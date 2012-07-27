FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Specialized Loan Servicing servicer rankings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We affirmed our rankings on Specialized Loan Servicing (SLS) as a 
residential subprime, subordinate-lien, and special mortgage loan servicer at 
ABOVE AVERAGE.
     -- SLS recently assumed the servicing responsibilities for approximately 
30,000 high-risk loans with a total unpaid principal balance of more than $5 
billion from a major financial institution.
     -- As of December 2011, Computershare owned 100% of SLS.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Specialized Loan Servicing (SLS) 
as a residential subprime, subordinate-lien, and special mortgage loan 
servicer. The outlook for all of the rankings is stable. 

KEY RANKING FACTORS

Strengths:
     -- SLS has a highly developed interactive investor reporting system that 
allows investors to develop customized reports. It also allows special 
servicing clients to approve loss mitigation solutions interactively.
     -- SLS has developed an interactive system that is set up to guide its 
agents in providing prequalified borrowers with workout packages that are 
based on preprogrammed rules that adhere to investor guidelines.

Weakness:
     -- Turnover is high in the collections department compared with its peers.

The subranking for management and organization is affirmed at STRONG and the 
subrankings for loan/asset administration are affirmed at ABOVE AVERAGE. The 
financial position is Sufficient.

Standard & Poor's rankings on SLS reflect our view of the company's management 
team, internal controls and risk management, training programs, policies and 
procedures, demonstrated default management expertise, robust level of 
automation, and effective use of technology. SLS' overall company and 
portfolio statistics generally align with or are better than those of other 
similarly ranked residential mortgage servicers we monitor. The company's 
customized systems for loss mitigation and reporting, as well as its 
interaction with investors, are advanced compared with its peers.

Over the last eight months, SLS has boarded approximately 30,000 assets with a 
total unpaid principal balance of more than $5 billion from a major financial 
institution. The major money center bank transferred the high-risk loans to 
SLS in four waves: 20,000 were transferred in December 2011, approximately 
2,000 assets were transferred in February 2012, 2,000 assets were transferred 
in May 2012, and the remaining assets were transferred this month. The 
transferred assets include many aged foreclosures, redefaulted loans, and 
90-day-plus delinquent loans. SLS has made contact with 50% of the borrowers 
to date. Approximately 5,000 of these borrowers are in the process of 
negotiating workouts. Additionally, borrowers are now current with their 
payments on approximately 1,000 of the loans.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable. We believe that SLS will continue to expand its 
mortgage servicing portfolio. With its track record of solid servicing 
performance, execution, and implementation of operational enhancements and 
controls, and given the company's experienced and dedicated management team, 
Standard & Poor's believes SLS will remain a proficient residential subprime, 
special, and subordinate-lien mortgage servicer for a wide variety of 
investors in the residential mortgage marketplace.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004
     -- Select Servicer List

