FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Medical Card System watch to developing from negative
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 5:58 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Medical Card System watch to developing from negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- San Juan, Puerto Rico-based MCS has not yet filed its year-end 2011 
financial statements with its lenders, resulting in a violation of its credit 
agreement.
     -- The company's management is negotiating with lenders to revise or 
waive certain credit agreement provisions to avoid a liquidity event.
     -- We are revising the CreditWatch implications for our ratings on MCS to 
developing from negative.
     -- We believe that MCS's financial profile could improve through positive 
operating results for the last three quarters of 2012 and full-year 2012.

Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the CreditWatch 
implications for its 'CCC' long-term counterparty credit rating on Medical 
Card System Inc. (MCS) to developing from negative. We took the same action on 
our 'B' long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on MCS's 
operating companies, MCS Advantage Inc., MCS Life Insurance Co., and MCS 
Health Management Options Inc.

Rationale
The actions reflects the potential for MCS to improve its financial profile 
through positive operating results in the last three quarters of 2012 and 
full-year 2012, compared with losses in 2011 and first-quarter 2012. We expect 
the improvement to be driven by corrective actions taken by the company's new 
senior management team, which joined the company in December 2011. 
Furthermore, management is meeting regularly with the lending group regarding 
potential waivers or revisions to the credit agreement to avoid a liquidity 
event, and we expect audited year-end 2011 financial statements to be 
available in the next 90 days.

CreditWatch
We could raise or lower the ratings on MCS and its operating companies in 
connection with its operating performance and its lender negotiations. 
Improved operating performance and a near-term successful lender negotiation 
could result in a one-notch upgrade. Conversely, if the company continues to 
produce operating losses in 2012 or if lender negotiations prove unsuccessful 
beyond the near term, we could lower the ratings by one or more notches.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Analysis of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Medical Card System Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        CCC/Watch Dev/--   CCC/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Secured                         CCC/Watch Dev      CCC/Watch Neg

MCS Advantage Inc.
MCS Life Insurance Co.
MCS Health Management Options Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        B/Watch Dev/--     B/Watch Neg/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        B/Watch Dev/--     B/Watch Neg/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.