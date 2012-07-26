TEXT-S&P affirms Libramiento de Matehuala

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Traffic continues to grow at Mexico-based toll highway Libramiento de Matehuala. -- We're affirming the 'BBB' debt and underlying ratings on Libramiento de Matehuala. -- The stable outlook is based on our expectations that the toll road's traffic and its revenues will continue to grow resulting in solid financial performance. Rating Action On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' global scale senior secured debt rating on Libramiento de Matehuala's MXN550 million bonds due 2032. At the same time, we affirmed our 'mxAAA' national scale rating on the bonds. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Libramiento de Matehuala's bonds reflect the following strengths: -- The toll road's debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs), at a minimum of 1.22x and an average of 1.49x, are in line with the rating; -- Under its zero-cash-flow structure, the road uses all excess cash after debt service to prepay debt; -- The debt service reserve account holds funds equivalent to one year of principal and interest payments; -- Bondholders are bankruptcy remote from the concessionaire; and -- The road's bypass requires minimal maintenance because it is made of hydraulic concrete. Some weaknesses offset the strengths: -- The bypass is highly dependent on commercial activity that is closely linked to the country's economic performance; -- The legal debt amortization schedule expires one year before the concession ends; -- The amortization schedule is relatively back loaded, as about 41% of the total debt amortizes in the last quarter of its term; and -- The toll road faces significant competition from free alternative roads. Libramiento Matehuala is a bypass located in Mexico's main freight transportation corridor, the Mexico-Nuevo Laredo Corridor, in the state of San Luis Potosi. The bypass, part of the San Luis Potosi-Saltillo highway, is 14.2 kilometers long. Libramiento de Matehuala's debt certificates are denominated in inflation-protected units (Unidades de Inversion ), which results in a currency mismatch because the project generates revenues in pesos. We believe this risk is partially mitigated because the agreement between the country's Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the concessionaire, Desarrolladora de Concesiones Omega S.A., allows for tariff adjustment in line with annual inflation according to the Mexican consumer price index, until the concession expires. If inflation increases by more than 5% over a 12-month period, the concessionaire can adjust tariffs again. However, we believe that under high-inflation scenarios, the concessionaire won't be able to increase tariffs by the full amount. Libramiento de Matehuala's annualized average daily traffic of 8,579 vehicles and its robust financial structure, which we expect to report an average DSCR of 1.49x, somewhat offset the risk. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, traffic increased 4.1% due to the stable economic conditions in the country. Also, revenues grew 9.6% because of higher traffic and tariffs in line with inflation, and a favorable traffic mix, with trucks making up almost 60% of the vehicles on the road. We expect traffic to grow at an average rate of 3% throughout the term of the debt, which reflects the road's vital trade link between Mexico and the U.S. as part of the NAFTA corridor. On June 20, 2012, Libramiento de Matehuala covered its 13th coupon payment for MXN18.2 million. At the time of the payment, the DSCR was 1.76x, which allowed the toll road to make a principal prepayment of about MXN16.4 million from its excess cash. As of that date, it has paid more than 20% of the total principal amount. We believe the capital structure to be adequate. The legal amortization schedule, as stated in the trust governing the project, contemplates that Libramiento de Matehuala will pay approximately 41% of the total debt in the last quarter of its term, which we consider to be somewhat back loaded. Moreover, the bonds mature in 2032, one year before the concession expires, which could lead to refinancing risk. However, since the structure is zero cash flow, the toll road uses all the cash available after debt service to prepay debt, which mitigates refinancing risk. We believe it will fully repay its debt eight years before its 2032 maturity. Liquidity Liquidity is adequate. We believe Libramiento de Matehuala's expected cash flow for debt service will be strong, so our base-case scenario incorporates a DSCR with a minimum of 1.22x and an average of 1.49x. This also includes a senior debt reserve fund of 12 months of principal and interest to cover any shortfalls in debt service. Moreover, under the zero-cash-flow structure, the concessionaire doesn't have the option of receiving cash distributions or dividends before total debt repayment, and we expect the toll road will use all its excess cash flow to prepay debt. The structure does not contemplate any financial covenants. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the toll road's rising traffic and revenues will strengthen its financial performance, posting an average DSCR of 1.49x throughout the bonds' term. We could lower the rating if traffic volume drops or if an unexpected increase in costs reduces the DSCRto less than 1.4x during the next three years. Though unlikely in the short to intermediate term, we could raise the rating on Libramiento de Matehuala if it performs significantly better than our expectations and we raise our sovereign rating on Mexico (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). The ratings on Libramiento de Matehuala are not linked to the sovereign ratings but are constrained by them, because we believe the project could not withstand significant financial distress in the country. Related Criteria And Research -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Libramiento de Matehuala MXN550 million bonds Global scale BBB/Stable National scale mxAAA/Stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)