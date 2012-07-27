FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Lanark Master Issuer
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Lanark Master Issuer

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 27 - OVERVIEW
     -- We have assigned 'AAA (sf)' ratings to Lanark Master Issuer's series 
2012-2 class 1A and 2A notes.
     -- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on all of the classes 
of notes in Lanark Master Issuer's series 2007-1 and 2012-1, all of which are 
currently outstanding.
     -- Lanark Master Issuer's series 2012-2 is its third public issuance out 
of the master trust, which was established in 2007.
     -- A pool of first-ranking mortgages, secured over properties in England, 
Scotland, and Wales backs the notes.
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings to Lanark Master Issuer PLC's 
series 2012-2 class 1A and 2A mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At closing, 
Lanark Master Issuer also issued unrated class Z notes. At the same time, we 
have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all of the classes of notes in Lanark 
Master Issuer's series 2007-1 and series 2012-1, all of which are currently 
outstanding (see list below). 

Lanark Master Issuer's series 2012-2 is its third public issuance out of the 
master trust, which was established in 2007. Clydesdale Bank PLC and Yorkshire 
Bank Home Loans Ltd. originated the mortgages included in the master trust

Clydesdale Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Australia Bank Ltd., is 
a financial institution which offers a comprehensive range of banking and 
other related services. Its mortgage business focuses on residential prime 
owner-occupied borrowers, as well as buy-to-let mortgage products originated 
through its branch network and intermediaries. All buy-to-let loans were 
substituted out of the master trust in June 2011.

The pool includes offset mortgages: This is where mortgage loans and current 
or savings accounts are held separately, but the balances are offset against 
each other to reduce interest payments on the mortgage loan. Offset mortgages 
are therefore subject to set-off risk, which the minimum seller share covers 
in this Lanark transaction.

Our cash flow analysis for master trusts includes an analysis of all 
previously issued notes that remain outstanding. Our analysis of Lanark Master 
Issuer showed that the current outstanding notes in series 2007-1 and 2012-1 
pass our cash flow scenarios at their current 'AAA (sf)'ratings. We have 
therefore affirmed our ratings on the class 3A1, 3A2, and 4A1 notes in series 
2007-1, and on the class 1A1 notes in series 2012-1.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating 
report are available atandRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
  
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
     -- Treatment Of Flexible Mortgage Loans In U.K. RMBS Transactions, April 
6, 2005
     -- U.K. Prime RMBS Index Report, published quarterly
  
RATINGS LIST 

Class      Rating          Amount

Ratings Assigned

Lanark Master Issuer PLC
$800 Million And GBP600 Million Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2012-2

1A         AAA (sf)            $800
2A         AAA (sf)            GBP525
Z          NR                   GBP75

Ratings Affirmed

Lanark Master Issuer PLC
EUR1.178 Billion, GBP813 Million, And $2.853 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed
Notes Series 2007-1

3A1        AAA (sf)         $575.87
3A2        AAA (sf)         EUR515.25
4A1        AAA (sf)         GBP650.00

Lanark Master Issuer PLC
EUR615 Million And GBP256.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes Series 
2012-1

1A1        AAA (sf)         EUR615.00

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.