s proposed new senior secured debt: up to approximately $900
million to $1 billion in bank debt and up to approximately $500 million to $600
million in institutional debt, due in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The assigned
issue-level rating for each tranche is 'BB+', one notch above the corporate
credit rating on WWI. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation for
substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a payment default.	
	
WWI will use the proceeds from this up to $1.5 billion total new issuance for 	
share repurchases. Artal Holdings Sp. Z. o.o. Succursale de Luxembourg's share 	
of ownership is to remain unchanged at approximately 52%.	
	
Financial covenants similar to those applying to the existing credit 	
facilities will govern the new facilities: total net leverage (defined as the 	
ratio of net debt to EBITDA) of 5.0x, subject to step-downs, and EBITDA 	
coverage of interest expense of 2.0x. We expect WWI to continue to maintain 	
significant covenant cushions.	
	

RATINGS LIST	
Weight Watchers International Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating      BB/Negative/--	
	
New Rating	
Weight Watchers International Inc.	
 Senior secured               BB+	
   Recovery rating            2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

