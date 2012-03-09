TEXT-Fitch cuts Rede Energia, and Cemat IDRs to 'C'

March 9 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Rede Energia S.A. (Rede Energia) and its subsidiary Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (Cemat) : Cemat --Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'; --Long-term National Scale rating downgraded to 'C(bra)'from 'BB+(bra)'. Rede Energia --Local and Foreign Currency IDRs downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC'; --Long-term National Scale rating downgraded to 'C(bra)' from 'CCC(bra)'; --USD575 million perpetual notes long-term International rating downgraded to 'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'; --BRL370 million debenture issuance due in 2015 downgraded to 'C(bra)' from 'CCC(bra)'. Both Rede and Cemat were removed from Rating Watch Negative. Fitch has the following ratings on Rede Energia's subsidiary Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A. (Celpa): --Local and Foreign Currency IDRs 'D'; --Long-term National Scale rating 'D(bra)'; --USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2016 long-term International rating 'C'/RR4'. The rating actions are based on the expected effects on Rede Energia and Cemat as a result of a related entity's (Celpa) recent filing for bankruptcy protection, which has been approved in Brazil. Celpa filed for it because of weak liquidity and severe difficulties in rolling over its short-term debt maturities over the last few months. Rede's and Cemat's already tight liquidity will be further restricted and challenge the ability to service debt for these companies going forward. Moreover, Celpa's bankruptcy protection may trigger cross-default provisions in both companies' outstanding debt. The default highlights the increased default risk on the perpetual bonds at the holding company level (outstanding balance of BRL921 million as of Sept. 30, 2011) and loans from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) (totaling BRL356 million on a consolidated basis for the same date). The bonds contain certain cross-default provisions stating that any event of bankruptcy or insolvency of any significant subsidiary for amounts higher than USD40 million would constitute an event of default. Fitch believes that the group's capital structure is not sustainable even with a better debt maturity profile and financial cost reduction at Celpa's level after the debt restructuring. As the group's stated intent is not to force a haircut on Celpa's debt, a sale of relevant assets or capital injection is crucial for the reversal of the current financial situation. Celpa's announcement is an isolated event, and the Brazilian energy companies in general continue to present robust fundamentals, benefiting from adequate capital structures, longer debt maturity profiles and robust liquidity positions, despite the expectation of reductions in cash flow generation of most of the energy distribution companies with the implementation of the third tariff review cycle. For the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Rede Energia presented, on a consolidated basis, net revenues of BRL7.7 billion, EBITDA of BRL1.5 billion and cash flow from operations of BRL395 million. Total adjusted debt reached BRL8.3 billion, with BRL2.6 billion maturing in the short term covered only 28% by its cash. Total debt-to-EBITDA was 5.6 times (x) and net debt-to-EBITDA was 5.1x. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 13, 2010); --'National Ratings - Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria