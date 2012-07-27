TEXT-S&P revises La Poste outlook to positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- La Poste's cash flow generation has been more robust than we expected. -- As a result, we have revised our outlook on La Poste to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood that we could raise the rating by one notch, on the back of an improvement in the stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb' from 'bbb-', if La Poste's credit metrics become commensurate with an intermediate financial risk profile on a sustainable basis. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on French national postal operator La Poste (LP) to positive from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on LP. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our revised forecasts for LP's credit metrics until 2014, which we think could be more robust than we previously expected, especially in terms of the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt. The rating on LP reflects our view that there is a very high likelihood that the Republic of France (unsolicited ratings AA+/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to LP in the event of financial distress. Also factored into the ratings on LP is our assessment of LP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-'. We incorporate the banking activities exercised by LP's fully owned banking subsidiary, La Banque Postale (LBP; A+/Stable/A-1) into the 'bbb-' SACP by including LBP's dividend as the subsidiary's sole contribution to LP's cash flows (see "La Banque Postale," April 30, 2012) as we effectively account for LBP as if through the equity method. Our opinion that there is a very high likelihood that France would support LP in the event of financial distress reflects LP's: -- Very important role for the French government because of the economic, political, and social importance of LP's four public-policy mandates entrenched in the 2010 postal law. -- Very strong link with the French state, which, according to the 2010 postal law, will retain full ownership of LP--directly or indirectly. When LP's status changed to that of a limited company from that of an "etablissement public" (public company) in March 2010, the state decided to give LP a EUR2.7 billion capital injection. Of this, EUR1.2 billion is from the state itself, and the remaining EUR1.5 billion is from the state's financial arm, (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+). Our 'bbb-' SACP for LP reflects our assessment of LP's business risk profile as satisfactory and the financial risk profile as significant. The business risk profile is underpinned by LP's leading market shares in mail and parcels in France and leading positions in domestic retail banking and European express services. It is also supported by LBP's dividend streams. However, low profitability stemming from high fixed costs--exacerbated by the company's onerous public-service obligations--constrains the business risk profile. In addition, we expect that LP's mail volume will continue to decrease, and the express and parcels businesses face cyclicality and a high degree of competition, while we expect LBP to prove resilient. The financial risk profile is supported by our expectation that credit metrics are likely to improve, primarily because of the proceeds of the capital injection and the dividends from LBP. Moreover, LP has a strong liquidity profile, with manageable debt maturities in the near term. In our view, the relatively low (though higher than we previously anticipated) cash flows of the commercial activities partly offset these positive factors. The EUR2.7 billion capital injection will, in our view, enable LP to pursue a substantial capital-investment program and improve its credit metrics. It is based on our assumption that LP will likely use a sizable share of the capital increase to reduce its adjusted net debt. For instance, in our base-case scenario, LP's ratio of FFO to debt, after our adjustments, will increase to about 28% in 2012 despite a lower dividend from LBP. As LBP's activities continue to expand, its dividends to LP could increase, further accelerating this trend. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-1', reflecting our assessment of LP's liquidity profile as strong under our criteria. We forecast that sources of liquidity will cover uses by more than 1.5x for the next 12 months and will remain over 1.0x for the subsequent year. Moreover, we expect that sources will exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Over the period, we expect total sources of liquidity to amount to approximately EUR5 billion, comprising: -- About EUR2.8 billion in cash and marketable securities. LP received the second tranche (EUR1.05 billion) of the state's capital injection on April 5, 2012. -- EUR950 million of availability under committed undrawn credit lines maturing beyond the next 12 months. -- Standard & Poor's forecast of unadjusted FFO of about EUR1 billion. -- Dividends from LBP of EUR187 million in 2012. We assess uses of about EUR2.4 billion up to Dec. 31, 2012. These consist of: -- About EUR1.3 billion of maturing debt. -- Our forecast of about EUR900 million of capital expenditures for LP's commercial activities. -- Our forecast of about EUR144 million in dividends. LP has addressed bond maturities in the near term by investing cash balances in interest-bearing products with maturities matching that of its bond debt. We understand that these investments address the EUR726 million medium-term note (MTN) maturing in 2013 and address the Swiss franc 250 million MTN maturing in 2014. In our view, this significantly reduces LP's refinancing risk and supports LP's ability to absorb unforeseen cash needs without refinancing. Furthermore, we understand that LP's credit facilities do not include any financial maintenance covenants. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that LP will likely use a sizable share of the capital increase to reduce its adjusted net debt. This, together with higher dividends from LBP, should enable LP to improve its FFO-to-debt ratio after our adjustments to a level commensurate with an intermediate financial risk profile. This would improve the SACP to 'bbb' from 'bbb-', which, all other things being equal, would trigger a one-notch upgrade. The positive outlook also reflects our expectation that LP will continue to benefit from a very high likelihood of timely and sufficient support from the French state if the need were to arise. According to our methodology for rating government-related entities, all other things remaining equal, a one-notch downgrade of France would not affect our ratings on LP. A number of factors--such as a significantly weaker performance than we expect in our base-case scenario for the commercial activities, fresh debt accumulation, a reduced dividend from LBP, or a weakening of either LP's role or link with the French government--could prompt us to consider a negative rating action. Any rating upside is, in our view, tied to the future level of cash flow and especially to the contribution provided by LBP to LP. This, together with significant debt reduction, could enhance LP's credit metrics, which might lead to a positive rating action. In our view, an upgrade would require FFO-to-debt ratios over 30% on a sustainable basis, commensurate with an intermediate financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept, 28, 2011 -- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From La Poste Issuer Credit Rating A/Positive/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Senior Unsecured A Commercial Paper A-1