TEXT-Fitch affirms Longview ISD, Texas

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ‘AA’ rating on the following Longview Independent School District (ISD; or the district), TX’s bonds: --$258.4 million unlimited tax (ULT) bonds; The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The ULT bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property within Longview ISD. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Consistently positive operating margins have yielded significant general fund reserve levels and liquidity, providing the district with a high degree of financial flexibility. HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Aggregate debt levels and the annual debt burden on the budget are high while amortization is slow. The debt service tax rate is elevated and near the state’s tax rate cap for new money debt issuance, but future capital needs for this mature district are minimal. BROAD ECONOMY: The district benefits from its location in a larger industrial and retail regional economy along major transportation corridors. Local employment indicators are positive. TAX BASE CONTRACTION: Taxable assessed value (TAV) has fluctuated in recent years but is poised to climb modestly in fiscal 2013. CREDIT PROFILE POSITIVE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS, STRONG BALANCE SHEET Fiscal 2011 results decidedly outperformed the balanced budget, with conservative revenue forecasts and underspending of the budget producing a significant $7.7 million operating surplus (13.5% of spending), marking the eighth consecutive year of positive results. The district closed the year with an unrestricted general fund balance of $38.9 million (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned per GASB 54) or a stout 68% of expenditures. Liquidity in the general fund improved to over seven months of cash-on-hand. FLEXIBILITY MAINTAINED DESPITE STATE BUDGET CUTS The 2012 adopted budget of $61.1 million forecast a modest $965,000 deficit (1.4%) due to the loss of $4 million of state-formula funding resulting from statewide budget cuts. The budget substantially closed the revenue hole with spending cuts through reduced headcount (via attrition), a salary freeze, and across-the-board cuts to departmental budgets, while also using $1.3 million of one-time federal aid. With revenues presently forecast in excess of the budget and continuing costs controls, officials again expect to add to fund balance at year-end. The district expects a modest revenue loss in fiscal 2013 with enrollment gains and the initiation of a new early childhood program, but has nevertheless proposed a $1.6 million deficit budget (Aug. 31 fiscal year). Officials will again curtail spending through continued attrition savings, forgoing salary increases for professional staff, and initiating additional 10% across-the-board department cuts. Fitch views the district’s conservative budgeting practices and maintenance of significant operating reserves, despite the revenue pressures, as a credit positive. WEAK DEBT PROFILE, BUT LIMITED FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS Key debt ratios are above average due to the recent issuance of all of the district’s $267 million bond authorization, issued over four installments since 2008, to support comprehensive rebuilding, renovating, and repurposing of district facilities. Overall debt is 7.0% of full market value (MV) and $5,428 per capita, and the annual carrying cost consumed a high 23% of 2011 general fund and debt spending. Fitch considers the district’s pace of amortization slow at 25% retired in 10 years. The district’s debt service tax rate is also high at $0.47 per $100 of TAV, which is near the state’s statutory cap of $0.50 for new money debt issuance. However, the district does not expect to issue debt in the near term given the recent capital improvements and modest enrollment growth environment. PENSION AND OPEB LIABILITIES EASILY MANAGED Long-term liabilities related to pensions and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are limited to the district’s participation in the state’s Teacher Retirement System (TRS), a cost-sharing multiple employer plan. The state pays the bulk of pension and OPEB costs on behalf of the district, and the district’s required contribution equaled a nominal 1.0% of fiscal 2011 general fund spending. MATURE DISTRICT LOCATED IN EAST TEXAS; STABLE AREA ECONOMY Longview ISD is located roughly 120 miles east of Dallas and 60 miles west of Shreveport, LA and served by major transportation corridors. The district is part of the larger Longview metropolitan statistical area, which is an industrial, retail, and distribution center of East Texas. The area economy has traditionally served as a center for oil and natural gas operations but has become increasingly diversified with the growth of education, health care, manufacturing, transportation/distribution, government and retail trade as major employment sectors. The area employment picture is positive, with a fairly low unemployment rate and expanding employment count in the city. Both indicators improved during the 12-month period ending May 2012; the unemployment rate dropped to 5.9% from 6.7% and employment grew a solid 2.5%. Wealth levels of district residents are below average, with both per capita income and median household income at 81% of the nationwide average; however, the region also has a lower cost of living. ASSESSED VALUE STABILIZING Consecutive years of strong TAV growth preceded the decline in fiscal 2011 TAV, which was driven primarily by weakness in commercial, industrial, and mineral (oil and gas) values. The current year’s TAV stabilized at $4 billion and preliminary appraisal figures suggest 1.7% growth for fiscal 2013.