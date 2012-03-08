TEXT-S&P comments on Fibria Celulose S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 8 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Brazil-based pulp producer Fibria Celulose S.A. (Fibria; BB/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the company’s announcement of a primary public offering of common shares, with an estimated amount of Brazilian reais (R$) 1.25 billion. The company also announced today it has accepted a binding offer for the purchase of some forests and land, for R$235 million. The public offering is a significant step toward improving Fibria’s capital structure, in our view, but we don’t include it in our analysis before the successful closing of the transaction, because of market risks. Although we have already incorporated a gradual strengthening of the company’s credit metrics, the public offering will improve its net leverage compared with our base case, assuming it will hold the proceeds in cash holdings. A positive rating action would depend on significant deleveraging and maintenance of sound liquidity, leading to stronger credit metrics such as adjusted total debt to EBITDA near 3.5x to 4.0x and funds from operations to total debt of about 20%. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)