FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Banco BPI covered bonds
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Banco BPI covered bonds

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

March 9 - OVERVIEW	
     -- On Feb. 14, 2012, we lowered to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removed from 	
CreditWatch negative our long-term counterparty rating on Banco BPI. The 	
outlook is negative.	
     -- Following this action and the application of our criteria for rating 	
covered bonds, we have today affirmed our ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage 	
covered bond program and related series and lowered our ratings on Banco BPI's 	
public-sector covered bond program and related series.	
     -- At the same time, we removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on 	
Banco BPI's mortgage and public-sector covered bond programs and related 	
series. 	
     -- We have also assigned negative outlooks to our ratings on Banco BPI's 	
mortgage and public-sector covered bonds, to reflect the negative outlook for 	
the rating on the issuer. 	
     -- Our ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. 	
However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these 	
criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in 	
these programs may be affected as a result of this review.	
     	
     March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on Banco BPI S.A.'s (BB-/Negative/B) mortgage and
public-sector covered bond programs and related series of covered bonds issued
under them. Specifically, we:	
     -- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A-' ratings on 	
Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond program and related series ("obrigacoes 	
hipotecarias");	
     -- Lowered to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removed from CreditWatch negative our 	
ratings on Banco BPI's public-sector covered bond program and related series 	
("obrigacoes sobre o sector publico");	
     -- Assigned negative outlooks to the ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage and 	
public-sector covered bonds (see list below).	
  	
Today's rating actions follow the Feb. 14, 2012 downgrade of our long-term 	
counterparty rating on Banco BPI to 'BB-' from 'BB+' (see "Portuguese Banco 	
BPI And Banco Portugues de Investimento Downgraded To 'BB-' After Portugal 	
Downgrade; Outlooks Negative," published on Feb. 14, 2012). 	
	
On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banco BPI's 	
mortgage covered bond program and related series following the CreditWatch 	
negative placement of our ratings on 15 European Economic and Monetary Union 	
(EMU or eurozone) members on Dec. 5, as well as the CreditWatch negative 	
placement of the rating on the issuer (see "Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On 	
Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications," published on 	
Dec. 5, 2011, "Ratings On Seven Portuguese Banks Placed On CreditWatch 	
Negative Following Similar Action On Sovereign," published on Dec. 7, 2011, 	
and "Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch Negative 	
After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements," published on Dec. 15, 2011).	
	
On Jan. 31, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage and 	
public-sector covered bond programs and related series to reflect the changed 	
sovereign ratings following the lowering of our ratings on the Republic of 	
Portugal on Jan. 13. We kept our ratings on the covered bond program and 	
related series on CreditWatch negative due to the CreditWatch placement of the 	
issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank (see "Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 	
'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 	
13, 2012, "Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone 	
Sovereign Governments," published on Jan. 13, 2012, and "Ratings Lowered On 	
Banco BPI's Public-Sector And Mortgage Covered Bonds Following Portugal 	
Downgrade," published on Jan. 31, 2012).	
	
CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS	
	
MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS	
	
We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds to evaluate 	
the maximum potential covered bonds ratings uplift for the mortgage covered 	
bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 	
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"  published on Dec. 16, 2009). In step 1 of 	
our rating approach, we used our assessment of the program's asset-liability 	
mismatch (ALMM) risk to determine an ALMM classification of "low". In step 2, 	
we categorized Banco BPI's mortgage covered bonds in category "2". This 	
combination enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential 	
ratings uplift of six notches above our long-term rating on Banco BPI (step 3).	
	
In step 4 of our analysis, we analyzed the credit and market risks, to 	
determine the target credit enhancement that we consider to be commensurate 	
with the maximum potential uplift that we determined in step 3. 	
	
Due to our Jan. 13 downgrade of of Portugal, we have increased our assumption 	
for the assumed weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) in the cover 	
pool and have increased our assumption for the program's refinancing spread. 	
	
HIGHER WAFF ASSUMPTION	
	
When rating a covered bond program above the foreign currency rating on the 	
sovereign in which the assets are located, our premise is that the covered 	
bonds would continue to perform in a stress scenario where the government has 	
defaulted on its obligations.	
	
