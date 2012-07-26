FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts one speculative class of JP Morgan 2002-CIBC5
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 26, 2012 / 7:08 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts one speculative class of JP Morgan 2002-CIBC5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one class of JP Morgan Chase
Commercial Mortgage Securities Corporation's (JPMC) commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates, series 2002-CIBC5. A detailed list of rating actions 
follows at the end of this press release. 

The downgrade is primarily due to an increase in Fitch expected losses on the 
real estate owned (REO) asset. Fitch modeled losses of 3.6% of the remaining 
pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 2.6%, including losses already
incurred to date (1.5%). Fitch has identified five loans (11.5%) as Fitch Loans 
of Concern, including the REO asset (3.7%). Fitch expects class N and the 
non-rated class NR to be fully depleted and class M to be impacted from losses 
associated with the REO asset.

As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance 
has reduced by 69.5% to $306.7 million from $1 billion at issuance. There are 46
loans remaining in the pool, including 16 (41.6%) that have fully defeased. 
Interest shortfalls totaling $0.6 million are currently affecting classes M 
through NR

The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is a 74,676 square feet (SF) 
former A&P grocery-anchored retail center located in Woodbridge, NJ. The loan 
was transferred to special servicing in Oct 2010 due to monetary default. A&P 
occupied 69.5% of the property and closed in 2010 due to bankruptcy. The loan 
became REO in Feb. 2012. As of 2Q12, the property is only 24% occupied. The 
special servicer is working to lease up and sell the property. Fitch expects 
significant losses upon liquidation of the asset based on recent property 
valuations obtained by the servicer.

Fitch has downgraded the following class as indicated:

--$8.8 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE to 35% from 95%.

Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated:

--$487.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$36.4 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$13.8 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$27.6 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$13.8 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$28.9 million class F at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$16.3 million class G at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$18.8 million class H at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12.6 million class J at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative;
--$5.0 million class K at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$5.0 million class L at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$2.5 million class N at 'Csf'; RE0%.

Class A1 and the interest only Class X-2 have paid in full. Fitch does not rate 
the class NR. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only 
class X-1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.