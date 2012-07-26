TEXT-S&P revises Steelcase outlook to positive

Overview -- U.S.-based institutional and office furniture manufacturer Steelcase Inc. has improved its credit measures and operating performance in recent quarters. -- We have affirmed all ratings on Steelcase, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. -- We have revised the outlook to positive from stable, reflecting the company's improving operating trends and our expectation that the company will continue to improve credit measures and maintain strong liquidity. Rating Action On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Steelcase Inc. to positive from stable. We also affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. About $291 of total debt was outstanding at May 25, 2012. Rationale Our outlook revision primarily reflects Steelcase's improvement in operating performance and credit measures over the past two years, as well as our expectation that the company will continue to see further improvements. For the 12 months ended May 25, 2012, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA was 2.4x compared with 2.5x for the prior-year period. In addition, the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 38.8% from 29.7% in the prior-year period. The improvement in credit metrics is primarily a result of higher EBITDA, as the company's sales and profitability continue to recover from the most recent recession. For the 12 months ended May 25, 2012, Steelcase posted revenue growth of about 10%, following an 11% gain for the same period one year ago. Sales growth has benefited from strong volume gains in North America and Asia Pacific. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 7.2% for the 12 months ended May 25, 2012, narrowed modestly from the prior-year period because of input cost inflation, a less favorable product mix and lower profitability in Europe, but have improved dramatically from about 5% during fiscal 2010. We believe Steelcase's operating performance and credit measures will continue to improve over the next year. Our forecast assumptions include: -- Sales will increase at a mid-single-digit rate over the next year, as continued growth in the Americas and Asia-Pacific businesses outweighs weakness in Europe. -- We expect adjusted EBITDA margins will increase more than 200 basis points, reflecting benefits from cost saving actions, higher pricing, higher volumes and a moderation in input cost inflation. -- We see capital expenditures increasing to around $80 million for fiscal 2013, up from $65 million in fiscal 2012. Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of the fiscal year ending February 2013, adjusted leverage will be about 2x and FFO to total debt will be above 40%. These credit protection measures are at the stronger end of the range for our "intermediate" indicative ratios of leverage between 2x and 3x and FFO to total debt of 30% to 45%. The ratings on Steelcase reflect our opinion that the company has a "satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Key credit factors in our assessment of Steelcase's business risk profile include its participation in the highly competitive and cyclical office furniture industry, which has a strong historical correlation with commercial office construction, and the company's susceptibility to input cost volatility, particularly for steel and energy. Other key credit factors include Steelcase's leading market position, broad distribution capability, and wide breadth of product offerings. Steelcase's intermediate financial risk profile is supported by improving credit measures, which we believe will strengthen to the stronger end of indicative ratios for this financial risk profile. Steelcase is a leading global designer, marketer, and manufacturer of office furniture and complementary products and services. We believe the U.S. office furniture industry is highly competitive, with six companies garnering a significant portion of the market. Among these six, Steelcase is the largest, with about $2.8 billion in sales for the 12 months ended May 25, 2012. A variety of cyclical macroeconomic factors, such as corporate profitability, capital spending, employment rates, and commercial office construction, influence the office furniture industry. This was evident during 2009 when a sharp rise in unemployment and declines in commercial office construction led to a 29% decline in industry consumption, according to the Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers' Assn. (BIFMA). Since then, trends have improved as the economy continues to recover, and we believe near-term trends for domestic office furniture remain favorable; BIFMA forecasts that consumption in the domestic office furniture industry will increase 4.8% in 2012, following strong growth of 12.7% in 2011. Given the expected slow strengthening of the economy, BIFMA is forecasting industry consumption growth of 6.9% in 2013. Steelcase benefits from a broad distribution network, including 650 independent and company-owned dealers throughout the world. We expect the company's large installed base, its continued investments in adjacent and emerging markets, and its new product introductions will allow the company to continue to exceed industry growth rates over the next year. Liquidity We believe Steelcase will have "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12 to 24 months. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash, FFO, and revolving credit availability) will exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA. -- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 30% drop in EBITDA. -- As of May 25, 2012, Steelcase's sources of cash include full availability under the company's $125 million revolving credit facility and $247 million in cash, short-term investments, and the cash surrender value of variable life company-owned life insurance (COLI). -- We estimate FFO will be more than $170 million and that capital expenditures will be about $80 million in fiscal 2013. -- Steelcase has no near-term debt maturities. -- In our assessment, the company has well-established and solid relationships with its banks, and generally prudent financial risk management. Outlook Our rating outlook on Steelcase is positive. We expect Steelcase to continue to improve its operating performance as its business continues to recover from the most recent recession, resulting in a further improvement in credit measures. We could consider a higher rating if the company is able to strengthen its margins and further improve credit measures, including reducing and sustaining adjusted leverage at or below 2x and FFO to total debt approaching 45%. We believe the company could achieve leverage below 2x and FFO to total debt of more than 45% in a scenario where sales increased 6% and adjusted EBITDA margins increased by about 250 basis points over the next year, which we believe could be driven by continued volume growth, higher pricing and cost savings from restructuring actions. Alternatively, we could consider an outlook revision to stable if the company is unable to improve credit measures as expected and leverage approaches the 3x area. We believe leverage would approach the 3x level if EBITDA declined by about 20% from current levels, perhaps due to a slowdown in North American sales volumes, declines in the European business and higher commodity costs. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 Ratings List Rating affirmed; Outlook revised To From Steelcase Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Rating affirmed Steelcase Inc. Senior unsecured BBB- 