#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Nigerian banks' ratings indicate highly speculative fundamental credit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nigerian Banks: Key Rating
Drivers for the SectorMarch 9 - Fitch Ratings says in a new comment that Nigerian banks' Long-term
ratings are constrained by an extremely challenging operating environment,
concentrated credit risk and weak albeit improving corporate governance and
transparency requirements.	
	
In the comment, Fitch outlines the drivers for the ratings of the various
Nigerian banks which are either based on the banks' individual credit strength
or the perceived probability of support from the state or institutional parent.	
	
"Inefficient operations remain a characteristic of the market that Nigerian
banks will need to address in order to ensure their long-term-sustainability,"
says Denzil De Bie, a Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group. "In
addition, Fitch observes that capital is becoming increasingly tight in the
sector, with little appetite for fresh equity issuances. This means that current
levels of capital are unlikely to be sufficient to support any material asset
growth in the industry".	
	
The comment, entitled "Nigerian Banks: Key Rating Drivers for the Sector" is
available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

