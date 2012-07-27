FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Credit Suisse Group ratings
July 27, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Credit Suisse Group ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its counterparty 
credit ratings on Credit Suisse Group AG (CSG). We subsequently
withdrew the 'A-1' short-term rating at the bank's request. At the point of
withdrawal, CSG had no outstanding short-term debt. The 'A' long-term rating on
CSG is unaffected and the outlook remains negative.

The ratings on the group's primary operating company, Credit Suisse AG 
(A+/Negative/A-1), remain unchanged.

Rationale
The affirmation reflected our view of CSG's close relationship as the holding 
company of Credit Suisse AG.
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
 
Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn
                                   To                From  
Credit Suisse Group AG
 Counterparty Credit Rating        A/Negative/NR     A/Negative/A-1


Ratings Affirmed
Credit Suisse First Boston International (Guernsey) Ltd.
 Commercial Paper*                      A-1                

Credit Suisse Group Capital (Guernsey) III Ltd.
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               

Credit Suisse Group Capital (Guernsey) VI Ltd.
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               

Credit Suisse Group Finance (Guernsey) Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured*                      A                  
 Subordinated                           BBB                
 Junior Subordinated                    BBB-               

Credit Suisse Group Finance (U.S.) Inc.
 Senior Unsecured*                      A                  
 Subordinated                           BBB                

*Guaranteed by Credit Suisse Group AG
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

