FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Simon Property
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Simon Property

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' unsecured
debt rating to the $600 million 2.15% senior notes due 2017, $600 million 3.375%
senior notes due 2022, and $550 million 4.75% senior notes due 2042 issued by
Simon Property Group L.P., a subsidiary of Simon Property Group Inc. (see list).	
	
We expect Simon to use the proceeds from this $1.75 billion debt offering 	
along with an equity offering that raised another $1.16 billion to fund 	
recently announced acquisitions. Please see "Bulletin: Simon Property Group 	
Ratings Unaffected By The Company's $3.5B in Planned Strategic Investments," 	
published March 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
For our most recent credit analysis on Simon Property Group, see "Summary: 	
Simon Property Group," published Feb. 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Ratings List	
Simon Property Group Inc./Simon Property Group L.P.   	
Rating	
 Corporate credit                            A-/Stable      	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Simon Property Group L.P.	
                                             Rating	
$600 million 2.15% senior notes due 2017     A-	
$600 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022    A-	
$550 million 4.75% senior notes due 2042     A-

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.