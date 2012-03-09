FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Greek debt swap manageable for European insurers
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch: Greek debt swap manageable for European insurers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 9 - The Greek debt swap is manageable for Fitch-rated European
insurers. They have already written down their holdings in anticipation of the
deal and would be able to cope with further losses on Greek sovereign bonds.	
	
European insurers generally operate robust impairment policies and have written
down Greek sovereign debt in line with falling market prices. They now hold
Greek bonds at around 20% to 25% of their historical/amortised cost. They are
therefore unlikely to incur further losses from the debt swap, which was widely
supported by the sector.	
	
Since the outset of the sovereign debt crisis insurers have gradually de-risked
their balance sheets. Therefore, even in the event of a further default and
write-downs in the future, we believe the sector as a whole would be able to
cope with a complete write-off of all Greek sovereign debt.	
	
We believe most of the losses related to Greece will be transferred to policy
holders through lower returns. However, if further losses result in returns
falling below the minimum level guaranteed to policy holders, insurers will have
to make up the difference from their own equity.	
	
Market participants estimate the implied loss of the debt swap relative to the
original terms and conditions of the bonds at around 74%, and Fitch has
downgraded Greece's sovereign ratings to 'Restricted Default'. We are monitoring
insurers' exposure to peripheral eurozone countries, and could take rating
actions if it rises above what we consider reasonable for the rating category.	
	
Contact:	
	
Federico Faccio	
Senior Director	
Insurance	
+44 20 3530 1394	
Fitch Ratings Limited	
30 North Colonnade	
London E14 5GN	
	
Simon Kennedy	
Director	
Fitch Wire	
+44 20 3530 1387	
	
	
Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email:
Michelle.James@fitchratings.com.	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Eurozone Sovereign Risks - Impact on Insurers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.