While we believe that this would be the case for covered bond programs backed 	
by Portuguese mortgage assets that we rate, we also consider that risks 	
affecting these transactions have increased materially due to heightened 	
country risk, which, in part, is reflected in the 'BB/Negative' long-term 	
rating on the Republic of Portugal. As a result, the likelihood that these 	
transactions could experience an unusually large adverse change in credit 	
quality has also increased, in our view. 	
	
In our opinion, the economic recession and rising unemployment associated with 	
increased country risk may negatively affect the willingness and ability of 	
obligors to repay their debts, with transactions experiencing higher defaults 	
and delinquencies and ultimately decreased cash flow. To absorb this increased 	
credit risk, we believe that cover bonds should be able to withstand losses 	
that would be at least 1.3 times the initial loss expectations for our rating 	
scenario. We have based these adjustments on historically observed data from 	
transactions that have experienced similar sovereign-stressed environments. 	
The application of these assumptions may be revised from time to time as 	
future actual performance is observed. These increased loss assumptions would 	
apply to the ratings on any outstanding covered bonds, as well as to the 	
ratings on any new covered bonds backed by Portuguese mortgage assets. 	
	
As a result of this adjustment, the WAFF in Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond 	
program's cover pool has increased to 15.80% from 12.15%.	
	
HIGHER REFINANCING SPREAD ASSUMPTION	
	
We model market value risk in terms of a "spread shock". Here, we calculate 	
the net present value of the projected cash flows of the assets using a 	
discount rate, which we base on the target asset spreads over the relevant 	
funding rate, e.g., Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR). We derive these 	
target asset spreads based, in part, on the widest observed spread for 	
securitizations or issuances of similar assets.  	
	
The application of the target asset spreads results in a reduced asset value, 	
which we use as an input in our cash flow analysis to calculate the likely 	
proceeds the issuer would receive if it borrows from a third party or sells 	
assets.	
	
Our spread assumptions are specific to jurisdiction and cover pool assets, and 	
we update these assumptions on a regular basis to respond to fundamental 	
changes in market conditions. Due to the heightened observed spreads in 	
Portuguese mortgage-backed assets, we have increased our target asset spread 	
to 1,000 basis points (bps) from 700 bps. 	
	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
Both changes to our assumptions have led to an increase in the target credit 	
enhancement needed to support the maximum uplift for the covered bond ratings. 	
As the available credit enhancement (46.33%) in Banco BPI's mortgage covered 	
bond program is above the target credit enhancement (45.80%) and thus 	
commensurate with all six notches of uplift above the ICR, we have affirmed 	
our 'A-' ratings on the mortgage covered bond program and related series. We 	
have also removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these covered bonds 	
because the ICR is no longer on CreditWatch negative.	
	
EMU CRITERIA	
	
We have also applied our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and 	
structured finance transactions--including covered bonds--above the rating on 	
the related sovereign in the eurozone ("EMU criteria") when determining the 	
credit rating on the covered bonds. Our EMU criteria determine the maximum 	
rating differential between sovereign and covered bond ratings based on the 	
sovereign rating level and the covered bond program's country-risk exposure 	
(see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And 	
Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). This assessment caps any potential 	
further uplift typically available under our criteria for rating covered bonds 	
(see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 	
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).	
	
Under our EMU criteria, a mortgage covered bond program that has what we 	
consider to be a "low" country-risk exposure would typically achieve a maximum 	
uplift of six notches above the investment-grade rating on the country in 	
which the cover pool assets are located. If the sovereign rating is in the 	
speculative-grade category, the maximum uplift is five notches. As our 	
long-term rating on Portugal is currently 'BB', our EMU criteria constrain our 	
ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond program and related series at a 	
long-term rating of 'A-'.	
	
PUBLIC-SECTOR COVERED BONDS	
	
Under our EMU criteria, we consider that public-sector covered bonds have a 	
"high" sensitivity to sovereign risk. A covered bond program that has what we 	
consider to be a "high" country-risk exposure would typically only achieve a 	
one-notch uplift above the rating on the country in which the cover pool 	
assets are located. Based on these criteria, our maximum potential rating on 	
Banco BPI's public-sector covered bond program is currently capped at 	
'BB+'--two notches above our long-term rating on Banco BPI.	
	
