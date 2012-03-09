FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: euro credit card securitizations resilient in Q4
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: euro credit card securitizations resilient in Q4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 9 - OVERVIEW	
     -- In Q4 2011, all of the key performance indicators for our European 	
credit card ABS index increased. 	
     -- Despite rising unemployment and sluggish economic growth, individual 	
insolvencies decreased by 1,246 to 28,973.	
     -- As of our Q3 2011 index report, we have reintroduced Arran Cards 	
Funding into our index.	
     -- We also assigned ratings to three new issuances; one each from 	
Gracechurch Card Programme Funding PLC, Penarth Master Issuer PLC, and Arran 	
Cards Funding PLC. 	
	
     March 9 - In the fourth quarter of 2011, the performance of European credit
card securitizations remained resilient in the face of rising unemployment,
according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest European Credit Card ABS
Index Report, published today. 	
	
"While persistently high unemployment at 8.4% in the fourth quarter continued 	
to put pressure on U.K. consumers, factors such as a decrease in consumer 	
price index (CPI) inflation, ongoing low interest rates, and low mortgage 	
costs have eased debt pressure on consumers, leading to a decline in 	
bankruptcies," said credit analyst, Tim Mulligan. 	
	
Today's report shows that all four of the key performance indicators for 	
transactions that we include in our European credit card index increased. 	
Charge-offs and total delinquencies increased only modestly; with more 	
significant increases in both yield and the payment rate.	
	
By contrast, individual insolvencies (which we categorize into bankruptcies, 	
individual voluntary arrangements, and debt relief orders) decreased by 1,246 	
to 28,973. 	
	
"Issuance activity reflected the resilient performance of European credit card 	
securitizations in Q4 2011. We assigned ratings to three new issuances; one 	
each from Gracechurch Card Programme Funding PLC, Penarth Master Issuer PLC, 	
and Arran Cards Funding. In 2011, we rated a total issuance volume of EUR6.55 	
billion in credit card securitizations, all on a master trust basis," 	
concluded Mr. Mulligan.	
	
  	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Credit Card ABS Index Report Q4 2011: Resilient Performance 	
Defies Increasing U.K. Unemployment Rate, March 9, 2011	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

