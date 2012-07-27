TEXT-S&P affirms Credit Suisse Group ratings

Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its counterparty credit ratings on Credit Suisse Group AG (CSG). We subsequently withdrew the 'A-1' short-term rating at the bank's request. At the point of withdrawal, CSG had no outstanding short-term debt. The 'A' long-term rating on CSG is unaffected and the outlook remains negative. The ratings on the group's primary operating company, Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1), remain unchanged. Rationale The affirmation reflected our view of CSG's close relationship as the holding company of Credit Suisse AG. Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn To From Credit Suisse Group AG Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/NR A/Negative/A-1 Ratings Affirmed Credit Suisse First Boston International (Guernsey) Ltd. Commercial Paper* A-1 Credit Suisse Group Capital (Guernsey) III Ltd. Preferred Stock BBB- Credit Suisse Group Capital (Guernsey) VI Ltd. Preferred Stock BBB- Credit Suisse Group Finance (Guernsey) Ltd. Senior Unsecured* A Subordinated BBB Junior Subordinated BBB- Credit Suisse Group Finance (U.S.) Inc. Senior Unsecured* A Subordinated BBB *Guaranteed by Credit Suisse Group AG Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.