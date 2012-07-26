FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers eight Anthracite 2006-HY3 ratings
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers eight Anthracite 2006-HY3 ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW 
     -- We lowered our ratings on eight classes from Anthracite CRE CDO 
2006-HY3 Ltd., a U.S. commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation 
(CRE CDO) transaction, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative 
implications. 
     -- At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on two classes 
and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.  
     -- We lowered our ratings on seven classes to 'D (sf)' due to our 
expectation that the classes will be unlikely to be repaid in full.
     -- The downgrades and affirmations primarily reflect our analysis of the 
transactions' liability structures and the underlying credit characteristics 
of the collateral, using our global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets 
criteria.  
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its ratings on eight classes from Anthracite CRE CDO 2006-HY3 
Ltd., a U.S. commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) 
transaction. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on two 
classes. We also removed all classes from CreditWatch with negative 
implications (see list).

The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the transaction's 
liability structure and the credit characteristics of the underlying 
collateral using our global collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled 
structured finance assets criteria. The downgrades also reflect the results of 
the largest obligor default test, part of the supplemental stress test. The 
largest obligor default test assesses the ability of a rated CDO of pooled 
structured finance liability tranche to withstand the default of a minimum 
number of the largest credit or obligor exposures within an asset pool, 
factoring in the underlying assets' credit quality. 

The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions 
to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's 
default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress 
tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test) in our 
analysis.

We lowered our ratings on the classes C-FL and C-FX through G to 'D (sf)' 
based on our expectation that the classes will be unlikely to be repaid in 
full.

According to the July 23, 2012, trustee report, Anthracite 2006-HY3 was 
collateralized by 28 CMBS classes ($150.3 million, 61.4%) from 14 distinct 
transactions issued between 2002 and 2006, as well as three subordinate 
commercial real estate loans (CREL) securities ($94.3 million, 38.6%). The 
transaction has exposure to 16 CMBS classes from nine distinct transactions 
comprising 30.9% of the collateral pool that Standard & Poor's has downgraded. 
The following three transactions represent 18.4% of the downgraded collateral:

     -- GE Commercial Mortgage Corporation series 2005-C3 (classes K, L, M and 
P; $20.4 million, 8.4%);
     -- ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust series 2006-1 (classes H, J and K; 
$12.5 million, 5.1%); and
     -- Merrill Lynch Mortgage Trust series 2005-MCP1 (class H; $12.0 million, 
4.9%).
 
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 
to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 
 
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012 
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004
 
 
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Anthracite CRE CDO 2006-HY3 Ltd.
                       Rating
Class            To               From
A                CCC- (sf)        B- (sf) / Watch Neg
C-FL             D (sf)           CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
C-FX             D (sf)           CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
D                D (sf)           CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
E-FL             D (sf)           CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
E-FX             D (sf)           CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
F                D (sf)           CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
G                D (sf)           CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg

RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Anthracite CRE CDO 2006-HY3 Ltd.
                       Rating
Class            To               From
B-FL             CCC- (sf)        CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
B-FX             CCC- (sf)        CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
