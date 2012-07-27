TEXT-S&P revises GreenField Ethanol outlook to negative

Overview -- We are revising our outlook on GreenField Ethanol Inc. to negative from stable. -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects our concerns of refinancing risk related to GreenField's debt maturity in January 2014 and our expectations of declining headroom under the covenants in 2013. -- There is also significant execution risk related with the company's capital expenditure on several new projects to offset declining EBITDA contributions from government subsidies. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Toronto-based ethanol producer GreenField Ethanol Inc. (GFE) to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The negative outlook reflects our concerns of refinancing risk related to GreenField's debt maturity in January 2014 and declining headroom under the covenants in 2013. There is also significant execution risk related with the company's capital expenditure on several new projects to offset declining EBITDA contributions from government subsidies. Rationale The rating on GFE reflects Standard & Poor's view of the company's weak business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. GreenField relies on government subsidies for a significant (about 70%) amount of its EBITDA generation and we expect these subsidies to start declining at the end of 2012, stopping by the end of 2016. Furthermore, the company is exposed to commodity price volatility in its ethanol business, and faces hedging risks associated with its commodity risk. Standard & Poor's believes that offsetting these weaknesses somewhat are GFE's long-term customer contracts within its fuel ethanol business, and strong market positions within the Canadian fuel ethanol and North American industrial alcohol industry. GFE produces industrial and beverage alcohol, fuel ethanol, and distillers' grains that it sells largely to North American customers. The company's four manufacturing plants are in Ontario and Quebec and are capable of producing more than 600 million liters of fuel ethanol and industrial alcohol per year. GFE sells about 75% of its total production as fuel ethanol to Ontario- and Quebec-based oil refiners. Its beverage and industrial alcohol business operates three alcohol packaging plants based in Canada and the U.S., serving more than 6,000 customers. Standard & Poor's considers GFE's business risk profile to be weak. The company's profitability depends highly on government subsidies for ethanol. We expect ethanol segment EBITDA to decline significantly in the coming years as these subsidies end. For instance, the company's Johnston, Ont., plant will receive reduced subsidies at the end of 2012 and it expects subsidies for all facilities to end by the end of 2016. To mitigate this, we expect GFE to take several projects mostly related on improving plant efficiencies. However, these projects will not provide incremental EBITDA till 2014-2015 and face execution risk. The company faces significant commodity risk related to the market-based pricing mechanisms on its fuel ethanol contracts. Its operating performance execution is contingent upon GreenField managing these commodity risks. Its fuel ethanol production is priced off of ethanol and gasoline price indexes, so GFE is exposed to basis risk due to the fluctuating relationship between its key input cost (corn) and output values (ethanol and gasoline). We view the company's core business of fuel ethanol production as having a high degree of customer concentration, as nearly all of its fuel ethanol is sold to several Canadian oil refiners. Somewhat offsetting GFE's high customer concentration are relatively long-term, take-or-pay contracts, and the operational efficiencies associated with its plants being near its corn suppliers and ethanol off-takers. While the company's hedging program would protect near-term margins somewhat, it still relies significantly on dependable correlations between its key inputs and outputs. Moreover, the program's effectiveness in hedging at least a portion of GreenField's commodity risk is contingent upon the continued ability and willingness of a small group of counterparties to execute some rather illiquid financial derivative contracts. GFE enjoys some diversification from its bulk industrial alcohol business. The company has about an 80% market share of the Canadian industrial alcohol market as well as a small-but-stable position within the U.S. Industrial alcohol generally sells at a premium to fuel ethanol, and acts as a moderate counterweight to periodically weaker fuel ethanol crush margins. GFE's financial risk profile is aggressive, in our view. The company has reduced debt and current Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt is slightly above C$300 million. Standard & Poor's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 3.0x-3.5x, and we expect it to remain in this range in the near term. Our base case expectations are as follows: -- We expect revenues to decline at approximately 5% annually, and EBITDA margin 10%-13% in the next two years. -- Subsidies received will decline to slightly more than C$10 million by 2016 from approximately C$70 million in 2012. -- Growth capital expenditure to be high, but the company will not realize meaningful incremental EBITDA generation from these projects until 2014-2015. -- Capital expenditure projects will provide a modest offset to the loss of EBITDA generated from subsidies. Cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt, are 15%-20% and will remain at 20%-25% in the near term. We estimate that GFE's free cash flow generation will likely be adequate enough to help fund the company's growth-oriented capital spending program as well as repay sizable portions of its term loan. Liquidity We consider GreenField's liquidity to be less than adequate based on our criteria. The company has C$10 million cash on hand and full availability on its C$30 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012. GFE's most significant portion of debt is its term loan due January 2014. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) will exceed 1.2x in 2012. -- Although we believe that GreenField has flexibility within its capital spending program to lower annual capex to a maintenance level of approximately C$7 million, it will need to spend moderately on growth capex beginning in 2013 to mitigate the declining contributions from subsidies. -- In our assessment, the company has a weak standing in the credit markets, which could lead to potential refinancing risks on its term debt. -- We believe that without meaningful EBITDA generation from new projects, GFE might have low headroom on its leverage covenants beginning in 2013. -- As per our criteria, we have not given the company credit for its revolver availability in 2013 because it will mature in 12 months or less. -- We believe that GFE has a limited ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events that could hinder ethanol margins. -- Cash uses include contractual debt amortization on the company's term debt, and capex for maintenance and growth projects. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our concerns of refinancing risk related to GreenField's debt maturity in January 2014 and declining headroom under the covenants in 2013. There is also significant execution risk related with the company's capital expenditure on several new projects to offset declining EBITDA contributions from government subsidies. We could lower the rating if GFE is unable to refinance 2014 debt maturities by early 2013, covenant headroom declines to below 10%, or the industry experiences sustained crush spreads of less than 50 Canadian cents per gallon leading to profitability being lower than our expectations. We do not expect to revise the outlook to stable in the next year, given declining subsidies and heavy capital expenditure on new projects that is likely to deteriorate liquidity. However, we would consider a stable outlook if the company is able to refinance debt, improve cushion under covenants, fund growth capital expenditures, and mitigate declining EBITDA with the cash flows from new projects. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Outlook Revised To Negative To From Corporate credit rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.