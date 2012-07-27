FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts Sharp Corp's ratings on watch negative
July 27, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts Sharp Corp's ratings on watch negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-- We see a deterioration in prospects for a recovery in the earnings of 
Sharp's domestic TV and LCD panel businesses and financial profile compared 
with our assumptions for the current rating.
     -- We have placed our 'BBB+' long-term ratings on Sharp and its overseas 
subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications. We have affirmed our 
short-term ratings on the companies.
     -- We will review the ratings based on first quarter financial results 
for Sharp, prospects for its full-year earnings, and the effect additional 
restructuring will have on its earnings and financial profile.
     -- We expect to take up to 90 days to ultimately resolve the CreditWatch 
as we reassess the company's medium- to long-term business strategy, progress 
in its strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision, and its future financial 
profile and refinancing plans.


TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today placed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt 
ratings on Sharp Corp. and its overseas subsidiaries, Sharp Electronics
Corp. and Sharp International Finance (U.K.) PLC, on CreditWatch with negative 
implications. We base the CreditWatch placement on our opinion that prospects 
for a recovery in the earnings of Sharp's core businesses and in its financial 
profile are weaker than we had assumed in February 2012, when we downgraded 
the ratings to their current levels. At the same time, we have affirmed the 
'A-2' short-term ratings on Sharp and its overseas subsidiaries.

Standard & Poor's expects a significant delay in a recovery in Sharp's 
earnings in its core businesses, such as flat panel TVs, LCD panels, and 
solar-cells, compared with our assumption in February 2012. Sharp made a 
record consolidated net loss of JPY376.1 billion in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31,
2012). However, we had expected Sharp to improve fiscal 2012 earnings together 
with use of capacity at LCD production facilities and results from 
restructuring of its business. However, the external environment for Sharp is 
more severe than we had assumed, with economic conditions weaker in Europe, 
the yen remaining strong, and competition with Korean and other international 
electronics makers intense. In particular, we expect demand and prices in 
markets for flat panel TVs and LCD panels to remain weak, hurting a recovery 
in Sharp's earnings. Although we expect the solar-cell market to grow strongly 
in Japan this year, major producers will find it difficult to make adequate 
returns in the face of intense competition, in our view. In the current 
environment, Standard & Poor's is of the view that Sharp will need to further 
accelerate efforts to restructure its business, which will put a burden on its 
financial profile in fiscal 2012. The company has announced it will recognize 
a JPY15.8 billion extraordinary loss to settle lawsuits related to its thin-film
transistor-liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) business.

Standard & Poor's will review Sharp's results for the first quarter (ended 
June 30, 2012), the company's business strategy to recover earnings, and the 
effect of restructuring activities on earnings and its financial profile. In 
assessing Sharp's business risk profile, we will review future prospects for 
each of its core businesses and how the company will benefit from its recent 
strategic alliance with Taiwan-based electronics maker Hon Hai Precision 
Industry Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--). We will also assess the impact of any 
additional business restructuring and its adverse impact on Sharp's financial 
profile and balance sheet for fiscal 2012. In addition, we will assess the 
company's funding and refinancing plans because it has sizable debt 
maturities, including JPY200 billion in convertible bonds that mature in 
September 2013.  

We could lower the ratings on Sharp one notch if the company's makes deep 
losses in operating income (after depreciation) in fiscal 2012 and its 
consolidated net loss for the full year exceeds JPY100 billion, resulting in a 
ratio of debt to EBITDA that remains above 5x. We expect to take up to 90 days 
to ultimately resolve the CreditWatch as we reassess the company's medium- to 
long-term business strategy, progress in its strategic alliance with Hon Hai 
Precision, and its future financial profile and refinancing plans.



RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008




A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & 
Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on 
Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ. Complete ratings information is available 
to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at 
www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at 
www.ratingsdirect.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found 
on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the 
Ratings search box located in the left column.