Based on our most recent analysis of the program's credit quality and cash 	
flow structure (as of December 2011), the program's available credit 	
enhancement is not able to cover the asset default risk, and the program is 	
therefore not able to achieve the first notch of uplift under our ALMM 	
criteria for rating covered bonds. 	
	
On Jan. 13, 2012 we lowered our long-term credit rating on the Portuguese 	
sovereign to the non-investment grade category and now assume a 30%-50% 	
recovery on Portuguese sovereign assets in the case of a default (see 	
"Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; Outlook 	
Negative," published on Jan. 13, 2012). 	
	
Banco BPI's public-sector covered bonds are exposed solely to Portuguese 	
public-sector entities. Additionally, the underlying public-sector loans rely 	
on sovereign system support and transfer payments from the Portuguese 	
government.	
	
Given the current speculative-grade ratings or credit estimates assigned to 	
the cover pool assets and the high concentration within the cover pool, our 	
modeling would assume that the issuer and the sovereign would default. The 	
program would therefore need to be able to support a scenario default rate of 	
100% with an assumed recovery for principal and interest of 40%.	
 	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
Due to the high asset default rate together with our low recovery assumption, 	
the program's available credit enhancement (66.14%) remains below the level 	
which we view to be commensurate with the first notch of uplift (71.64%) from 	
the ICR ('BB-'). 	
	
Therefore, following our downgrade of Banco BPI, we have lowered to 'BB-' from 	
'BB+' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banco BPI's 	
public-sector covered bond program and related series. 	
	
OUTLOOK	
	
We have assigned negative outlooks to the ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage and 	
public-sector covered bonds as all else being equal, any future downgrade of 	
Banco BPI would automatically lead to a downgrade of the covered bond programs 	
and related series. The negative outlooks reflect the negative outlook for 	
both the ICR and the sovereign rating on Portugal. 	
	
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES	
	
We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our 	
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions 	
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on 	
Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash 	
flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed 	
Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered 	
Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the 	
analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, 	
correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, 	
and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we 	
used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit 	
enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in 	
this cash flow analysis are also under review.	
	
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our 	
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model 	
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the 	
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that 	
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and 	
surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria 	
And Research").	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Portuguese Banco BPI And Banco Portugues de Investimento Downgraded To 	
'BB-' After Portugal Downgrade; Outlooks Negative, Feb. 14, 2012	
     -- Ratings Lowered On Banco BPI's Public-Sector And Mortgage Covered 	
Bonds Following Portugal Downgrade, Jan. 31, 2012	
     -- Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; 	
Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012	
     -- Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone 	
Sovereign Governments, Jan. 13, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch Negative 	
After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements, Dec. 15, 2011	
     -- Ratings On Seven Portuguese Banks Placed On CreditWatch Negative 	
Following Similar Action On Sovereign, Dec. 7, 2011	
     -- Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch 	
With Negative Implications, Dec. 5, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And 	
Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs, Aug. 5, 2010	
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 	
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Update To The Criteria For Rating Portuguese Residential 	
Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009	
     -- Update to The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 	
6, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's To Explicitly Recognize Credit Stability As An 	
Important Rating Factor, Oct. 15, 2008	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- Applying The Derivative Counterparty Framework To Covered Bonds, Feb. 	
26, 2008	
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 	
Process, Feb. 7, 2008	
     -- Revised Framework For Applying Counterparty And Supporting Party 	
Criteria, May 8, 2007	
     -- Criteria For Rating Portuguese Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, 	
Aug. 6, 2002	
     -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key 	
Analytics, July 16, 2004 	
     -- Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003	
     -- Surviving Stress Scenarios: Assessing Asset Quality of Public Sector 	
Covered Bond Collateral, Sept. 30, 2003	
     -- CDO Spotlight: Rating Approach To Synthetic CDOs Of Sovereigns Or 	
Local And Regional Governments, May 3, 2006 	
  	
RATINGS LIST 	
                     Rating	
Program/      To                From	
Country: Covered bond type	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Negative Outlook 	
Assigned	
	
Banco BPI S.A.                            	
              A-/Negative       A-/Watch Neg	
Portugal: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias) 	
	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Negative Outlook 	
Assigned	
	
Banco BPI S.A.                            	
              BB-/Negative      BB+/Watch Neg	
Portugal: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obrigacoes Sobre O Sector Publico)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.