TEXT-Fitch cuts Rede Energia, and Cemat IDRs to 'C'
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Rede Energia, and Cemat IDRs to 'C'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 9 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Rede
Energia S.A. (Rede Energia) and its subsidiary Centrais Eletricas
Matogrossenses S.A. (Cemat) :	
	
Cemat	
--Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) downgraded to 'C'
from 'B-';	
--Long-term National Scale rating downgraded to 'C(bra)'from 'BB+(bra)'.	
	
Rede Energia	
--Local and Foreign Currency IDRs downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC';	
--Long-term National Scale rating downgraded to 'C(bra)' from 'CCC(bra)';	
--USD575 million perpetual notes long-term International rating downgraded to
'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4';	
--BRL370 million debenture issuance due in 2015 downgraded to 'C(bra)' from
'CCC(bra)'.	
	
Both Rede and Cemat were removed from Rating Watch Negative.	
	
Fitch has the following ratings on Rede Energia's subsidiary Centrais Eletricas
do Para S.A. (Celpa):	
	
--Local and Foreign Currency IDRs 'D';	
--Long-term National Scale rating 'D(bra)';	
--USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2016 long-term International
rating 'C'/RR4'.	
	
The rating actions are based on the expected effects on Rede Energia and Cemat
as a result of a related entity's (Celpa) recent filing for bankruptcy
protection, which has been approved in Brazil. Celpa filed for it because of
weak liquidity and severe difficulties in rolling over its short-term debt
maturities over the last few months. Rede's and Cemat's already tight liquidity
will be further restricted and challenge the ability to service debt for these
companies going forward. Moreover, Celpa's bankruptcy protection may trigger
cross-default provisions in both companies' outstanding debt.	
	
The default highlights the increased default risk on the perpetual bonds at the
holding company level (outstanding balance of BRL921 million as of Sept. 30,
2011) and loans from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) (totaling BRL356
million on a consolidated basis for the same date). The bonds contain certain
cross-default provisions stating that any event of bankruptcy or insolvency of
any significant subsidiary for amounts higher than USD40 million would
constitute an event of default.	
	
Fitch believes that the group's capital structure is not sustainable even with a
better debt maturity profile and financial cost reduction at Celpa's level after
the debt restructuring. As the group's stated intent is not to force a haircut
on Celpa's debt, a sale of relevant assets or capital injection is crucial for
the reversal of the current financial situation.	
	
Celpa's announcement is an isolated event, and the Brazilian energy companies in
general continue to present robust fundamentals, benefiting from adequate
capital structures, longer debt maturity profiles and robust liquidity
positions, despite the expectation of reductions in cash flow generation of most
of the energy distribution companies with the implementation of the third tariff
review cycle.	
	
For the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Rede Energia presented, on a
consolidated basis, net revenues of BRL7.7 billion, EBITDA of BRL1.5 billion and
cash flow from operations of BRL395 million. Total adjusted debt reached BRL8.3
billion, with BRL2.6 billion maturing in the short term covered only 28% by its
cash. Total debt-to-EBITDA was 5.6 times (x) and net debt-to-EBITDA was 5.1x.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 13, 2010);	
--'National Ratings - Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology	
National Ratings Criteria

