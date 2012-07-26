FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: SEC Wells Notice calls for Miami monitoring
July 26, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: SEC Wells Notice calls for Miami monitoring

July 26 - Fitch believes close monitoring of the Securities Exchange
Commission's (SEC) proceedings regarding the city of Miami, rather than
immediate rating action, is appropriate. On Monday, the SEC sent a Wells Notice
indicating they will likely pursue civil securities fraud charges and other
disclosure violations against the city. Miami has indicated that it disagrees
with the charges and plans a reply to the notice by the August 6 deadline.

Fitch has been aware of the investigation since it began in 2009. The Wells 
Notice heightens our concerns about the potential consequences for the city's 
credit quality. However, the potential outcomes of the notice are very broad and
it is not possible to gauge its impact at this time. 

We believe that Miami has favorable economic long-term prospects attributable to
its significant business relationships with Latin American corporations and its 
reputation as a tourist destination. In the medium term we expect it to struggle
with some of the same financial pressures that other U.S. cities are facing, 
including elevated rates of unemployment, a slow recovery in residential real 
estate, and recent dramatic increases in pension liabilities. The frequent 
turnover in key city management during recent years is an issue. However, Fitch 
sees it as positive that current city financial management was not directly 
involved in the decisions that led to the SEC's investigation.

While Fitch is concerned about the costs and potential operational disruptions 
associated with the ongoing investigation, recent financial results indicate 
some modest improvement in the city's overall financial position.  

This week we have been in contact with the city and the regional SEC office. We 
will continue to monitor the situation and comment when developments warrant it.

