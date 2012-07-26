TEXT-Fitch rates Danbury, Conn. refunding GOs 'AAA'

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to the City of Danbury, Connecticut (the city): --$14.7 million general obligation refunding bonds (GOs), issue of 2012 'AAA'. The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale on or about Aug. 2, 2012. Proceeds of this issue will be used to advance refund GO bond series 2006, series 2007, and series 2008 for cost savings. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$147.9 million city GOs at 'AAA'; --$2.5 million BANs at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds and notes are general obligations of the city backed by its full faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Danbury's healthy operating results and solid reserve levels are the result of its sound financial management, prudent fiscal policies, and conservative budgeting practices. ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: The city's economic profile is strong with a broad economic base and continued economic development. Economic indicators include high income levels and below-average unemployment rates. The city benefits from its proximity to New York City and Hartford employment centers. LOW DEBT LEVELS: The debt burden is low and is expected to remain so given the rapid amortization of existing debt and the city's manageable debt plans. FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED: The city's pensions are well funded and are above-average and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are manageable. MARKET ACCESS: The 'F1+' short-term rating on the BANs reflects the city's 'AAA' GO rating and Fitch's expectation for strong market access to refinance the notes at maturity. CREDIT PROFILE SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT The city maintains a healthy level of financial flexibility with consistently solid general fund reserve balances, despite a moderate use of fund balance for three out of the last five audited years. For fiscal 2011 the city ended the year with a $1 million general fund operating surplus after transfers (equal to a modest 0.5% of total expenditures and transfers out). The city's unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned as per GASB 54) totals $28.1 million or a sound 13% of spending. The city's reserve policy requires an unassigned balance between 5%-10%. Estimated fiscal 2012 results indicate a use of $1.5 million in fund balance, which is less than the $2.4 million appropriated in the budget. The city expects the general fund unrestricted fund balance to remain solid at approximately $26.5 million or 12.3% of budgeted general fund spending in fiscal 2012. Projected fiscal 2012 results reflect a shortfall of approximately $1 million in budgeted property tax revenue as the city processed the majority of outstanding property appeals related to the prior Oct. 1, 2007 revaluation. The city is conducting the next revaluation effective Oct. 1, 2012 and is expecting a slight decline in assessments; however, management has said that it will offset declines, if necessary, with budgetary reductions and through adjustment in tax rates. Danbury's revenue base includes a high proportion of property taxes, which make up approximately 75% of general fund sources. The fiscal 2013 budget includes the use of $2.35 million of fund balance but does not reflect the receipt of $3.2 million in revenue from a land sale, which had been budgeted for fiscal 2012 but is not expected to close for several months. The adopted fiscal 2013 budget includes a 3.49% mill rate increase, generating an additional $7 million to support expenditure increases in education ($0.9 million), pension costs ($1.8 million), debt service ($0.4 million), and other items. The city will also continue to defer the filling of 67 positions which will save the city $1.5 million. The budget also includes $1 million for capital improvements and $0.45 million for contingencies. LOW DEBT BURDEN Debt levels are low at $1,685 per capita, or 1.2% of market value, and amortization is rapid with 72% of principal retiring within 10 years. Fiscal 2013 budgeted general fund debt service is equal to $11.1 million or a low 5% of budgeted spending. Debt levels are expected to remain low given the city's conservative debt policies and limited bonding plans. The city's fiscal 2012-2016 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals $269.7 million, although the city expects actual capital spending to be lower as some projects will be scaled down or deferred. The city has approximately $10 million of authorized/unissued debt remaining as well as its annual $3 million allowance for non-referendum approved debt. The city plans on putting a bond referendum of approximately $30-40 million on the ballot for November 2012 which would be for the expansion of city schools. FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED The city's pension funding levels remain well funded. On an aggregate basis, the city's six pension plans are 93.1% funded, using the city's 8% assumed investment rate. Adjusting for Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption, funding remains high at 85%. The city fully funds the actuarially required contribution (ARC) for pension. For fiscal 2013, the city's contribution for its pension plans increased to $9.5 million, up $1.8 million from $7.8 million in fiscal 2012, but still represents a low 4.3% of budgeted spending. The city lowered its assumed rate of return to 7.25% from 8% for its general employee plan (which represents approximately one-half of the city's combined pension liability) resulting in the higher pension cost. The budget impact of such was largely offset by negotiated concessions with labor. The city plans to make a similar adjustment for the remainder of its plans when it conducts its next actuarial study. Other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are manageable. The city has prudently set aside $1.2 million in a reserve in anticipation of establishing a trust in the future. ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS Danbury is the largest city in northern Fairfield County with a 2011 population of 80,893. The city is easily accessible to New York City, Hartford, and Norwalk, all of which are within 60 miles, and benefits from continued economic development and its role as an important regional employment and retail center. Significant economic development projects in the health care and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors include the recent expansions of Boehringer-Ingelheim ($140 million) and MannKind Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation ($200 million). In April 2012 Belimo Air Controls announced a $40 million expansion of its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility, and construction has recently commenced on a $38 million training facility for the U.S. Army Reserves. Danbury Hospital has completed its merger with the New Milford Hospital, which will bring a $150 million expansion project to the city while the hospital opened a cancer research facility this past fall. Retail sale per capita is equal to a high 185% of the state average reflecting the presence of the Danbury Fair Mall, which received a $180 million renovation several years ago and remains the largest retail mall in New England. The city's unemployment rate has declined to 6.3% for May 2012 from 7.1% the year prior and compares favorably with the state (8%) and national (7.9%) averages. Income levels register comfortably above the national average, and have strengthened in recent years relative to those of wealthy Fairfield County and the state of Connecticut.