March 8, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Chester Downs and Marina LLC

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- U.S. gaming company Chester Downs and Marina, an indirect 	
majority-owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC), issued $330 	
million in senior secured notes due 2020.	
    -- We are assigning the notes our 'B+' issue-level rating, with a '1' 	
recovery rating.	
    -- The stable rating outlook reflects the link between Chester Downs and 	
CEC, although we expect credit measures at Chester Downs to remain strong for 	
the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
issue-level rating to Chester, Pa.-based Chester Downs and Marina's $330 	
million 9.25% senior secured notes due 2020, co-issued by Chester Downs 	
Finance Corp. In addition, we assigned the notes a recovery rating of '1', 	
indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for noteholders in 	
the event of payment default. Our rating assignment follows the closing of the 	
notes offering and our review of final documentation.	
	
The company used the proceeds to repay its existing term loan debt and to make 	
a distribution to its parent company, Harrah's Chester Downs Investment Co., a 	
wholly owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. (CEOC). The 	
'B-' corporate credit rating remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects the "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile (based on our criteria) and very aggressive financial policy of 	
Chester Downs' indirect majority owner and property manager, CEC. Through its 	
subsidiary--CEOC--CEC currently owns a 99.5% stake in Chester. Given CEC's 	
substantial majority controlling position, we view Chester's credit quality as 	
linked to CEC's. We believe a bankruptcy at CEC could result in a bankruptcy 	
at Chester, despite its relatively moderate financial burden, because we 	
believe CEC could decide to include Chester in a broader bankruptcy 	
proceeding. Management could accomplish this by buying out the minority 	
investors for a relatively insignificant sum.	
	
As a stand-alone entity, our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as 	
"aggressive" and our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as "weak" 	
(according to our criteria) might support a higher rating. However, it is 	
unlikely our rating on Chester would be higher than our rating on CEC.	
	
Our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects its 	
high debt balances, which, following the recent transaction, consists solely 	
of the $330 million senior secured notes. Still, under our performance 	
expectations for the property and incorporating minimal capital spending 	
needs, we expect positive free operating cash flow generation.	
	
Our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as weak reflects its limited 	
diversity as an operator of a single gaming property and increased competitive 	
pressure in the Philadelphia-area gaming market in recent years. These factors 	
are partially offset by the inclusion of the property in Caesars' Total 	
Rewards player network, which offers some competitive advantage, and strong 	
market demographics.	
	
Chester is 15 miles from downtown Philadelphia, benefiting from the strong 	
demographics of the greater Philadelphia market. The property performed well 	
in recent periods, despite increased competition in the Philadelphia gaming 	
market following the opening of SugarHouse Casino in 2010. Performance 	
benefited from legislation in Pennsylvania, allowing table games in casinos 	
starting in mid-2010. Total gaming revenue at the property increased 7% in 	
2011, despite a 9.5% decrease in slot revenues. In the first nine months of 	
2011, Chester's margins improved over 400 basis points, driving a 	
mid-double-digit increase in EBITDA. Chester benefited from a lower tax rate 	
on table games and cost efficiencies. 	
	
We expect growth to moderate significantly in 2012. We have incorporated an 	
expectation for low- to mid-single-digit growth in EBITDA in 2012, 	
incorporating an expectation for modest growth in revenues at the property, as 	
well as modest margin improvement related to ongoing cost-cutting efforts and 	
a reduction in the table game tax rate to 14% from 16%, which takes effect in 	
September 2012. We believe the current cash flow base at Chester is 	
sustainable over the next few years, because we think it unlikely that any 	
meaningful new competition will open in the immediate market over this period. 	
Despite an existing license for a second casino in Philadelphia, we believe it 	
increasingly unlikely that this property will open over the intermediate term. 	
Valley Forge Convention Center (about 20 miles from Chester) plans to open a 	
casino with 600 slot machines and 50 table games (subject to approval) in 	
spring 2012. Although access will be limited to convention center and resort 	
guests, we have incorporated a slight impact on performance at Chester related 	
to this new competitor.	
	
Liquidity	
Under our performance expectations, Chester has an "adequate" liquidity 	
profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations, assumptions, and 	
factors in our assessment include the following:	
     -- We estimate sources will exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months by 	
about 1.2x.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines 20% over 	
the next 12 months.	
     -- Chester, in our view, has a satisfactory standing in the credit 	
markets.	
     -- It does not have a revolving credit facility, and is not subject to 	
financial maintenance covenants.	
	
Chester's liquidity sources include internally generated cash and cash on the 	
balance sheet. Although the company does not maintain a revolving credit 	
facility, we believe operating cash flow will be sufficient to fund 	
maintenance capital expenditures, which we estimate at approximately $5 	
million per year over the intermediate term. 	
	
Following the senior secured notes issuance, Chester does not have any 	
material debt maturities until 2020 when the notes mature. Restricted payments 	
are limited unless leverage is less than 3x or the company has repurchased a 	
specified amount in notes (initially set at $10 million) within the previous 	
12 months.	
	
Outlook	
Although we expect credit measures at Chester to remain strong for our 'B-' 	
rating, the rating and stable outlook reflect the link between Chester and 	
CEC. CEC's aggressive financial policy and weak credit quality limit a 	
possible upgrade over the foreseeable future. Without at least modest growth 	
over the next few quarters and an expectation for positive operating momentum 	
to continue to build in 2012 and 2013, we could lower our rating on CEC, as 	
the company could be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its 	
current capital structure, and might again seek to restructure its debt 	
obligations.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Chester Downs and Marina LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating               B-/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Chester Downs and Marina LLC	
Chester Downs Finance Corp.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$330 mil 9.25% nts due 2020         B+	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

