TEXT-S&P FAQ on financial adjustments for retail group Casino
July 27, 2012 / 1:45 PM

TEXT-S&P FAQ on financial adjustments for retail group Casino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 - France-based retail group Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A.
 (Casino; BBB-/Stable/A-3) has recently fully consolidated Brazilian
retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar and intends to acquire the 50% stake in its French
subsidiary, chain store Monoprix, that it doesn't already own. Following a
number of enquiries from investors, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has
published a Credit FAQ titled "Explaining Standard & Poor's Adjustments And
Ratios For French Retail Group Casino," which explains the effect of these
transactions on Standard & Poor's adjustments to Casino's 2012 financial
results.

In this Credit FAQ, we address the following questions:
     -- How do the recent transactions modify Standard & Poor's adjustments to 
Casino's financial metrics?
     -- How does Standard & Poor's calculate Casino's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA 
ratio on a proportional basis?
     -- What is Standard & Poor's view on cash circulation within the group?
     -- How does Standard & Poor's view the execution risks associated with 
the recent transactions?


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
