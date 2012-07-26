FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises Cox Enterprises issuer default rating to 'BBB+'
July 26, 2012 / 7:08 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch raises Cox Enterprises issuer default rating to 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating 
(IDR) for Cox Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) and its wholly owned subsidiary Cox 
Communications, Inc. (CCI) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. In addition, Fitch has upgraded
the individual issue ratings of CEI and its subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is 
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

The upgrade reflects the improvement in credit protection metrics as a result of
CEI's active debt reduction in recent years, further bolstered by EBITDA growth.
The 'BBB+' ratings incorporate the expectation that CEI will maintain its 2.5x 
maximum leverage threshold (based on its reported leverage). Fitch believes that
acquisitions will remain a part of the company's growth strategy as it seeks to 
grow and diversify its businesses. The ratings also incorporate expectations 
that any transactions that result in leverage above this metric will be followed
by a period of focused deleveraging to return to below 2.5x. CEI reported 
leverage of 2.1x at March 31, 2012. Fitch's leverage calculation, which includes
securitization debt (CEI's does not) and is based on reported (rather than CEI's
pro forma) EBITDA, was 2.4x at this date. 

The ratings recognize the company's solid financial flexibility, as well as the 
sound operating profile and competitive position of the cable business. The 
ratings are also supported by the company's demonstrated conservative financial 
policies and commitment to investment grade ratings. Further, the ratings 
recognize the diversification and market leading positions of CEI's non-cable 
businesses, while acknowledging that some of these businesses remain exposed to 
moderate cyclical and secular pressures. Fitch expects that CCI will generate 
the majority of CEI's consolidated revenues and cash flow but notes that each of
the company's segments is positioned to generate positive free cash flow over 
Fitch's ratings horizon. As a result, this incremental diversification of 
revenue and cash flow is a moderate benefit to CEI's credit profile. 

Fitch's ratings reflect the size and strong competitive position of CCI, the 
company's largest business segment and the third-largest cable multiple system 
operator (MSO) in the U.S. CCI's operating profile derives its strength from its
formidable subscriber clustering profile in the company's nine primary markets 
located in 18 states, and growing revenue diversity due to the ongoing success 
of its commercial business. In Fitch's opinion CEI's cable business, and the 
cable industry overall, has proven to be resilient to persistent competitive 
pressures and weak housing formation and employment markets.

CCI's decision to exit its wireless business is a positive for the company's 
credit profile. The decision removes the elevated execution risks surrounding 
the wireless business along with the related incremental capital and operating 
costs from CCI's credit profile. Fitch believes the operating agreements CCI has
entered into with Verizon Wireless will not adversely affect the company's 
operations.   

Within the cable business, ratings concerns are centered on the company's 
ability to adapt to changing competitive dynamics and maintain its relative 
market position given the challenging competitive environment. The competitive 
pressure associated with the service overlap among the different 
telecommunications service providers, while intense, is not expected to 
materially change during the ratings horizon. Additionally lackluster housing 
formation conditions and a weak employment environment will likely hinder the 
company's ability to grow its subscriber base given the maturity of CCI's 
services. The slower subscriber growth metrics together with ongoing programming
cost inflation may limit the company's ability to expand operating margins.  

The 'BBB+' ratings incorporate the cyclical and secular challenges faced by 
CEI's non-cable related businesses. Fitch's expects organic growth at Cox Media 
Group to remain challenged, as stability in television is offset by pressures in
newspapers, Valpak, and, to a lesser degree, radio. The company's ongoing 
efforts to streamline and consolidate this business, and to focus on larger 
markets, could drive moderate margin improvement going forward. Manheim has 
remained under pressure longer than expected as the lagging effect of the 
downturn and credit crisis on used auto sales continues to cycle through, but 
Fitch expects a return to growth in 2013. These challenges are expected to be 
partially offset by continued organic growth at AutoTrader.com (ATC), as buyers 
continue to migrate to the internet, bolstered by recent acquisitions. Fitch 
expects acquisition activity at ATC to moderate as the company focuses on its 
upcoming IPO and on integrating the recent spate of acquisitions. 

Overall, CEI's financial flexibility and liquidity position is solid considering
the company's ability to generate consistent levels of free cash flow. During 
the last 12 month period ended March 31, 2012, CEI generated approximately $1.5 
billion of free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations less capital 
expenditures and dividends). Going forward, cash generation will benefit from 
higher operating profits, partially offset by higher cash taxes due to the 
expected absence of tax benefits received in past years associated with prior 
economic stimulus, as well as near-term pension funding obligations. Fitch 
expects dividends to be easily managed within the company's free cash flow 
profile. 

The liquidity position is supported by the company's $2 billion revolver, which 
as of March 31, 2012 had approximately $2 billion available for borrowing. 
Commitments under the revolver expire July 2016. Subject to certain conditions 
CEI has the ability to access the cash flows from all of its subsidiaries 
(restricted or unrestricted) with the exception of ATC in accordance with the 
ATC credit agreement. CEI's credit agreement does not limit dividends from its 
unrestricted subsidiaries (CCI and ATC) as long as leverage (calculated in 
accordance with covenants is below 5.0x. CCI paid dividends to the parent of 
$500 million in 2009 and 2010, and $450 million in 2011, which CEI used to repay
debt. 

CEI's maturity schedule is manageable and Fitch believes that the company has 
sufficient financial flexibility through expected free cash flow generation, 
available borrowing capacity from the revolver and capital market access to 
address the near-term maturities. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Fitch does not anticipate further ratings upside. An upgrade would 
only come with a commitment to, and a credible rationale for, a substantially 
tighter leverage target, which is not expected. 

Negative rating actions would occur in tandem with a change in the company's 
capital structure policy or an event such as a debt financed dividend or 
leveraging acquisition that would drive leverage towards 3.0x (as calculated by 
CEI) for a sustained period of time, with no credible plan to delever back to 
2.5x over a 12-24 month timeframe. 

CEI and CCI's IDRs are linked in accordance with Fitch criteria. This linkage 
essentially gives standalone CEI credit for cash flows achieved at the CCI and 
other subsidiary levels (with the exception of ATC), since there are no material
restrictions on cash flows between the entities and common management. While no 
cross defaults or cross guarantees exist between the entities, Fitch believes 
that CCI's probability of default would be understated (rated higher) if it did 
not consider CEI's businesses and weaker credit profile. At the same time, Fitch
believes it would overstate CEI's probability of default if the rating only 
incorporated the CEI businesses on a standalone basis and did not consider 
potential upstream cash flows CEI could access in distress.

Fitch upgrades the following ratings:

Cox Enterprises, Inc. 
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.

Cox Communications, Inc. 
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.

Fitch affirms the following ratings:

Cox Enterprises, Inc. 
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'; 
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.

Cox Communications, Inc. 
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'; 
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
