#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Steelcase outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based institutional and office furniture manufacturer Steelcase 
Inc. has improved its credit measures and operating performance in recent 
quarters. 
     -- We have affirmed all ratings on Steelcase, including the 'BBB-' 
corporate credit rating. 
     -- We have revised the outlook to positive from stable, reflecting the 
company's improving operating trends and our expectation that the company will 
continue to improve credit measures and maintain strong liquidity. 

Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Steelcase Inc. to positive from stable. We
also affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit 
rating. About $291 of total debt was outstanding at May 25, 2012.

Rationale
Our outlook revision primarily reflects Steelcase's improvement in operating 
performance and credit measures over the past two years, as well as our 
expectation that the company will continue to see further improvements. For 
the 12 months ended May 25, 2012, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA was 2.4x 
compared with 2.5x for the prior-year period. In addition, the ratio of funds 
from operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 38.8% from 29.7% in the 
prior-year period. The improvement in credit metrics is primarily a result of 
higher EBITDA, as the company's sales and profitability continue to recover 
from the most recent recession. For the 12 months ended May 25, 2012, 
Steelcase posted revenue growth of about 10%, following an 11% gain for the 
same period one year ago. Sales growth has benefited from strong volume gains 
in North America and Asia Pacific. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 7.2% for the 12 
months ended May 25, 2012, narrowed modestly from the prior-year period 
because of input cost inflation, a less favorable product mix and lower 
profitability in Europe, but have improved dramatically from about 5% during 
fiscal 2010. 

We believe Steelcase's operating performance and credit measures will continue 
to improve over the next year. Our forecast assumptions include:

     -- Sales will increase at a mid-single-digit rate over the next year, as 
continued growth in the Americas and Asia-Pacific businesses outweighs 
weakness in Europe.
     -- We expect adjusted EBITDA margins will increase more than 200 basis 
points, reflecting benefits from cost saving actions, higher pricing, higher 
volumes and a moderation in input cost inflation. 
     -- We see capital expenditures increasing to around $80 million for 
fiscal 2013, up from $65 million in fiscal 2012. 

Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of the fiscal year ending 
February 2013, adjusted leverage will be about 2x and FFO to total debt will 
be above 40%. These credit protection measures are at the stronger end of the 
range for our "intermediate" indicative ratios of leverage between 2x and 3x 
and FFO to total debt of 30% to 45%.

The ratings on Steelcase reflect our opinion that the company has a 
"satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk 
profile. 

Key credit factors in our assessment of Steelcase's business risk profile 
include its participation in the highly competitive and cyclical office 
furniture industry, which has a strong historical correlation with commercial 
office construction, and the company's susceptibility to input cost 
volatility, particularly for steel and energy. Other key credit factors 
include Steelcase's leading market position, broad distribution capability, 
and wide breadth of product offerings. 

Steelcase's intermediate financial risk profile is supported by improving 
credit measures, which we believe will strengthen to the stronger end of 
indicative ratios for this financial risk profile. 

Steelcase is a leading global designer, marketer, and manufacturer of office 
furniture and complementary products and services. We believe the U.S. office 
furniture industry is highly competitive, with six companies garnering a 
significant portion of the market. Among these six, Steelcase is the largest, 
with about $2.8 billion in sales for the 12 months ended May 25, 2012. A 
variety of cyclical macroeconomic factors, such as corporate profitability, 
capital spending, employment rates, and commercial office construction, 
influence the office furniture industry. This was evident during 2009 when a 
sharp rise in unemployment and declines in commercial office construction led 
to a 29% decline in industry consumption, according to the Business and 
Institutional Furniture Manufacturers' Assn. (BIFMA). Since then, trends have 
improved as the economy continues to recover, and we believe near-term trends 
for domestic office furniture remain favorable; BIFMA forecasts that 
consumption in the domestic office furniture industry will increase 4.8% in 
2012, following strong growth of 12.7% in 2011. Given the expected slow 
strengthening of the economy, BIFMA is forecasting industry consumption growth 
of 6.9% in 2013. 

Steelcase benefits from a broad distribution network, including 650 
independent and company-owned dealers throughout the world. We expect the 
company's large installed base, its continued investments in adjacent and 
emerging markets, and its new product introductions will allow the company to 
continue to exceed industry growth rates over the next year. 

Liquidity
We believe Steelcase will have "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the 
next 12 to 24 months. This is based on the following information and 
assumptions:

     -- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash, FFO, and revolving 
credit availability) will exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 
months. 
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA. 
     -- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants would 
likely survive a 30% drop in EBITDA.
     -- As of May 25, 2012, Steelcase's sources of cash include full 
availability under the company's $125 million revolving credit facility and 
$247 million in cash, short-term investments, and the cash surrender value of 
variable life company-owned life insurance (COLI). 
     -- We estimate FFO will be more than $170 million and that capital 
expenditures will be about $80 million in fiscal 2013. 
     -- Steelcase has no near-term debt maturities.
     -- In our assessment, the company has well-established and solid 
relationships with its banks, and generally prudent financial risk management.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on Steelcase is positive. We expect Steelcase to continue 
to improve its operating performance as its business continues to recover from 
the most recent recession, resulting in a further improvement in credit 
measures. We could consider a higher rating if the company is able to 
strengthen its margins and further improve credit measures, including reducing 
and sustaining adjusted leverage at or below 2x and FFO to total debt 
approaching 45%. We believe the company could achieve leverage below 2x and 
FFO to total debt of more than 45% in a scenario where sales increased 6% and 
adjusted EBITDA margins increased by about 250 basis points over the next 
year, which we believe could be driven by continued volume growth, higher 
pricing and cost savings from restructuring actions. 

Alternatively, we could consider an outlook revision to stable if the company 
is unable to improve credit measures as expected and leverage approaches the 
3x area. We believe leverage would approach the 3x level if EBITDA declined by 
about 20% from current levels, perhaps due to a slowdown in North American 
sales volumes, declines in the European business and higher commodity costs.

Ratings List
Rating affirmed; Outlook revised
                           To                   From
Steelcase Inc.
 Corporate credit rating   BBB-/Positive/--     BBB-/Stable/--

Rating affirmed
Steelcase Inc.
 Senior unsecured          BBB-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
