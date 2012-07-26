TEXT-S&P revises Medical Card System watch to developing from negative

Overview -- San Juan, Puerto Rico-based MCS has not yet filed its year-end 2011 financial statements with its lenders, resulting in a violation of its credit agreement. -- The company's management is negotiating with lenders to revise or waive certain credit agreement provisions to avoid a liquidity event. -- We are revising the CreditWatch implications for our ratings on MCS to developing from negative. -- We believe that MCS's financial profile could improve through positive operating results for the last three quarters of 2012 and full-year 2012. Rating Action On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the CreditWatch implications for its 'CCC' long-term counterparty credit rating on Medical Card System Inc. (MCS) to developing from negative. We took the same action on our 'B' long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on MCS's operating companies, MCS Advantage Inc., MCS Life Insurance Co., and MCS Health Management Options Inc. Rationale The actions reflects the potential for MCS to improve its financial profile through positive operating results in the last three quarters of 2012 and full-year 2012, compared with losses in 2011 and first-quarter 2012. We expect the improvement to be driven by corrective actions taken by the company's new senior management team, which joined the company in December 2011. Furthermore, management is meeting regularly with the lending group regarding potential waivers or revisions to the credit agreement to avoid a liquidity event, and we expect audited year-end 2011 financial statements to be available in the next 90 days. CreditWatch We could raise or lower the ratings on MCS and its operating companies in connection with its operating performance and its lender negotiations. Improved operating performance and a near-term successful lender negotiation could result in a one-notch upgrade. Conversely, if the company continues to produce operating losses in 2012 or if lender negotiations prove unsuccessful beyond the near term, we could lower the ratings by one or more notches. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Analysis of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From Medical Card System Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency CCC/Watch Dev/-- CCC/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured CCC/Watch Dev CCC/Watch Neg MCS Advantage Inc. MCS Life Insurance Co. MCS Health Management Options Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B/Watch Dev/-- B/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B/Watch Dev/-- B/Watch Neg/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.