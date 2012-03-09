FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Madison Park Funding VIII notes
March 9, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Madison Park Funding VIII notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- Madison Park Funding VIII Ltd./Madison Park Funding VIII LLC's note 	
issuance is a CDO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting 	
primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, D, and E 	
notes.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 	
enhancement, legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, 	
among other factors.	
    	
    March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
ratings to Madison Park Funding VIII Ltd./Madison Park Funding VIII LLC's
$367.75 million floating-rate notes (see list).	
	
The note issuance is a collateralized debt obligation securitization backed by 	
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 	
loans.	
	
The preliminary rating is based on information as of March 9, 2012. Subsequent 	
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the 	
preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 	
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through 	
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 	
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 	
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 	
spread) and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 	
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 	
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 	
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To Global 	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Madison Park Funding VIII Ltd./Madison Park Funding VIII LLC	
 	
Class                 Rating              Amount	

A                     AAA (sf)            252.50	
B                     AA (sf)              48.50	
C (deferrable)        A (sf)               27.50	
D (deferrable)        BBB (sf)             20.25	
E (deferrable)        BB (sf)              19.00	
Subordinated notes    NR                   45.25	
	
NR--Not rated.

