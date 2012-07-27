FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms RusNano 'BB+' rating, outlook is stable
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms RusNano 'BB+' rating, outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe the probability of extraordinary government support for 
Russian state-run technology investment vehicle RusNano is "high".
     -- We have revised our approach to the company's stand-alone credit 
profile, and now assess it under our private equity criteria at 'b+'.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term issuer credit rating and 'ruAA+' 
Russia national scale rating on RusNano.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that strong ongoing 
state support in the form of guarantees will continue at least until 2015.

Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' 
long-term issuer credit rating and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating on 
Russian state-run technology investment vehicle RusNano. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on RusNano reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood 
that the government of the Russian Federation (foreign currency 
BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') 
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of 
financial distress. They incorporate its stand-alone credit profile, which we 
assess at 'b+'.

We expect RusNano to receive strong ongoing support from the Russian 
government in the form of guarantees on all debt issued. In accordance with 
our criteria for government-related entities, our view that there is a "high" 
likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of 
RusNano's:
     -- "Important role" for the government of Russia. The government created 
RusNano to support state policies on promoting economic diversification into 
innovative sectors. RusNano's mandate is to invest in projects that apply 
nanotechnology and to promote these investments in the market. Consequently, 
RusNano is one of the government's main tools of economic diversification in 
high tech industries, which is confirmed by the government's approval of large 
regular equity injections and guarantees; and
     -- "Very strong" link with the Russian government, currently its full 
owner. Following the transformation of RusNano into a joint-stock company in 
March 2011, the government continues to monitor RusNano closely. Although 
privatization of a 10% stake in the company in 2012-2013 is under 
consideration, it is unlikely, in our view, to affect the link with the 
government. The government has confirmed its plans to guarantee RusNano's 
borrowings of Russian ruble (RUB) 182 billion (about $6 billion) in 2010-2015, 
approving a further RUB28 billion in guarantees on July 11, 2012.

Accordingly, the ratings on RusNano are higher than its 'b+' stand-alone 
credit profile, which reflects our expectation of strong ongoing government 
support, but also the company's very short track record and credit history, 
together with aggressively growing borrowing, and low, albeit improving, 
profitability. The ratings are constrained by high credit risk from investment 
in very risky and unpredictable high technology projects at an early stage of 
the project life, together with a rapidly growing investment portfolio and 
enterprise risk management that needs strengthening.

Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. With RUB85 billion in total cash estimated as of 
July 1, 2012, of which RUB17.6 billion is earmarked for investments and 
unavailable for debt service, we consider the company's liquidity position as 
adequate. However, there is a risk related to the fact that all borrowings 
that the company receives under government guarantee are earmarked for 
investments and cannot be used for other purposes such as to repay other 
borrowing. The company's current repayment schedule is medium to long term, 
with a first maturity of RUB5 billion falling due in 2015, RUB10 billion in 
2016, RUB38 billion in 2017 and the remainder beyond that. Accordingly, debt 
service consists of interest only until 2015. According to the company's cash 
plan, RusNano intends to maintain at least RUB20 billion of non-earmarked cash 
in the next year. Our understanding remains that all borrowing received or 
planned is or will be guaranteed by the Russian government.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that strong ongoing state support 
in the form of guarantees will continue at least until 2015 and help offset 
any uncertainty we perceive in terms of the viability of the applied business 
model.

We could raise the ratings to reflect a significant improvement in RusNano's 
stand-alone credit profile. This could be driven by stronger evidence of 
strong investment portfolio performance (including a successful exit strategy) 
or a higher probability of timely extraordinary support, both of which seem 
unlikely within the outlook timeframe (12 months).

We could lower the ratings within the next 12 months if we lower the sovereign 
local currency credit rating or if we observe signs of a lower likelihood of 
timely extraordinary support from the government. Larger-than-expected 
borrowings, beyond the amounts guaranteed by the government, deterioration of 
RusNano's liquidity position or investment portfolio performance far below the 
company's expectations could also pressure the stand-alone credit profile and 
the ratings. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt And Counterparty Obligations, 
March 11, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

RusNano
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BB+/Stable/B       
 Russia National Scale Rating           ruAA+/--/--        
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.