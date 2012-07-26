TEXT-Fitch to confirm New York Liberty Development at 'AAA/F1+'

July 26 - On the effective date of Aug. 8, 2012, Fitch Ratings will confirm the 'AAA/F1+' rating (Long-term rating on Negative Outlook) currently assigned to the $335,280,000 New York Liberty Development Corporation (Issuer) Multi-Modal Recovery Zone Revenue Bonds, series 2010A-1 (3 World Trade Center Project) (2010 A-1 bonds). This rating action is taken in connection with the Aug. 8, 2012: 1) mandatory tender and reoffering of the 2010A-1 bonds, 2) redesignation of a portion of the principal amount ($695,000) of the 2010A-1 bonds to the Issuer's Multi-Modal Recovery Zone Revenue Bonds (3 World Trade Center Project) series 2010A-4 (2010A-4 bonds), resulting in a decrease in the principal amount of 2010A-1 bonds from $335,975,000 to $335,280,000. The trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon, will hold proceeds of the remarketed 2010A-1 bonds in the Project Fund under the bond indenture, which will be pledged only to holders of those bonds. The 'AAA/F1+' rating (Long-term rating on Negative Outlook) is based on: 1) 2010A-1 bondholders' lien on the Project Fund; 2) the limitation on the investment of the Project Fund to U.S. Treasury obligations maturing on or prior to the dates needed to pay debt service on the 2010A-1 bonds; 3) all payments of interest and purchase price on the 2010A-1 bonds due on or before the term rate period mandatory tender date being made from the 2010A-1 Project Fund or from proceeds of remarketing or refunding the bonds; and 4) representations that certified public accountants will verify that amounts deposited in the Project Fund will be sufficient to cover all payments of interest and purchase price of the 2010A-1 bonds due on or before the term rate period mandatory tender date, without regard to investment income. The 2010A-1 bonds will be issued in a term interest rate mode, with the interest rate determined upon reoffering of the bonds. The first interest payment date for the 2010A-1 bonds is Feb. 1, 2013. The Project Fund will be continuously invested in Demand Deposit State and Local Government Series (Daily Demand SLGs) of the U.S. Treasury, or for periods not exceeding 30 days, held as cash. In addition, an amount sufficient to pay interest on February 1, 2013 will be held as cash. Upon receipt of an approving opinion of bond counsel, the Project Fund may also be invested in other U.S. Treasury obligations maturing prior to the date needed to pay bondholders. The 2010A-1 bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on May 22, 2013. However, if federal borrowing reaches its statutory debt limit thereby causing the Daily Demand SLGs to be converted by the U.S. Treasury into special 90 day certificate of indebtedness SLGs (90 day SLGs) maturing after May 22, 2013, and the Series 2010A-1 bonds cannot be remarketed on May 22, 2013, the mandatory tender date will occur within 30 days of maturity of the 90 day SLGs, but not later than Aug. 22, 2013. In addition, if the Daily Demand SLGs are converted into 90 day SLGs maturing more than 30 days prior to May 22, 2013 and federal borrowing is still at its statutory debt limit upon maturity of the 90 day SLGs, bonds will be subject to mandatory tender within 30 days of the maturity of the 90 day SLGs. The rating will expire upon mandatory tender and payment of the purchase price of the bonds. Proceeds of the 2010A-1 bonds will be used for costs of construction of Tower 3 at the World Trade Center site in New York, New York. Bonds are expected to be available for delivery on or about Aug. 8, 2012. For information on the 2010A-2, 2010A-3 and 2010A-4 bonds, see the press release from July 26, 2012.