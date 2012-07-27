FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises GreenField Ethanol outlook to negative
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises GreenField Ethanol outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are revising our outlook on GreenField Ethanol Inc. to negative 
from stable. 
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit 
rating on the company.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our concerns of refinancing risk related 
to GreenField's debt maturity in January 2014 and our expectations of 
declining headroom under the covenants in 2013. 
     -- There is also significant execution risk related with the company's 
capital expenditure on several new projects to offset declining EBITDA 
contributions from government subsidies. 

Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Toronto-based ethanol producer GreenField Ethanol Inc. (GFE) to negative from 
stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B+' long-term 
corporate credit rating on the company.

The negative outlook reflects our concerns of refinancing risk related to 
GreenField's debt maturity in January 2014 and declining headroom under the 
covenants in 2013. There is also significant execution risk related with the 
company's capital expenditure on several new projects to offset declining 
EBITDA contributions from government subsidies. 

Rationale
The rating on GFE reflects Standard & Poor's view of the company's weak 
business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. GreenField relies 
on government subsidies for a significant (about 70%) amount of its EBITDA 
generation and we expect these subsidies to start declining at the end of 
2012, stopping by the end of 2016. Furthermore, the company is exposed to 
commodity price volatility in its ethanol business, and faces hedging risks 
associated with its commodity risk. Standard & Poor's believes that offsetting 
these weaknesses somewhat are GFE's long-term customer contracts within its 
fuel ethanol business, and strong market positions within the Canadian fuel 
ethanol and North American industrial alcohol industry. 

GFE produces industrial and beverage alcohol, fuel ethanol, and distillers' 
grains that it sells largely to North American customers. The company's four 
manufacturing plants are in Ontario and Quebec and are capable of producing 
more than 600 million liters of fuel ethanol and industrial alcohol per year. 
GFE sells about 75% of its total production as fuel ethanol to Ontario- and 
Quebec-based oil refiners. Its beverage and industrial alcohol business 
operates three alcohol packaging plants based in Canada and the U.S., serving 
more than 6,000 customers.

Standard & Poor's considers GFE's business risk profile to be weak. The 
company's profitability depends highly on government subsidies for ethanol. We 
expect ethanol segment EBITDA to decline significantly in the coming years as 
these subsidies end. For instance, the company's Johnston, Ont., plant will 
receive reduced subsidies at the end of 2012 and it expects subsidies for all 
facilities to end by the end of 2016. To mitigate this, we expect GFE to take 
several projects mostly related on improving plant efficiencies. However, 
these projects will not provide incremental EBITDA till 2014-2015 and face 
execution risk. 

The company faces significant commodity risk related to the market-based 
pricing mechanisms on its fuel ethanol contracts. Its operating performance 
execution is contingent upon GreenField managing these commodity risks. Its 
fuel ethanol production is priced off of ethanol and gasoline price indexes, 
so GFE is exposed to basis risk due to the fluctuating relationship between 
its key input cost (corn) and output values (ethanol and gasoline). We view 
the company's core business of fuel ethanol production as having a high degree 
of customer concentration, as nearly all of its fuel ethanol is sold to 
several Canadian oil refiners. Somewhat offsetting GFE's high customer 
concentration are relatively long-term, take-or-pay contracts, and the 
operational efficiencies associated with its plants being near its corn 
suppliers and ethanol off-takers.

While the company's hedging program would protect near-term margins somewhat, 
it still relies significantly on dependable correlations between its key 
inputs and outputs. Moreover, the program's effectiveness in hedging at least 
a portion of GreenField's commodity risk is contingent upon the continued 
ability and willingness of a small group of counterparties to execute some 
rather illiquid financial derivative contracts.

GFE enjoys some diversification from its bulk industrial alcohol business. The 
company has about an 80% market share of the Canadian industrial alcohol 
market as well as a small-but-stable position within the U.S. Industrial 
alcohol generally sells at a premium to fuel ethanol, and acts as a moderate 
counterweight to periodically weaker fuel ethanol crush margins. 

GFE's financial risk profile is aggressive, in our view. The company has 
reduced debt and current Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt is slightly above 
C$300 million. Standard & Poor's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 3.0x-3.5x, 
and we expect it to remain in this range in the near term. 

Our base case expectations are as follows:
     -- We expect revenues to decline at approximately 5% annually, and EBITDA 
margin 10%-13% in the next two years.
     -- Subsidies received will decline to slightly more than C$10 million by 
2016 from approximately C$70 million in 2012.
     -- Growth capital expenditure to be high, but the company will not 
realize meaningful incremental EBITDA generation from these projects until 
2014-2015. 
     -- Capital expenditure projects will provide a modest offset to the loss 
of EBITDA generated from subsidies.

Cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations 
(FFO)-to-debt, are 15%-20% and will remain at 20%-25% in the near term. We 
estimate that GFE's free cash flow generation will likely be adequate enough 
to help fund the company's growth-oriented capital spending program as well as 
repay sizable portions of its term loan.

Liquidity
We consider GreenField's liquidity to be less than adequate based on our 
criteria. The company has C$10 million cash on hand and full availability on 
its C$30 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012. GFE's most 
significant portion of debt is its term loan due January 2014.

Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following factors 
and assumptions:
     -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash 
flow, and revolving credit availability) will exceed 1.2x in 2012.
     -- Although we believe that GreenField has flexibility within its capital 
spending program to lower annual capex to a maintenance level of approximately 
C$7 million, it will need to spend moderately on growth capex beginning in 
2013 to mitigate the declining contributions from subsidies.
     -- In our assessment, the company has a weak standing in the credit 
markets, which could lead to potential refinancing risks on its term debt.
     -- We believe that without meaningful EBITDA generation from new 
projects, GFE might have low headroom on its leverage covenants beginning in 
2013.
     -- As per our criteria, we have not given the company credit for its 
revolver availability in 2013 because it will mature in 12 months or less.
     -- We believe that GFE has a limited ability to absorb high-impact, 
low-probability events that could hinder ethanol margins.
     -- Cash uses include contractual debt amortization on the company's term 
debt, and capex for maintenance and growth projects.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our concerns of refinancing risk related to 
GreenField's debt maturity in January 2014 and declining headroom under the 
covenants in 2013. There is also significant execution risk related with the 
company's capital expenditure on several new projects to offset declining 
EBITDA contributions from government subsidies. 

We could lower the rating if GFE is unable to refinance 2014 debt maturities 
by early 2013, covenant headroom declines to below 10%, or the industry 
experiences sustained crush spreads of less than 50 Canadian cents per gallon 
leading to profitability being lower than our expectations. We do not expect 
to revise the outlook to stable in the next year, given declining subsidies 
and heavy capital expenditure on new projects that is likely to deteriorate 
liquidity. However, we would consider a stable outlook if the company is able 
to refinance debt, improve cushion under covenants, fund growth capital 
expenditures, and mitigate declining EBITDA with the cash flows from new 
projects.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Outlook Revised To Negative

                                   To                 From
 Corporate credit rating           B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

