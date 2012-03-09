FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Mississippi Power's notes 'A+'
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Mississippi Power's notes 'A+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Mississippi
Power Company's (MPC) issuance of $250 million series 2012A 4.25% senior notes
due 2042 and $150 million reoffering of the series 2011A 2.35% senior notes due
2016. Proceeds are expected to be used to reduce short-term borrowings, repay
$75 million of bank loans maturing in April and for general corporate purposes,
including the continuous construction program. The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
MPC's ratings are supported by its financial profile and the reasonably
constructive regulatory environment in Mississippi. Currently, MPC is in the
midst of a significant capital program for both new generation and environmental
controls which will necessitate significant external financing. The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that such investments will be funded with a
balanced mix of debt and parent equity contributions and that MPC will continue
to receive supportive regulatory treatment.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
Solid Credit Metrics: MPC's funds from operations (FFO) coverage and FFO-to-debt
ratios were 8.0 times (x) and 18%, respectively, for the year ended Dec. 31,
2011. While there will be pressure on metrics during the period of high capex,
Fitch anticipates ratios will remain consistent with the rating category
guidelines.	
	
Supportive Regulation: Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) uses a
number of annually adjusted rate riders that provide timely recovery of prudent
costs related to fuel, purchased power, storm restoration, and environmental
expenditure, and projected future test year data is used to determine base
rates. As a result, MPC's credit metrics are typically very stable. There is,
however, some measure of recovery lag that results from the current significant
construction program. MPC has requested that the MPSC approve a retail
Certificated New Plant Clause to recover investment in new power plant assets
both during construction and then during operation of the plant.	
	
Very High Capex Ahead: MPC's capital spending is expected to rise to $800
million to $1 billion per year in each year 2011 to 2013 compared with average
annual capex of $185 million for the years 2007-2010. The associated funding and
execution risks are mitigated to some extent by favorable state regulatory
mechanisms and access to technical services and common equity investment from
its parent, The Southern Company. Significant investment projects include Plant
Ratcliffe and retrofit of environmental controls at Plant Daniel.	
	
Plant Ratcliffe Project: MPC is in the early stages of constructing the 582
megawatt (MW) Plant Ratcliffe as an innovative lignite mine-mouth integrated
gasification combined cycle generating unit in Kemper County, MS. The project is
currently scheduled for completion in May 2014; if the cost of the plant exceeds
$2.88 billion, the excess may not be recoverable from utility customers, a
source of potential credit risk over the next three to four years.	
	
RATING TRIGGERS	
	
Cost overruns or delays in Plant Ratcliffe could pressure cash flow and the
ratings as could any adverse change in the political or regulatory environment
in Mississippi, although Fitch does not consider that likely at this time.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;	
--'Utilities Sector Notching and Recovery Ratings', Aug. 12, 2011;	
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies', May 16,
2011.	
	
